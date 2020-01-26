Halliburton Is Prioritizing Profit Margin Expansion

Halliburton could sustain its margins, even as drilling activity slows in the US, and will likely report strong levels of free cash flows in 2020.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has reported an improvement in profit margins and strong levels of free cash flows in its latest quarterly results, and I think the company will perform well in the future as well, even as it faces a tough environment in the US where its customers are cutting spending and shale activity is slowing down.

Earnings Recap

Halliburton has reported robust results for the fourth quarter of 2019 as the cost-cutting efforts and a strong performance in the international markets helped offset weakness at home. The company's total revenues dropped by 12.6% from Q4-2018 to $5.19 billion in Q4-2019. The drop was led by the North American business where revenues plunged by 30%. Halliburton's international revenues, however, rose by 10% to $2.86 billion.

The company's adjusted operating income dropped by 10.2% from a year earlier to $546 million. Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of $285 million, or $0.32 per share, down from $358 million, or $0.41 per share a year earlier, but managed to beat analysts' consensus earnings estimate by $0.03 per share. The drop in earnings can be attributed to the worsening conditions in the US where shale activity and service prices have declined.

Halliburton also faced pricing pressure, but the company did an impressive job of improving its margins. The adjusted operating margin increased from 10.24% to 10.52%. Halliburton also ended 2019 with $827 million of free cash flows for the quarter and $915 million for the full year, exhibiting its ability to generate strong levels of cash flows in a tough environment.

Looking Ahead

Several oil producers have already reduced drilling activity by removing rigs in the US. Although Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) recently reported a big jump in its latest rig count of 15 units to 796 rigs for the week ended January 17, the US rig count has largely been going downhill. In the last one year, drillers have removed a total of 254 rigs in the country. The persistent weakness in oil, NGL, and natural gas prices have forced some companies such as Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) to drop drilling rigs while other oil producers such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are running fewer rigs than originally forecast as operational efficiencies allow them to produce similar or higher oil and gas volumes with fewer rigs.

The rig count will likely decline further in 2020 since the business environment remains challenging in North America as oil producers - Halliburton's customers - cut capital expenditures, reduce drilling activity, and increase focus on generating free cash flows and returning the excess cash to shareholders. The US oil production growth is also widely expected to slow down this year. Halliburton and its bigger rival Schlumberger (SLB) have both forecast decline in spending from their E&P customers. The demand for fracking work will drop, putting additional pressure on service pricing and making things difficult for oilfield service providers.

The impact of shale slowdown, however, will get partly offset by the rebound in the international markets where drilling activity has been steadily climbing after four years of declines. Halliburton has capitalized on this positive trend by growing its international business for two years in a row. I think the company may have also gained market share outside of North America, considering its annual growth has outpaced the international rig count growth. Halliburton has posted a 10% increase in international revenues on a sequential basis and 10% on a full-year basis, posting across-the-board increase in all major regions and both completion & production and drilling & evaluation divisions.

The Baker Hughes rig count data shows that the international rig count has increased by 79 units in the last 12 months to 1,104 rigs, which is in stark contrast what we're seeing in the US. In the international markets, oil producers need to increase spending and drilling work just to maintain output. I think international markets will continue growing in the future as they get support from oil prices which have somewhat stabilized in the $55 to $60 a barrel range and as global recession fears ease after the world's leading central banks take policy measures to protect economic growth. In this backdrop, Halliburton's international business will likely continue growing.

What I also like about Halliburton is that it isn't chasing revenues. Instead, the company is concentrating on improving its profit margins, both at home and abroad. The impact of this approach was apparent in the latest quarterly results in which its adjusted operating margins improved on a year-over-year basis. Halliburton has witnessed improvement in pricing levels and it is actively working on capturing high-margin service contracts. Investors should expect further margin expansion from the company's international business.

On the other hand, improving or even maintaining margins in a slowing market in North America, where customer activity and pricing are declining, is going to be challenging. However, the company has taken a number of measures to preserve its bottom line, including cost-cutting initiatives, improvements in service delivery, and an increase in focus on the high-return non-frac product lines. The industry is also experiencing equipment attrition and Halliburton, as well as a number of its peers, have been removing the excess equipment from the market. This has led to a reduction in the available horsepower supply which should also help stem margin erosion. One drawback of this margin-focused approach, however, is that the company's revenues could continue to decline. Halliburton reported a large drop in revenues from North America in Q4-2019, and I think the company will report a double-digit drop in revenues in 2020 as well. However, I believe Halliburton will still likely preserve its leadership position in the North American market since its rivals, including Schlumberger, have also adopted a similar strategy and are not interested in expanding their market share by sacrificing margins.

I also expect Halliburton to report strong levels of free cash flows in 2020 as well. The company's cash flows will receive support from the growth in international business and margin protection efforts in North America. Halliburton has also announced a large cut in capital expenditures from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $1.2 billion planned for 2020. I think this 20% reduction in spending has put Halliburton in a good position to expand free cash flows in the current year. I expect it to use the excess cash primarily for debt reduction purposes.

Halliburton carries high levels of debt. At the end of last year, the company had $10.3 billion of total debt, which translates into a loft debt-to-equity ratio of 129%. By comparison, Schlumberger's D/E ratio was 64% at the end of last year. Halliburton has $3.8 billion of debt maturing over the next six years, which will likely be the focus of the company's debt reduction efforts. I believe a meaningful cut in debt can have a positive impact on Halliburton's valuation. Once the company brings its leverage metrics down and eliminates near-term maturities, it can concentrate on using the free cash flows to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

Shares of Halliburton have remained largely flat in the last six months and have easily outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), the industry's leading fund, which tumbled by 16% in the same period. The company should deliver a better performance than most of its North American peers, thanks to its exposure to the lucrative international markets. The company's shares, however, are looking expensive, currently trading 17.4x forward earnings, higher than the sector median of 13x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Halliburton as a hold.

