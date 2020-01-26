Investor AB: The Company Chugs Along, Year After Year

Investor is the company in my portfolio where i have most "faith", given their holdings, strategies and track record - unfortunately it's not buyable today.

The company has been rewarding investors for 104 years, and FY19 brings another record-level year to a close, with an all-time-high NAV and a dividend bump.

Investor AB is one of the primary investment companies in my portfolio. It was founded and is still controlled by the powerful Wallenberg family.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as IVSBF and IVSXF . The Investor AB listing in Stockholm, STO:INVE-A, offers stronger liquidity).

My initial article on Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) (OTCPK:IVSBF) was written for the PRO-service - as such, it might not be visible to all Seeking Alpha readers. Because of this, this article will include a quick recap as to what exactly Investor AB is and why it represents nearly 4% of my portfolio.

In this article, I'll also go through the FY19 report, which was released today. We've entered the period in Sweden I like to call the "Dividend quarter". I call it that because in January - March of every year, all Swedish listed companies bring out their annual reports. Because of the way dividend payouts in Sweden work, companies (for the most part), don't announce dividend cuts or bumps during the year, but rather save this for the annual reports.

Simply put, the next three months are going to bring about some serious changes in the projected annual dividend of my portfolio.

Investor - Capable Allocators of Capital

(Source: Fokus)

I draw your attention to the graphic above. This is what is called the "Wallenberg Sphere", which contains most of the Wallenberg family assets. For over 100 years, the Wallenberg family has kept very strict reins on their investment vehicle, known as Investor AB, and which is now split into the holding companies Investor and FAM, both traded under the publically listed company "Investor AB". Each of these holding companies is either managed by a Wallenberg or has board members who are Wallenberg.

All stocks owned by them are in turn legally held by the Knut And Alice Wallenberg Foundation, controlled by Peter Wallenberg Jr. The Wallenbergs have been, some would say, instrumental in making Sweden the nation it is today. The foundation manages and supports science, education, basic research, and other projects which in the long term are beneficial to Sweden.

Through Investor, the company manages now (the graphic is old) almost 500B SEK ($45-50B) in NAV, over 95% of them with extremely long-term ownership goals. $45B may not sound much on an international scale, but in Sweden, this family can be considered power players.

As you can see on the graphic above, the Wallenbergs through Investor own:

Electronics Manufacturing

Weapon Manufacturing

Medicine/Bioscience & healthcare

Appliances

Machinery

Fintech-companies

Finance/Banks

Commodities (such as timber)

High-tech/niched technical companies

Smaller investments, through its investment arms EQT and Patricia industries.

Some of these investments are known as "Core". These include worldwide giants like ABB (ABB), AstraZeneca (AZN), Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Ericsson (ERIC), Saab (OTCPK:SAABF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBF), and many others. Historically, Investor has owned/invested in many major swedish companies - these include Scania-Vabis (Now part of Traton), STAB (now part of Swedish match (OTCPK:SWMAF)) ASEA (became ABB in the '80s) Stora AB (became Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF)) Kopparfors (Now known as Bergvik Skog) and Wifstavarfs AB (now part of SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF)). The company portfolio also includes many companies that are excellent but are not publically traded companies. Your only way of owning them is through buying Investor shares.

This also brings forth one of the primary reasons for investing in Investor AB. Aside from getting exposure to many of the companies in Investor AB, where they have major stakes, you are also rewarded with a higher yield than if you were to invest directly In Ericsson, for instance. It's actually one of the reasons I don't invest directly in Ericsson - I find Investor to be the more sensible and secure investment, while still being able to garner returns from a potential Ericsson recovery.

Perhaps most importantly, Investor manages its investments in ways that provide alpha compared to overall market returns. This isn't just true for historical results way-back-when, but for the recent decade as well, where between 2009-2018 Investor provided a CAGR of 16%, compared to the 14% CAGR of the comparative SIXRX index.

The same trend also holds true for 2019.

(Source: Investor AB 2019 Annual Report)

(Source: Investor AB 2019 Annual Report)

Equally important, the company pays a generous dividend typically consisting of a 2.8-3.7% yield.

I'm not going to go into how every core investment of Investor's portfolio company performed. Here, the focus is on the overall picture - and that picture is a positive one. While the company's investment arm Patricia Industries has companies that performed negatively for FY19 (Piab and Sarnova), the large majority of them provided excellent growth. The same is true for EQT, the company's arm for shorter-term investments. The company generates near-ridiculous amounts (by Swedish standards) of cash flow, and these are put to good use in several ways.

(Source: Investor AB 2019 Annual Report)

As we can see above, the company has a near-zero gearing/debt leverage. This is reflected in the company's credit rating. Moody's gives Investor AB an Aa3, and S&P stands at an AA-. This and the debt downpayment, according to the company, is to prepare for larger acquisitions going forward. Like many, Investor sees the risk of macro headwinds, and the company wants to be ready when this happens in order to put its substantial war chest to good use.

Adj. NAV for the company now stands at 485B SEK, or at 634 SEK/share, which means that shares trade at around a 15% discount to NAV at the current share price.

The company also bumped the annual dividend by ~7.6%, now at 14 SEK per share, payable on a bi-annual basis, making it one of the few companies which split its dividend payout. The dividend increase is in line with previous years. More importantly, it represents a far higher increase than the rate of inflation we're seeing in Sweden on an annual basis.

