Residential REITs ETF: Rich Valuations Offset Bullish Macro Fundamentals

We reckon XHB and HOMZ present a more compelling alternative to REZ to capitalize on the red-hot housing market.

REZ is likewise historically overvalued relative to homebuilders, with the latter more directly correlated to the housing market and having more upside potential.

The iShares Residential REITs ETF has peaked relative to broader REITs index on overstretched valuation and underwhelming growth in its top holdings.

The U.S. housing market continues to be on fire, accompanied by the latest strong housing starts and mortgage applications data.

Punctuated by the strongest housing starts number since 2006, the U.S. housing market continues to be one of the brightest spots in the economy, thanks to lower mortgage rates and robust jobs market. Similarly, mortgage applications according to the MBA jumped more than 30% week over week, the biggest increase since 2015:

Adding to the slew of indicators which suggest a booming housing market, existing home sales likewise soared to the fastest pace in two years. Furthermore from Business Insider:

Total housing inventory reached 1.4 million units at the end of 2019, 8.5% lower compared to the year-ago period. Unsold inventory has fallen for seven straight months from their year-ago levels, signaling continued strain on the housing market.

As a result, real estate sectors, particularly in the residential space, were off to the races to start the year, with homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) and residential REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) jumping more than 5% and 4% year-to-date respectively while outperforming the broader REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) which is up 3.3%.

That being said, as shown above, REZ remains under its 2019 highs and actually is down close to 3% in the last three months compared to up 2% and 6% respectively for IYR and XHB. From a longer-term perspective, REZ reached the previous peak relative to IYR set in 2016 before retracing lower:

The above chart also illustrates REZ's two outperforming cycles relative to IYR in the last 10 years: 2014-2016 and 2018-2019, during which a housing recovery was in progress as demonstrated by the uptrends in mortgage applications. Going forward, despite a strengthening residential market, we expect REZ to underperform due to overstretched valuations and relatively weak earnings growth.

Subdued AFFO Growth In Top Holdings

Looking at the top 5 holdings of REZ, which make up nearly 40% exposure, the growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) has been rather anemic with WELL and VTR actually negative year-over-year. Upcoming earnings are expected to be underwhelming as well:

Symbol Name Sector % Weight P/AFFO P/AFFO Fwd AFFO YoY AFFO 3Y AFFO Fwd WELL Welltower Inc Healthcare 9.24% 24.36 23.84 -7.21% -1.93% -0.26% PSA Public Storage Specialized 8.63% 22.85 22.9 2.91% 4.48% 1.43% EQR Equity Residential Residential 7.97% 26.32 27.07 5.58% -0.01% 4.46% AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Residential 7.94% 25.4 25.32 3.77% 5.10% 4.10% VTR Ventas Inc Healthcare 5.78% 17.23 17.47 -1.58% -2.94% -4.37% REZ Top 5 Holdings 39.56% 23.59 23.65 0.60% 1.12% 1.33%

The price-to-AFFO ratios are also elevated compared to the industry average of 16.7 based on data from REITNotes. Meanwhile, while the top 5 holdings of IYR have rich multiples as well, their AFFO growth has been and is expected to be much more robust aside from SPG:

Symbol Name Sector % Weight P/AFFO P/AFFO Fwd AFFO YoY AFFO 3Y AFFO Fwd AMT American Tower Corp Specialized 8.02% 28.25 29.98 18.90% 16.29% 8.93% CCI Crown Castle International Corp Specialized 4.66% 25.12 24.82 12.87% 8.42% 9.47% PLD Prologis Inc Industrial 4.44% 27.88 34.41 16.73% 11.73% 3.32% EQIX Equinix Inc Specialized 3.92% 26.26 26.06 11.62% 13.30% 9.59% SPG Simon Property Group Inc Retail 3.60% 13.30 13.78 -7.32% 7.24% -2.18% IYR Top 5 Holdings 24.64% 25.09 26.81 12.38% 12.18% 6.50%

The rest of REZ's top 20 holdings also paints a similar picture of sub-par growth potential on aggregate. It's worthwhile to point out despite being a residential REITs ETF, close to 40% of its exposure is non-residential:

Symbol Name Sector % Weight P/AFFO P/AFFO Fwd AFFO YoY AFFO 3Y AFFO Fwd ESS Essex Property Trust Inc Residential 5.33% 26.17 25.72 6.15% 8.76% 5.24% PEAK Healthpeak Properties Inc Healthcare 4.69% 23.89 23.83 -7.23% -16.39% -2.23% INVH Invitation Homes Inc Residential 4.35% 30.6 29.42 7.95% - 8.76% MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Residential 4.06% 23.45 23.52 21.25% 4.07% 9.70% SUI Sun Communities Inc Residential 3.74% 34.54 35.56 7.67% 9.30% 6.69% EXR Extra Space Storage Inc Specialized 3.74% 23.3 24.43 - - - UDR UDR Inc Residential 3.67% 25.4 25.07 4.65% 6.03% 5.79% ELS Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc Residential 3.26% 39.72 38.85 7.24% 8.79% 8.01% MPW Medical Properties Trust Inc Healthcare 3.05% 21.95 20.91 -0.86% -0.57% 4.72% CPT Camden Property Trust Residential 2.74% 26.09 25.52 4.95% 1.71% 6.93% OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Healthcare 2.51% 16.27 16.01 -10.06% -1.27% -0.56% AIV Apartment Investment & Management Co Residential 2.08% 24.72 24.39 1.89% 4.74% 2.73% AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A Residential 1.85% 27.35 26.87 2.22% 23.37% 6.51% HTA Healthcare Trust of America Inc Healthcare 1.70% 23.19 23.13 -3.55% -0.77% 1.10% ACC American Campus Communities Inc Residential 1.69% 19.14 20.3 0.24% 0.86% 2.72% Top 20 88.02% 25.05 24.98 2.28% 1.92% 3.14%

REITs' Outperformance vs. Homebuilders Driven By Low Bond Yields

The unprecedented rally in bonds on the heels of Fed's U-turn certainly sparked a buying spree in REITs since 2018 though has largely run its course with 10-year Treasury yields back near all-time lows. As such, REZ's relative performance vs. homebuilders ETF has likely peaked with the latter having more upside potential in a bullish housing market:

In fact, XHB has been more directly correlated to the recent strength in housing market:

From a valuation perspective, XHB's lack of dividend yield relative to REZ is offset by the superior earnings growth potential:

Fundamentals REZ XHB Forecasted Dividend Yield 3.74% 1.18% Forecasted PE Ratio 47.1 13.95 Forecasted Price to Sales Ratio 8.865 1.054 Forecasted Price to Book Ratio 2.43 2.445 Number of Holdings 50 36 Growth Estimates Forecasted 5 Yr Earnings Growth 4.11% 11.50% Forecasted Book Value Growth 1.70% 10.79% Forecasted Cash Flow Growth 2.50% 10.60% Forecasted Earnings Growth 13.51% 17.34% Forecasted Revenue Growth 2.90% 11.29%

As such, we reckon that the homebuilders or Hoya Capital's well-balanced real estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) would be more compelling vehicles to gain exposure to the booming U.S. housing market. For more details regarding HOMZ, we recommend reading our previous article.

To conclude, while lower rates have been supportive of its strong year-to-date performance, we expect limited upside potential in REZ due to its overstretched valuation relative to broader REITs and homebuilders as well as unattractive earnings growth in its underlying holdings. Last but not least, REZ is unlikely to benefit much from the red-hot U.S. housing market compared to homebuilders, due to a substantial % of its exposure in the non-residential sector.

