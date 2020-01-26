Intuitive Surgical: Decelerating Growth Represents Valuation Headwinds

We see valuation as a headwind for the stock price in the near term as the company will be challenged to significantly exceed expectations.

The company continues to see steady global adoption of its da Vinci Surgical Systems, but an expectation of moderating growth rates forward is weighing on sentiment.

ISRG reported Q4 results that beat EPS expectations while there were no major surprises as sales and operating figures were disclosed with preliminary results earlier in January.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a pioneer of robotics-assisted surgery and a leader in broader medical technologies. The company's da Vinci Surgical Systems have helped perform over 7.2 million procedures since inception with 5,582 units worldwide including 1,100 delivered in 2019. The company just reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 quarterly results which showed a continuation of steady global adoption and firming profitability. While there's a lot to like about the company, we highlight an expectation for moderating growth going forward compared to a strong 2019 in the context of an expensive valuation that may represent headwinds for upside in the stock price. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where ISRG is headed next.

ISRG Fiscal 2019 Q4 Earnings Recap

Intuitive Surgical reported its Q4 earnings on January 23rd with non-GAAP EPS of $3.48 which was $0.10 ahead of published estimates. Similarly, GAAP EPS of $2.99 also beat expectations. Revenue in the quarter of $1.28 billion increased by 21.9% year over year.

Keep in mind that the company previously issued preliminary fourth-quarter results in early January that covered many of the sales and product growth figures, with the exception being the headline EPS number. In this regard, there were no major surprises and shares sold-off on the report implying a "sell the news" type of events. Nevertheless, this was a solid quarter capping off another successful year of steady growth.

In Q4 the company shipped 336 da Vinci Systems, up 16% year over year. The total installed base reached 5,582 up 12% year over year. The number of procedures increased by 19% worldwide, with growth primarily in the U.S. for general surgeries and urologic procedures worldwide. The number of procedures growing faster than the number of units shipped implies the systems are being used more often which is a good sign for trends in market adoption.

Within the revenue of $1.28 billion, sales of instruments and accessories at $671.2 million increased by 24.5% year over year while services revenue of $190.3 million lagged with a 14.2% y/y increase. Favorably, these measures accelerated compared to the y/y growth rate from Q4 2018 over the period in 2017. The growth margin for the quarter at 70.1% declined slightly from 70.3% in Q4 2018.

ISRG Revenue By Segment Q4 2019 y/y Q4 2018 y/y Q4 2017 Instruments and Procedures 671.2 24.5% 539.3 18.0% 457.1 Systems 416.2 22.2% 340.6 19.7% 284.5 Services 190.3 14.2% 166.6 10.8% 150.4 1,277.7 22.1% 1,046.5 17.3% 892.0

The company noted that U.S. general surgery remains an area of strength, while the performance in some European Union countries has been more challenging. The goal is to accelerate adoption for the more specialized applications including the Transoral Robotic Surgery "TORS" and Thoracic procedure utilization. From the Q4 conference call, one disappointing comment was the timeline uncertainty regarding additional indications for the da Vinci SP "Single Point" by the FDA. This has the effect of pulling back some near term growth expectations.

With regard to additional indications for SP, we’ve been in discussion with FDA regarding data requirements for a colorectal indication. We expect this to require an IDE trial that includes follow-up analysis. This implies, we do not expect the third indication for SP in the U.S. in 2020. While I would like a faster launch of SP, the combination of additional indications for SP and our readiness for deployment at larger scale, will pace the speed of our SP commercial expansion.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, the company is guiding for worldwide procedure growth in a range between 13-16%. This represents a deceleration compared to the 18% growth in several procedures in 2019. Some of the other key metrics to watch for the company include the number of hospitals utilizing 5 or more da Vinci systems.

Looking ahead, in terms of consensus expectations, the market expects revenue growth to average about 13% per year for the next three years through fiscal 2022. ISRG earnings growth estimate for the current year at $13.46 per share represents a more muted 6.5% year over year increase, considering some higher R&D and Capex spending this year. Expected revenue growth of 12.6% in 2020 represents a slowdown from the 20% growth rate for the full year 2019.

ISRG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

ISRG is profitable, free cash flow positive, that continues to grow with a rock-solid balance sheet with no long-term debt. That being said, our concern here is based on valuation as shares command a high premium that in our view has priced in much of the positive outlook. We don't doubt that ISRG has a long runway ahead of it, but at the same time, we expect the stock price to have a more limited upside from current levels.

The current forward P/E at 42x based on 2020 consensus EPS is in the context of decelerating growth expected this and the company already acknowledging high adoption in the U.S. and key developed markets worldwide. There is a sense that the low hanging fruit in the U.S. particularly among general surgeries at major hospitals has already been captured and ISRG will need to accelerate the adoption of the system for the more specialized and niche applications.

By this measure, it will be more difficult to sustain current growth momentum over the next decade. In our opinion, for the stock to move significantly higher, ISRG will need to materially exceed growth expectations to help justify the current valuation. The current forward P/E at 42x is a level the stock previously traded at back in 2016 when earnings growth was stronger.

Takeaway

The sell-off following the earnings report may represent a market recognition that ISRG is downshifting to a new more moderating growth cycle. The outlook for Intuitive Surgical is fine, but the stock is expensive in our opinion and the current valuation represents headwinds for further upside in the near term. We rate shares as a hold but think a correction to a share price level of $530 may represent a better buying opportunity.

