Intel The 15+ Year Breakout - Part 5

Intel (INTC) came in with good numbers again for the quarter and for the year. I started my 'Intel Breakout' series about 2 years ago specifically for the type of business shift, operating leverage, and overall cash flows we are seeing from the company.

Since the first article in this series, the stock has quietly moved up 53%, roughly in line with tech at 55%, and two times the S&P 500 at 25%. Sector in-line while outperforming the general market.

Today, for part 5, I am going to walk through the recent results, what I find most interesting, and a few valuations thoughts going forward.

Quarterly Results

The leverage in the business model continued to show in the quarter as an 8% rise in the top-line resulted in a 19% year-over-year gain in the bottom line. Total cash flows from operations for Q4 were $9.9B (49% margin).

This was through a combo of expense management, longer-term capital distribution, and of course the general underlying business.

I have highlighted both the buyback and the dividends paid as Intel continues to reward shareholders with solid and balanced capital distributions. The overall change in shares outstanding is impressive, with about a 10% reduction in the last 2 years alone and -40% from the peak.

Full Year

For the full year, the numbers are a bit more muted but still strong all things considered. A positive 2% topline with a 6% gain on the bottom line. Margins slipped slightly for the year but still fall into a very high absolute level which I will discuss a bit later.

DCG (Data Centric) Business

Most important, and the reason I started this series in the first place was the performance from the Data Centric business. In part 2 of this series, I wrote the following, highlighting the importance of this business shift over the last 5+ years (note how the price moved as this strategy was being executed).

I went on to further highlight the relationship between DCG revenues and the potential for INTC stock vs. the market. The bottom line being one should expect better relative performance as they execute on DCG. I believe this to be slowly happening.

And now the above moment on the underlying DCG business has come, with officially over 50% of the entire business coming from DCG. Additional group highlights I am looking at include:

19% year/year growth across all market segments.

Mobile Eye revenue +31% due to growth in ADAS (advanced driver assistance).

Habana Labs acquisition strengthens growing AI portfolio and solutions.

At a very granular level, operating margins across the company were up .5% due to a combo of growth and ASPs in the DCG business, offset by the ramp of 10nm and NAND pricing. The bigger picture point being that the DCG business is now large enough to actually offset headaches elsewhere.

For forward looking investors, the next focus should be on the TAM across DCG, and what the business will look like when the PC Group gets through the nearer term challenges.

Nearer Term Risks

Guidance:

The report was not without some nearer term risks. My notes include a front loaded 2020 in both cloud and in the PC group as some of the client buildout should slow, as well as upgrade cycles. Almost everything I see as a nearer term sideways to more micro (1 year) concern is offset by the $6 per share guidance by 2024 that is now ahead of schedule according to management.

For nearer term investors, there are a variety of shorter term concerns one could focus on but most amount to a few percentage points across metrics that over time should smooth out.

Valuation

As I often point out, one of the issues I have with valuation is the volatility of valuations themselves. Spread out over lots of stocks, and many decades, we can conclude something about future risk and reward through valuation (particularly extremes). Nearer term, however, and often in time frames that still do matter to (3-5+ years), there is a large level of subjectivity.

The following chart shows not only that variability but some other issues I have noted in the past.

The above said, here are some thoughts specifically on INTC utilizing a variety of measures and approaches. None of these are direct price targets, rather what to think about when pricing the stock.

Comps Basis

One approach is to compare INTC to its peers. As more of a 'fundamental quant', I like to compare valuations with specific factors vs. competitors (both approaches have their pluses and minuses).

What I've done below is pull the 9 tech companies with market caps above $3B that have 5% earnings growth and operating margins above 30%. We can debate a variety of business differences, but a counter argument is all businesses that make it into this elite group must share certain dynamics we want to own.

Having run the data, I can tell you they trade on average at 15X sales and 37X operating cash flows (INTC at 10X currently). Obviously this is an expensive market but this is a comparison analysis.

The below shows where INTC would fall on the below vs. these names, measurably below the group. I caveat there is much more to this analysis but it should be food for thought.

At a 2020 run rate of 73B, at let's say 6X sales (assume multiple expansion), divided by an estimated 4.16B shares (assuming ~4% buyback), that puts the stock at about $105. Again, just as an exercise. I have specific internal milestones that would drive what I think one should pay for the business (both higher and lower).

Price to Earnings

Price to earnings is always a popular measure, although not one I generally subscribe to. In INTC's case, I've made an exception because the data line is fairly easy to measure.

Historically, INTC has traded at 22X on average, even when you eliminate the bubble, you get to about 17-18X. At this year $5 per share estimates, that puts the stock at about $87.5 on a forward basis (note if you use the 22X average multiple that puts the stock at $110).

We could come up with a variety of targets using cash flows and other measures, but for me, most of what I look at looks like the business is in line to far below competitors. The dividend yield has fallen to 2% which is typically pretty low, but I think the secular nature of the DCG business is more relevant (growth).

Technicals

Okay, so on to price, aka the "chart". One of my favorite comments from the last article was the following. This seemed to speak to this idea that the stock doesn't move, but as many know, patience is often a virtue in the market.

Reading the above, I also couldn't help but think of the old saying, "the wider the space the higher into space". For those who have never heard it, it is an old technical saying but outside of the "charts", it is rooted in the concept of larger accumulations often lead to larger rallies. Although I do trade more intermediate term, every portfolio needs core positions (which takes more skill than what is the latest momentum stock, etc.).

Couple examples I love. Microsoft (MSFT) as well all know has been on fire. This not only broke out of a 15-year base but saw a large multiple expansion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) also broke out of a large base. In JPM's case, there was very limited multiple expansion, speaking to the strength of the technical approach in this case.

And the longer term INTC chart below shows similar action, but the base has lagged in many ways. In the long run, I don't see that as a negative.

Conclusion

INTC finished 2019 with another solid year. Guidance, although mixed, does suggest another record year. More importantly in my view is the ongoing business shift and the secular winds they are in. A comment from last article resonated with me, essentially encapsulating the idea of 'not sweating the small stuff'.

I think the above is exactly right, with the only caveat going forward is the potential for a larger re-rating as the company shores up the more challenging side of the business, while the secularity takes over the now primary business, Data.

I continue to manage the stock through the weekly and daily charts, both of which are arguably extended; however, that is something that I find impossible to manage through quarterly articles. Further, multiple expansion would blow through any chart as we have seen in the past through a variety of stocks.

Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No new positions are being added at this time however I remain bullish longer term on the name. I trade around the core position inside the service, utilizing weekly and daily charts. The last bullish trading recommendation came on 12/04/19 6 weeks after Q3 earnings.