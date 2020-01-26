Murphy Oil: A Modest Dividend Yield But Still Lacking Sustainability

Although, they still have enough financial firepower to maintain them for possibly three years if they wish to continue increasing their leverage, assuming underlying operations conditions stay broadly the same.

Given this situation, I believe their dividend payments are certainly at a moderate risk of being reduced.

Throughout the last three years they have failed to cover more than approximately half their dividend payments with free cash flow.

Recently, an analyst at CFRA Research stated they believe that Murphy Oil is at moderate risk of reducing their dividends.

Introduction

Recently, an analyst at CFRA Research highlighted six energy sector companies that they believe are at risk of reducing their dividends in the short to medium term. One of these companies is the midsized oil and gas producer, Murphy Oil (MUR) which currently sports a modest dividend yield of approximately 4%. Since initially reducing their quarterly dividend by 28.57% during 2016, they have been able to maintain their payments; however, perhaps this may be coming to an end.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

During the last three years, there has been zero instances when their dividend payments were completely covered by organically generated free cash flow, with the highest coverage only reaching a disappointing 54.56% in 2017. Across these three time periods their dividend coverage only averaged 46.37%, which clearly indicates that the majority of their dividend payments are funded through debt. It should be needless to explain further that this cannot continue perpetually into the future as it will eventually strain their financial position too significantly.

Financial Position

Given their weak dividend coverage, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining whether a dividend reduction is an imminent possibility. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, it appears as though they have a decently strong financial position, which explains why they have been able to maintain their current dividend payments throughout the last three years despite lacking free cash flow. Thankfully, their current ratio of 1.11 and decent cash balance further indicates that their liquidity remains adequate.

The only somewhat concerning metric is their interest coverage of 3.32, which is certainly on the low side and thus indicates that servicing their debt is beginning to become strenuous. Even if an investor decides to ignore their interest coverage, maintaining their dividend payments without a sustained increase in free cash flow will eventually jeopardize their financial position.

Assuming they continue to generate enough free cash flow to cover approximately half of their dividend payments, I believe they can continue maintaining their current dividend for approximately three years at best. After which their gearing ratio will begin exceeding 30% and thus higher leverage from funding dividend payments would ultimately leave them with little downside protection against another oil and gas price downturn.

Conclusion

Overall, it certainly seems as though that the analyst at CFRA Research are correct that their dividend payments are at a moderate risk of being reduced. The single most important factor that influences how much longer their dividend payments will survive is unfortunately outside of their control and unpredictable, which is oil and gas prices.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Murphy Oil’s 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.