Wrapping up 2019, we can see that Investor did a number of things.

Outperformed in terms of broader indices.

Used excessive dividends from certain companies to buy more stock in ABB (1.3B SEK) and assure a competitive dividend for common shareholders.

Maintained its tradition of good, annual performance and a dividend increase.

Further strengthened its war chest, giving the company ample flexibility regardless of positive or negative market trends.

Average portfolio company growth amounted to 9% for the year, with Atlas Copco, Saab, and ABB responsible for the largest gains.

(Source: Investor AB 2019 Annual Report)

So, in closing - Investor AB is a Swedish investment group/equity company that likes to purchase large stakes in significant European companies and aims for developing/owning the company long-term. it has a long history of outperforming broader index developments, including a competitive, growing dividend. It's a company that I intend to own for as long as I live, and one I'm always happy to increase in at the right price. It's one of the very few companies where I can really say that position size wouldn't matter all that much long term. I'd be fine with a 10-15% portfolio size in Investor if nothing changes.

With that in mind, how buyable is the company now?

Valuation

Not very, I'd argue. While the company does trade at a significant discount to NAV, Investor very very rarely (if ever) trades at even close to NAV.

Over the past 5 years, when looking at company-reported NAV, the average discount to NAV has been 16.8% (Source: Ibindex). When looking at a 3Y-basis, the average discount to NAV rises to 19.3%, with the most-seen discount to NAV rising to over 30% (33%) on a 3-5Y basis. This indicates that the current ~15% undervaluation to NAV, at least from that simple standpoint, isn't screaming buy.

There are other metrics, of course, but given that we're talking about an investment company which invests heavily in companies like this, and assets consisting primarily of stocks, NAV is a pretty good way to go. Because of the company structure and business model, other metrics vary wildly. TEV/Revenues show extreme volatility, at times as high as 50X, but mostly varying between 3-10X (which still is extremely volatile). EBIT/EBIDA can't guide us either, coming in both in extreme negatives in certain years, and extreme positives in others.

NAV is tied to book value - which can be used as a valuation metric.

(Source: TIKR.com)

A quick look at the price/tangible book value per share multiple can confirm for us that Investor is currently trading at historical highs (if not record-highs).

Looking at expectations and guidance, we'll stick to one guidance/expectation - the dividend. Because of the way investor conducts business, EPS can vary wildly, such as between 2017-2018. Take a look at the EPS variances.

(Source: Börsdata, Investor EPS, Sek/share)

At the same time, annual earnings have zero correlation with the company dividend policy, as we can see during the same time period.

(Source: Börsdata, Investor Dividend, SEK/Share)

How to interpret this, I would say, is that annual earnings must be seen as a short-term metric when it comes to Investor, even more so than with other companies. Unlike other companies, Investor's interest in polishing up annual numbers seems small - and variances/negative EPS are viewed instead in the context of multi-year time periods when it comes to the dividend. The company is unlikely to ever cut the dividend if it does not involve something very serious which poses long-term challenges to the company.

With that in mind, the current guidance is for Investor's dividend to grow at a similar rate to 2019, coming in between 4-6% growth (excluding FX).

Quickly wrapping up valuation, I see the way of determining appeal when it comes to Investor AB very simple - a significant/above-historical discount to the company's NAV. This does happen when we face macro headwinds, and the discount can quickly rise over 25-30%. At this point, I'd consider the company buyable. At today's NAV, this would indicate a current downside of 10.71% that the share price would need to drop before the discount would be great enough.

This brings us to the current thesis.

Thesis

Investor is an investment I view as one of the safest in my entire portfolio. The company is a family powerhouse, a proven and successful overall allocator of capital with a progressive dividend strategy and a very appealing, industrial-focused investment portfolio. Investing in Investor AB means gaining exposure to many of these companies, including Ericsson. I choose to invest in Investor to:

a) avoid individual exposure to more cyclical, volatile companies, like Ericsson.

b) Gain exposure to quality Swedish industrial stocks

c) Gain exposure to stocks/companies which are not publically traded, but are quality companies (such as Permobil).

Many people treat the company in a similar way to an index fund or a mutual fund. The comparison, given portfolio size and diversity, isn't wrong. Investor is also, in fact, bigger than many mutual funds. It's a company I wouldn't mind having a 10%+ exposure to if for some reason the price was right to justify such a purchase.

All that being said, and my general positive stance on the company, Investor AB is at this time not appealingly discounted enough to NAV on a historical basis to justify a buy for me. When it comes to Investor, I want to see a 25% discount to NAV, not at all out of the historical ranges, before investing in the company. Because of this rather simple reason, I classify Investor as a "HOLD" at this time, and consider it wise to go "neutral."

If there is one company you should be watching in Sweden however, it is Investor. It does not take long to accumulate an appealing YoC if the trend continues. My own, bought at undervaluation years ago, now stands at 3.98%. You're buying into some of the most qualitative Swedish companies, actively managed by a family of very well-known, powerful and influential people - who have managed Swedish affairs for nearly 110 years at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Because I want to see a 25% discount to NAV for Investor before consider extending my position, I'm currently at a "HOLD" for the company and consider the outlook "Neutral".

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVSBF, IVSXF, ATLKY, SEOJF, SEOAY, SVKEF, SWMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.