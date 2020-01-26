Utility Stocks: Too Far, Too Fast

It’s been an abnormally strong start to the year for the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF (XLU), with the index on pace for its strongest return in over twenty years. The average return over the past 20 years has been (-) 0.3%, and the index is currently up over 5% with six trading days to go. While breadth for the index remains strong and is trending higher, valuations are getting quite stretched. Worse, the index is now more than 10% above its 200-day moving average, an area it has had a tough time with in the past. Based on this, I do not believe investors should be chasing utility stocks here. While a pullback is not guaranteed, the risk is now the most elevated in over a year, in a period that’s traditionally very weak.

(Source: EquityClock.com, Author's Drawing)

While the S&P-500 has enjoyed a strong start to 2020, the real winner has been the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF, up over 5% year-to-date, and on track for the best January yet in the 21st century. Remarkably, the index is on track for a 7% return for January with a week to go, a 200 basis point beat vs. it’s prior best January return since 2000. Even more impressive, the index is beating its 20-year average January return by more than 500 basis points. While the yield on the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF remains attractive compared to the S&P-500, breadth remains strong for the index, with a 12-month high for utility stocks above their 200-day moving averages. Let’s take a closer look at breadth below:

(Source: EquityClock.com)

Breadth

As we can see from the chart below of the percentage of utility stocks above their 200-day moving averages, we’re beginning to hang out in nose-bleed territory here. Typically, the more stocks in an index above their 200-day moving averages is a good sign, suggesting robust breadth. However, there’s a point when breadth becomes so good, it’s bad. When it comes to the current 96.5% reading for the SPDRs Select Sector Utility ETF, this is undoubtedly the case.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)If we look above, we can see that we are now at a 12-month high for utility stocks above their 200-day moving averages, and past visits to this area have created headwinds for the index short-term. Most recently, the bloated reading of stocks above their 200-day moving averages in September led to a more than 5% correction in the following 30 trading days. While this may not seem like much, it is when you consider that the index has seen an average annual return of 5.71% going back to 1999. Therefore, a correction would wipe out the average expected annual return for the index over the past 20 years. Given the fact that the index has already reached its average yearly return in just twenty days, the reward to risk is weak, to say the least.

Valuation

If we move over to valuation, we've also got some issues, with the median P/E ratio for a basket of SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF constituents sitting at 26.83. This figure is more than 10% above the peaks in June 2016 and October 2017, with both instances leading to double-digit declines in the index over the next six months. Therefore, while momentum and continued new 52-week highs in the sector would dictate adding more exposure to utilities, I would argue this is the wrong time to be doing it from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As the chart below shows, we can see what the June 2016 and October 2017 peaks looked like, and they weren't pretty for investors that added exposure near the peaks. In fact, both instances led to negative 3-month and 6-month returns, and draw-downs of 10% or more. Based on this, the group has run up too far too fast, in my opinion. Therefore, high yields or not, these names are no longer value plays.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Technical Picture

Finally, from a technical standpoint, we also see confirmation of some short-term exuberance. As we can see in the chart below, the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF is now more than 10% above its 200-day moving average at $61.70, an area that has not been kind to the index in the past. While this does not one should rush out and short the index at $68.20, it would be a better reward to risk trade than buying it at this point. We can take a closer look at past times when the index headed 10% above its 200-day moving average below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the zoomed out chart below, the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF has been more than 10% above its 200-day moving average on six instances in the past five years, with this being the seventh instance currently. The average correction after this occurred was 12% from peak to trough, with a median correction of 11%. In addition to this, the index peaked within 2% of these signals in five of six occasions. The maximum draw-up over the next three months was 5.3%. However, this one instance that gained another 5.3% came after a 6% correction and paled in comparison to the average six-month draw-down of more than 10%.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the fact that the Utilities ETF is already within 100 basis points of its annual average return the past 20 years and is beginning to get overbought on a medium-term basis (2-4 months), I see this as a terrible time to be adding new exposure to utility stocks. While it's true that utility stocks are a staple for a defensive yield portfolio, there's a time and place to be adding exposure to the group, and this is not it. For investors and traders, I believe the best course of action here is resisting the temptation to add long exposure here on the SPDRs Select Sector Utilities ETF, or taking a little profit on utility stocks. The reward to risk is now the worst in a year for the index, and the odds have increased substantially for a 4-6% correction before April.

