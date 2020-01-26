Acadian Timber: Growth Will Be Slow, But The 7% Yield Is Attractive

Source

When I published my first article on Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF), I found the shares trading at attractive multiples but suggested growth investors should steer clear. On the contrary, I thought income investors should be thrilled by the very attractive dividend yield and the safety of distributions. One year and two months down the line, Acadian shares have stayed true to my expectations. This is evident from the performance of Acadian shares since I published the article in November 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The total return of 11.52% primarily consists of dividend distributions, which is exactly what the doctor ordered. I recommend investors who are new to this company to read my first article which provides an in-depth analysis of the business operations, to which I have included a link above.

In this update to my thesis, I find that there's still more juice to be captured by income investors. I reiterate my buy rating for Acadian under the premise that the primary objective of an investor is to generate income.

The industry outlook is favorable

Before discussing the industry outlook, it's important to understand the main products through which the company is bringing in revenue. As illustrated below, Acadian's prospects are very much attached to the prospects of the solid wood market in North America.

Revenue breakdown by product

Source: 2019 Factsheet

Softwood lumber prices have been on the rise over the last 12 months, which is good news for Acadian.

Source: Madison's Lumber Reporter

The transportation problems in Canadian railways back in mid-2019 played a part in helping lumber prices rise, but the growth of late has been mainly due to solid housing starts in the United States. Even though higher lumber costs might eventually lead to a rise in house prices, the increasing disposable income levels and higher industrial activities will likely offset this in 2020.

Housing starts in the United States

Source: Federal Reserve

While housing starts were going nowhere in early-2019, a significant spike was reported since September. This has painted a positive outlook for lumber products going into 2020. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to cut the Fed funds rate 3 times in the last year in a bid to revive economic growth in the country. Going by the Fed minutes released in December, it's likely that rates will remain stable in 2020. This is good news for the lumber industry as a low interest rate environment is supportive of further growth in housing activities.

The prospects from the trade war front is another positive development for the industry. China is one of the largest destinations for North American lumber exports and the trade war that escalated between the U.S. and China impacted lumber exports negatively. For instance, for the twelve months ended last July, lumber exports to China were down by $615 million compared with the previous year. Tripp Pryor, an international program manager at the American Hardwood Export Council, commented on the negative impacts of the trade war in October.

"The American hardwood industry is facing a watershed moment in China. As political and commercial ties between our two countries continue to deteriorate, our industry is caught in the middle of a fight with a country who has been our largest market for a decade."

The trade war fears, however, have softened since the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal on January 15. Even though the deal just marks the beginning of many reforms to be made, the platform is set to achieve more progress from this front. While the lumber markets will financially benefit from a de-escalation of the trade war, the investor sentiment will also improve toward the prospects of the industry. This could lead to a rally in the stock prices of companies in this industry as well.

Dividend safety is intact

Acadian shares yield a very attractive 6.9% at the market price of around $12.68 on Thursday. In isolation, the yield does not provide any indication of the safety of dividends. The payout ratio has climbed above 110%, which questions the ability of the company to continue paying the current level of dividends.

The management admits that this level of payout is not sustainable and that it's above the target level of the company. At the same time, there is no indication of a dividend cut on the horizon as Acadian expects to deliver a strong performance in 2020.

The below is an excerpt from the management commentary following the end of the third quarter of 2019.

"For the nine-month period ended September 28, 2019, the Board of Directors declared dividends of $0.87 per share or $14.5 million, compared to $0.84 per share or $14.1 million during the same period of 2018, reflecting the dividend increases announced in May 2018 and February 2019 amounting to a combined 5% increase in our quarterly dividend per share. This represents a Payout Ratio of 108%, which is above our long term annual target, but in line with expectations given the seasonality of our operations and the aforementioned dividend increases. We anticipate that over the long term we will revert to a Payout Ratio consistent with our target level and in the near term, Acadian’s cash position supports a Payout Ratio in excess of our target."

The good thing about the dividend is that distributions are well-covered by free cash flow. Even though the payout ratio has deteriorated in the recent past, this cash flow coverage adds a degree of safety.

Source: Company filings

I don't see a reason why the company would not be able to maintain the annual dividend at the current rate. The next couple of years look promising for the company's performance as well, meaning that the likelihood of a dividend cut is minimal even though capital gains could be capped as we enter the late stage of this business cycle.

Takeaway

The lumber market in the United States and Canada has fallen off a cliff from mid-2018, which has been the primary reason behind Acadian's decline in revenue in this period. However, amidst deteriorating topline growth, the company maintained its profitability metrics well-above that of its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As industry dynamics turn favorable, the company will eventually return to growth. However, even in the worst-case scenario, Acadian would be able to generate sufficient cash to honor its shareholder distributions for the foreseeable future. Income investors should bank Acadian shares at the current price level, which secures a yield close to 7%. The limited liquidity is certainly a constraint, which is something investors need to factor in before opening any positions. For those of you who are reading from Canada, Acadian Timber trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADN".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.