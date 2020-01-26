Presidential Elections And Impeachments: Stay The Course

With the impeachment of President Trump being only the third to take place in U.S. history, there’s not enough data to conclude what impact it might have on financial markets.

With impeachment proceedings beginning and the 2020 presidential election around the corner, investors will need to work hard to cut through the noise and remain focused on what matters. While this will be no easy task given the 24-hour news cycle that thrives off of controversy, real and fabricated, countless opinions from talking heads and other “experts”, and other emotionally-charged reporting, it is critical to keep a longer terms view to remain focused on what drives portfolio values over time.

Looking at the history of both impeachments and presidential elections, there are two key observations to make early on: 1) there haven’t been enough impeachments to draw any strong conclusions regarding the impact on financial markets, and 2) stocks have posted positive returns on average before and after elections, regardless of who or what party controls the White House. So what can we do with this information? For most investors, the right thing to do will be to make little to no changes to current allocations. For other investors, those more prone to making emotionally-fueled decisions, the right thing to do will be to find ways of mitigating the inevitably negative impact short-term portfolio changes will have on long-term performance. In both cases, all investors can benefit from examining the available data on both impeachments and presidential elections and make an informed evidence-based decision from there. That is not to say that what has happened in the past will repeat itself. Instead, the question is, in the face of this data, what, if anything, is different than past periods that would cause the outcome to be materially different? If nothing, great. If something meaningful, then it might make sense to tweak portfolio allocations accordingly.

Impeachments

Unfortunately, but really fortunately, there have not been many presidential impeachments from which we can draw meaningful conclusions. The first impeachment of Andrew Johnson took place in 1868 with the House of Representatives citing eleven articles of impeachment. Johnson avoided conviction in the Senate, allowing him to stay in office, but he failed to win reelection later that year and left the White House in 1869. Financial market data for this period is sparse, of questionable accuracy, and even less likely to be useful in informing investor decisions today.

The second president to be impeached would have likely been Richard Nixon if he had not resigned. Three separate resolutions had been brought forward to impeach Nixon in 1972. These efforts were quashed by Nixon and the House of Representative at the time. Nixon then resigned in August of 1974 following the Watergate scandal.

For Bill Clinton, two articles of impeachment were approved by the House in 1998. However, Clinton was acquitted during the Senate trial that was presided over by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, and as a result, was able to complete his second term in office.

For President Trump, two articles of impeachment were approved by the House in December 2019. The trial in the Senate presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts is just getting underway now.

In each case, the impeachment process and the outcome were not good predictors of market returns. While I’ve mentioned that data from 1869 would not be useful even if readily available, the S&P had mixed results for Nixon and Clinton. Although the S&P 500 was higher during most of 1972 when impeachment resolutions were brought forth, the performance throughout the Nixon administration was negative. This contrasts with Clinton, during whose administration stocks were higher significantly, before, during, and after the impeachment proceedings. The first chart below shows the performance of the S&P 500 throughout the entire Nixon administration. The second chart highlights the performance of the S&P 500 starting from the initiation of the Clinton impeachment through the remainder of his second term.

Elections

Like impeachment proceedings, the individual who sits in the White House has had virtually no detectable impact on the performance of stocks. The first observation that is apparent from the graph below is that the average returns both before and after elections are solidly positive. This is a result of two mathematical facts: 1) positive returns during these periods are larger than the negative returns, and 2) there are more positive returns than negative returns. There are several other observations that are worth noting. Two of the largest draw-downs, in 2008 and 1936, occurred during periods with economic circumstances that dominated the impact of political elections. The Global Financial Crisis was undoubtedly a larger factor driving stock returns than whether Obama or McCain took the White House. Likewise, the country was in the middle of the Great Depression for the 1936 election. Beyond the initial decline of the Depression, the 1930s were also plagued by several intermittent recessions as the economy had numerous false starts toward recovery. It is also worth noting that in nearly half of the election periods displayed below, the S&P 500 was higher in both the year of the election and the year following. The S&P 500 was higher about 83% of election years and 57% of the years immediately following an election. This information should be viewed with caution, as with all financial performance information, past performance is not indicative of future results. The worst stretch of performance subsequent to a presidential election extended from the late 1960s through the early 1980s, making the 1970s one of the worst decades in recent history (although election years were positive.) A similar analysis using the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is also presented below. In that case, returns were positive in all periods with the exception of the year subsequent to the 2012 election.

S&P 500 Index: 1928-2017

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: 1976-2017

The chart below extends the data from above to show the cumulative return of the S&P 500 since 1926, highlighting each presidential term and their party affiliation. While there have certainly been rough patches during which markets declined or moved sideways, in the long-term, stocks have marched steadily higher, no matter what was going on in the world or who was president or what party was in control. What should investors glean from this? Several ideas. Markets can be volatile and unpredictable over short periods, but much more predictable over longer periods, underpinned by the growth generated by the engine that is capitalism. Investors should also internalize that the individual sitting in the White House and their party affiliation is of virtually no consequence in the long-term. Compared to the innovation and entrepreneurship encouraged by capitalism, presidents and political parties have very little impact.

Growth of $1 invested in the S&P 500: January 1926-December 2018

The Odds (and Time) Favor the Bulls

Finally, the histogram below shows the breakdown of annual returns for each year since 1926. Of the 93 years included, 69, or just over 74% have been positive. Not only have stocks climbed higher about three-quarters of the time, but the size of those returns has been larger on average than the years with negative returns in absolute terms. This can be seen plainly by looking at the skew of the distribution of the histogram. While not perfect, it is telling. It is also worth noting that some of the largest single year gains occurred close to some of the worst losses and during periods of economic stress and uncertainty. For example, the largest single annual gain was 56.7% in 1933, during the Great Depression, and following down years of 43.5% and 8.6% in 1931 and 1932, respectively.

Key Takeaways & Action Items

There are numerous takeaways from the data presented above. The first and most relevant, is that presidential elections, impeachments, and party control of the White House are all poor predictors of stock performance. From available historical data, there is nothing on which to trade in a meaningful way (other than to maintain a long bias.) This is likely the case because in the long-term, stocks are driven higher about three-quarters of the time as a result of value created by the innovation and entrepreneurship that exists freely within our capitalistic system.

If the above overview resonates with you, but you are uncertain as to how to put it into action, here are several broad suggestions. First, I would like to point out that this analysis does not delve into potential impacts at the sector or individual company level. Because of the unpredictability of markets in the short-term I suggest maintaining low-cost, transparent, and liquid beta exposure to U.S. stocks using vehicles like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) or Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTI). For bonds, I suggest keeping credit quality investment-grade and duration at or shorter than the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. This can be accomplished by using vehicles like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) or iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), both of which have durations in-line with the index at about 6 years. To be more conservative or to provide some insulation from potentially rising rates, these positions can be shortened by combining them with a shorter duration investment or cash. And finally, given the unpredictability of events and market moves in the short-term, gold can provide an effective hedge against spikes in inflation and geopolitical events alike. Allocations to gold should be kept small to reduce the drag caused by potential opportunity costs while expense ratios should also be minimized. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has an expense ratio of 40 basis points while the more popular iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is only 25 basis points.

Final Thoughts

Using the above analysis and strategies should be looked at within the broader context of the global financial markets and implemented/sized appropriately. These suggestions are intended to be incremental moves that may improve long-term investment outcomes. Any overweight or underweight position to an asset class, sector, equity style, or individual stock needs to be considered carefully to understand its impact on long-term total returns. I look forward to your feedback and answering your questions in the comment section below.

