ARC Resources: A High Dividend Yield Skating On Thin Ice

Introduction

Following their share price trending lower during the previous few years, the dividend yield of ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) now reaches near 8%. Naturally receiving such a high income would be very desirable for many investors, especially in this low interest rate world that has many scrambling to hunt for yield. Nevertheless, it still remains important that investors act rationally when hunting for yield and avoid getting blindsided into trusting their high dividend payments are sustainable.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the last three years they have never once covered the entirety of their dividend payments with organically generated free cash flow, despite coming close in 2018. Making the situation even worse, during 2017 as well as the first nine months of 2019, their free cash flow was negative and thus their dividend coverage was actually negative. Naturally, this indicates that their dividend payments have almost entirely been funded through debt during the last three years, which clearly cannot continue perpetually into the future.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage is very weak, their financial position will determine whether their current dividend payments are sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Overall, their financial position is rather mixed; however, all of the five ratios examined show deteriorating results since the end of both 2017 and 2018. On the positive side, their gearing ratio as well as net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow indicate their debt load is only moderate. Even if this is the conclusion that an investor were to draw, more on this shortly, it would still be dangerous to continuously increase their debt further to fund their dividend payments due to the volatility in oil and gas prices. To provide an example, if two more years of their dividends payments were funded through debt, it would increase their gearing ratio to approximately 30% and this is assuming their free cash flow was neutral, despite currently being negative.

A more concerning aspect, though, is that unfortunately since the end of 2018, their liquidity has collapsed, with their cash balance falling 97.53% whilst their current ratio has fallen from a very strong 1.97 to a distressed 0.52. Unless there is a sudden, sustained and significant increase in oil and gas prices, I believe their weak liquidity will ultimately be the primary culprit behind their dividend being reduced quite significantly.

Conclusion

When income investors are seeking their next dividend investment, I doubt many are seeking a company operating in a highly capital intensive industry, with very poor dividend coverage and rapidly declining liquidity. Although the allure of a near 8% dividend yield is tempting, this one certainly seems to be skating on thin ice and thus is very likely to be reduced materially in the short to medium term. Given their current financial performance and the gloomy outlook for the oil and gas industry, I would not expect to receive more than half their current dividend payments at very best.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ARC Resources’ Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

