KushCo: Challenges Abound Heading Into 2020

KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) had an extremely difficult 2019 as the company raised expensive financings in order to fight against a liquidity crisis. The company expanded rapidly into new markets, and working capital consumed large amounts of cash. However, as the vaping health crisis wrecked sales, KushCo was hit with both declining sales and falling cash balance. We think the stock remains highly risky given its fragile balance sheet.

Feeling The Pain

KushCo recently reported its fiscal 2020 first-quarter results which showed revenue falling 26% from the previous quarter. The decline in revenue was driven by lower demands for vape products which drive the majority of KushCo's sales. Gross margin improved to 21%, but it did little to help mitigate the $13.8 million loss from operations and $8 million cash outflow from operations. Overall, the quarter was an ugly one and reflects the delayed impact of weaker vape demand due to health concerns.

Vape continues to dominate KushCo's sales and made up 61% of its sales last quarter. Packaging and supplies made up another 21%. Management emphasized its growing businesses in services and energy which are supplied to carry higher margins. However, these segments remain very small and growth has been inconsistent in the past. The most important solution for its declining revenue is the recovery of demand for vape. While the CDC has recently announced findings that pointed to the black market as the likely culprit behind the vape-related illness, we think it could take some time for demand to come back, and there could be some permanent loss of demand as well. Overall, the near-term outlook for KushCo appears to be challenging, and it could take a few quarters to just recoup all the lost sales.

Balance Sheet

The single biggest concern for KushCo has been its balance sheet and cash profile. With the stock trading near all-time lows, recent financings have been costly for existing shareholders. More importantly, the company reported only $15 million of cash at the end of November despite raising $30 million in an ill-timed equity offering. During the last quarter, KushCo lost $8 million in cash from operations and another $2 million from investments in PP&E. The company received net proceeds of $27 million from the equity offering and repaid $6 million of its line of credit outstanding balance. At the end of November, KushCo owes $5.7 million on its line of credit and has $24 million of senior notes outstanding. Given the burn rate, we think KushCo could be in the market again for more equity in 2020. Although the line of credit has a total capacity of $35 million, we think a dramatic improvement in its underlying business performance is required in order to avoid more capital raise.

KushCo currently has a market cap of $175 million and trades at an EV/Sales of 1.4x. The stock is not cheap relative to its peers including Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) at 0.5x and GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG) at 1.8x. We think valuation is less relevant under the current circumstance as survival is the number one priority for KushCo right now. The company needs to find ways to cut costs, including its recent headcount reduction that will save $4.3 million annually.

Looking Ahead

With KushCo suffering from a double whammy of declining vape sales and liquidity crunch, the stock is poised to remain volatile in 2020. Last quarter saw a large decline in vape sales, which means that investors will be closely watching further weakness in the next few quarters. The company continued to burn through millions of cash, which cast a big cloud over KushCo's near-term financial stability. After the company took an unusual step of raising equity at very low prices, investors are justified to be worried about further dilutive equity raises. We think KushCo's share price will remain depressed until it could reverse two negative trends. First, the company needs to stop sales from further declines and find avenues to return to profitable growth. Second, it needs to stop its cash burn and derisk its balance sheet. We don't think more borrowing or equity issuance is the solution to KushCo's plight. Until the business can achieve profits and positive cash flow, the stock remains highly risky for average investors.

