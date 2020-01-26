Tremont Mortgage: An mREIT Trading 40% Below NAV That Is About To Have A 14.5% Dividend Yield

Based on average mREIT leverage levels and Tremont's capital structure, I estimate their dividend yield could reach as high as 16-18% based on today's share price.

Since the announcement was made last week the stock has rallied 25% and fundamentals indicate it has much higher to go as it reaches dividend investor's radar.

Tremont is currently highly profitable with an annualized EPS of $1 last quarter ("P/E": 6X) and a price-to-book of 0.59X (the lowest of all mREITs).

Mortgage REITs are an interesting opportunity today. They pay very high yields often above 8-10% but have been struggling with generally low spreads and a flat yield curve. As demand for mortgages return to normal and the yield curve continues to re-steepen, I believe that mREITs will be a lucrative opportunity.

The other day I provided a quantitative rank of mortgage REITs in "Ranking The Mortgage REITs From Most Undervalued To Overvalued". There was one very small mREIT that was at the top of my list and stood at like a sore thumb due to its price-action: Tremont Mortgage (TRMT).

A Hidden mREIT

Tremont is a nano-cap mortgage REIT managed by The RMR Group (RMR). The fund was launched in late 2017 and did not garner significant flows, leaving the mREIT with a market capitalization of only roughly $50M. Because Tremont did not have great capitalization, its managers were slow to make necessary investments and its market capitalization dipped even lower.

Most investors refuse to buy shares of a firm with a market capitalization below $50M due to illiquidity concerns. As TRMT dipped below that level during its first year and a half, it fell below stock screener's radar and investors sold even more. Finally, last April the company was reaching the $25M NYSE cutoff threshold and the managers were forced to produce new shares to save it from delisting.

Importantly, the stock was trading well below book value when they sold shares which directly caused its book value per share to drop. Management had to do it, but it was a bad deal for shareholders.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Since this debacle, the business's operations have made a significant turn for the better. As I found in my research the other day, they remain the mREIT with the largest price-to-book discount and their book is finally turning a profit. I believe this will cause TRMT shares to rally much higher as its NAV discount diminishes and investors regain confidence.

TRMT Operational Improvements

For being an mREIT that trades at a 40% discount to NAV, the company also has very low risk. Most have total-liabilities-to-assets of 80% or more while Tremont's is only at a low 60%. The company is also generating a high annualized EPS and CFO per share of $1 and $0.80 respectively. See below:

Data by YCharts

This gives the mREIT an annualized earnings yield of 16% which is quite high.

Let's grab a few details from their most recent 10-Q to get a better picture of its potential stable dividend.

First, here is their loan portfolio data:

(Tremont Mortgage Q3 10-Q)

As you can see, they have ten loans which had a principal balance of $208M in the last report that has a weighted average all-in yield of 6.5% (technically, LIBOR + 4.25%) and a low weighted average maturity of 3.6 years. It is also worth pointing out that all of their loans are floating rate.

Next, take a look at the company's borrowing obligations:

(Tremont Mortgage Q3 10-Q)

As you can see, the company has a relatively low coupon-rate spread of 2% over LIBOR on its borrowings and can borrow an additional $82M at that amount.

Let's assume the company can continue to borrow at L+2% and lend at L+4.25% for a 4.25% spread (regardless of LIBOR). Tremont's equity value is currently $87M which it can turn 6.5% on for $5.66M. The company can then earn around 4.5% on its $213M borrowing facility size which adds up to $4.8M, giving us a total possible cash flow (before fees and other expenses) of $10.45M. At this level of leverage, the company would have a total liabilities to assets of 70%-75% which is still lower than most (but reasonable given their small portfolio).

Tremont does have a bit of expenses which take a nice chunk of these profits due to its small size. In Q3 2019, they had $911K in expenses (541K in G&A and $370K in "Reimbursement of shared services expenses") which equate to $3.6M.

Adding the two together, we get a potential distributable annual cash-flow of $6.85M which equates to a solid 13.75% yield based on today's $49.8M market capitalization. Of course, there is a 1.5% management fee which was waived until this summer after last year's debacle, so this is closer to 12.2% which is still strong given the low implied leverage.

Now, if we take it a step further and assume that Tremont will eventually have a debt to assets of 80%, which is the average of all mREITs, they'd have $348M in borrowings of which they can make a $7.8M profit all-else-being-equal. This equates to $13.5M pre-expense cash-flow (adding on the $5.66M profit on equity) or $9.9M in post-expense cash flow. This would give us a roughly 20% yield or a 18.5% yield after management fees.

Of course, I did not account for potential changes in borrowing costs and potentially higher expenses for the deals, but this shows that TRMT could easily pay a 15-18% yield for investors who buy today.

On that note, on January 16th the company announced it will be paying a $0.22 dividend ($0.88 per year) which means it will have a dividend yield of 14.5%. This announcement could be a major catalyst as non-dividend-paying mREITs are often disregarded.

The Bottom Line

Despite its high volatility, Tremont is a solid business and is significantly undervalued compared to others. It is likely to pay a high dividend yield in the future and is trading at a stellar discount to book value. Quite frankly, it's like buying a dollar for 60 cents.

There are some risks that investors should be aware of that come with their small size. First and foremost is liquidity. If you're trying to make a large position or sell a large position, it is likely that you will face a nasty spread. That said, less liquid stocks are usually where the big opportunities are for long-term investors.

Second, because the company does not have too many loans, if one of those loans happens to go into default it could hurt the company. The odds are relatively low at an average 70% LTV but it could hurt severely equity value. I generally take the view that, because they have so few loans, management can do great due-diligence on those few they make. This is also mitigated by the high geographic and property type diversity of the loans they make. See below:

(Q3 Investor Supplemental Presentation)

Overall, I believe (TRMT) is a solid "buy" and am personally long with a price target of $9 to reflect a "P/B" of 0.85X (a 33% rise). I believe that this will be catalyzed by its upcoming dividend that will finally put the mREIT on dividend investor's radar. As you can see below, recent price action suggests the stock may be headed for that level:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.