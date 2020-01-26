Ferroglobe: Not Worth The Gamble Yet

The stock is at its lowest price ever, yet more downside could remain if it loses its exchange listing.

Introduction

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), an integrated producer of metal alloys and related products, has had a slew of rough news lately. A few months ago, the stock price dropped below $1 per share, which forces the company to do a reverse stock split or risk losing its Nasdaq listing.

The company's Q3 2019 earnings were very weak. Sales were down 27% or $143 million. The company lost 81 cents per share or $140 million.

These results were driven by several factors. Selling prices of all its product categories were down year over year. Sales volume for all but one product category was also down.

Driving the operating and net losses was a large $174 million impairment write-down related to various company-owned facilities. This is pretty common in asset-heavy industries when prices or industry conditions turn south. The math behind the valuation of balance sheet assets no longer works and accounting dictates a write-down.

The good news is that this is just an accounting entry and not an actual cash expense. The bad news is that these impairments are usually sign of a larger issue, whether it's a poor performing business, tough industry, or having previously overpaid for the assets that are now impaired.

To generate cash, the company is in the process of selling off assets, including its hydro assets, and made a modest profit doing so.

Poor Results Lately

The poor recent results stem from weak market conditions chiefly, but the company may also have had too much production and excess capacity going into this rough patch. As stated in its 2018 Q2 press release, the chief end market for most of its alloy products is the steel industry.

Back in 2018, with trade protection and trade wars ramping up, the company saw solid results on the back of stronger end markets with solid demand. The first half of the year saw record financial results and an EBITDA increase of 105%. 2019 going into 2020, has proven to be the opposite.

These short-term swings of fortune in the space of a couple years makes it clear that Ferroglobe is by no means a strong moat, defensible business with strong pricing power. It appears to be highly cyclical with very short cycles.

With that in mind, timing is an important consideration when looking at Ferroglobe as a potential investment or trade. While it may not be a hold-forever, close-your-eyes stock, there is always potential to be found.

Valuation and Industry Trajectory

Demand outlook for the steel industry and by extension Ferroglobe's products is predicted to be tepid in 2020. Less than 1% growth is expected everywhere outside China. China is expected to have strong demand growth than the rest of the world, but is still slowing down as its economy matures and shifts towards consumption.

There is of course geopolitics and trade that could shift this outlook. The US and China just agreed to a phase 1 deal which will hopefully help to start resolving or de-escalating the trade war. Brexit and US/Europe trade discussions are also factors. The company's stock price also took a hit earlier this year when its chief silicon-based products failed to get protection from the US government for national security reasons as other industries had earlier.

Valuation wise, I find it difficult to evaluate Ferroglobe, given the cyclical nature and current lack of profitability. It is certainly trading at the lowest price it has in a very long time. A balance sheet focused approach may be the most prudent way to assess the situation.

Data by YCharts

In terms of debt, the company maintains a decent debt to equity ratio still. Assets clock in at around $2 billion versus $1.2 billion in total liabilities. The company has maintained its cash at around $200 million.

The cash burn has also been relatively small and the company does not appear to be scrambling to generate cash. It did have a net increase in borrowing in 2018, but has been relatively inactive in the financing department in 2019 and so far in 2020. The asset sales help this also.

Conclusion

Even at a $174 million market cap, Ferroglobe still seems like a risky gamble on a highly cyclical company at this point.

With few opportunities presenting themselves lately, I think I would still prefer holding onto cash than risk it here. If I did get the gambling itch, some call options might be a better way to play something like this. If the company does get delisted from the Nasdaq, this could provide a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.