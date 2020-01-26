Procter & Gamble: Premium Brands Driving Earnings Growth

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has been presenting strong operating and financial momentum benefiting from steady growth across its product segments with a trend of consumers favoring its premium brands. The stock is up 40% over the past year supported by accelerating earnings and an overall positive outlook. The company just reported its latest quarterly result which both beat EPS expectations and included a revision higher to full-year guidance estimates. Recognizing the quality of the stock and its market leadership position we take a more cautious view on shares at current levels based on some valuation concerns. This article covers the recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

PG Fiscal 2020 Q2 Earnings Recap

Procter & Gamble reported its fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings on January 23rd with non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 which was $0.05 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $18.24 billion on the quarter increased by 4.6% year over year but missed the consensus estimate number slightly by $130 million (essentially inline). This was an overall strong quarter with impressive organic sales growth in 9 out of 10 product segments.

The story was firming profitability as earnings increased 16% compared to the period last year. Margins were higher across the board with the gross margin reaching 51.4%, 250 basis points compared to the period last year. This was the strongest quarter for gross margin going back to Q1 fiscal 2011.

Sales momentum was widespread across most products and regions according to comments by management. The beauty and the separate health care segment, each with organic volume growth of 5% was the strong point of the report. Organic sales were higher in all five operating groups supported by pricing and product mix.

PG highlighted how sales in China have been a growth driver for most segments. The company is benefiting from a market trend of consumers favoring premium brands supporting overall pricing trends. One weakness, however, was in the baby segment which has been pressured by softer trends in mid-tier and value diapers amid a category contraction in some markets and competitor activities.

2020 Guidance

Management raised full-year guidance for organic sales growth to a range between +4% to 5% from a prior target of +3% to 5%. Core EPS growth is now expected in a range between +8% and 11% from a prior 5% to 10%. Separately, the company now expects to repurchase $7 billion to $8 billion of common shares in fiscal 2020 compared to prior guidance of buybacks in a range between $6 billion to $8 billion. All-in-all the guidance increase served to reinforce managements' optimistic outlook.

Looking ahead, the market is bullish on the earnings and growth outlook. Consensus estimates see EPS growth at the upper range of current management guidance at 10.65% this year to $4.95. For fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, EPS is estimated to moderate towards a 6.5% year over year growth rate. Separately, revenue growth for the company in a range of 4% per year through fiscal 2022 is relatively stable.

PG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Following this overall solid Q2 result, our concern comes down to the stock's valuation. For the current fiscal year, adjusted EPS growth of 10.6% and revenue growth of 4.5% year over year according to consensus estimates are fine for what they are but these are in the context of a forward P/E ratio at 25.5x and forward P/S at 4.5x.

Once we get passed the fiscal year ending in June, the metrics will appear to look even more expensive as EPS and revenue growth is expected to moderate through next year. This is a case where the stock isn't quite a growth play but now longer in value territory. Our view is reflected in the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating for PG that gets a 'D+' score in value and 'C' score for growth relative to the sector. The 'A+' score for profitability reflects the margins advantage to the sector, while 'A-' for momentum considers the stock price performance in recent periods.

A case can be made that the company deserves a premium given its market position but the same can be said about several global competitors. If we take a measure like EV to Revenues which controls for varying levels of debt across a peer group that includes Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), Nestle SA (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGY), Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), and The Unilever Group NV (UL); PG trading at 4.9x EV to revenues is at least 10% overvalued compared to the Colgate-Palmolive at 4.4x by this measure. PG's current premium on this metric is also the most expensive in its history, surpassing levels reached in the early 2000s.

We're not suggesting the stock needs to sell off significantly from current levels, but we argue the current valuation represents a headwind for further upside. The current organic sales momentum is being driven by pricing gains which can eventually face market pushback. The bearish case here is that PG has entered or is near peak margins and growth momentum that will be difficult to surpass in the near term. Beyond the potential of a global cyclical slowdown which would be negative for the company, risk monitoring points include the evolution of financial margins and commodity pricing as it impacts costs.

Takeaway

PG delivered another strong quarter continuing its operating and financial momentum that goes back to mid-2018. The company is benefiting from trends in product premiumization favored by consumers globally supporting higher pricing and profitability. While the outlook is positive, we think the stock is pricey with valuation representing a headwind for further upside in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.