U.S. Household Credit Expanding At Sustainable Level - No Action Needed

It appears to be entirely sustainable. Thus, there will be no Fed action to try to curtail its growth.

So, we want to check and see whether credit expansion is at a sustainable level or, perhaps, getting out of hand.

Credit is one of those things to worry about - especially since the last recession was a result of an over-expansion of it.

The credit problem

We like credit in a general sense. It allows people - righteously - to be able to smooth lifetime consumption. Thus, households should be able to borrow. However, we also know that these things can get out of hand. 2008/09 was largely driven by the massive expansion of credit granted in 2002/05 after all, even if most of that was in mortgages.

It's unlikely that the same mistake is going to be made - not even economists are stupid enough to make the same mistake twice in a row. It usually takes a generation for the same one to be repeated. But we should check this, the easy way is to look at how much credit is being granted.

Is this sustainable? If it is then we're not going to have the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in order to shut off a credit boom. We do have the numbers on this and it looks sustainable - therefore no Fed action to bring it to a halt.

The wealth effect

We also have another route into this sort of problem, the wealth effect. It's an offshoot of that same lifetime income smoothing desire. The last time around it was people borrowing too much to speculate in order to become richer. But it is also true that as we become richer, we spend more by borrowing - or failing to save - against our now greater wealth. That is, it isn't necessary for there to be a speculative bubble in order for credit to grow unsustainably.

Thus, we really do want to check the growth of credit - check as in check up upon, not check as in halt.

The household credit report

Thus, we look, occasionally at least, at the household credit report:

U.S. household borrowing jumped higher in December, increasing $57 billion from the previous month. Driven by broad-based growth across all major retail asset classes, total outstanding balances neared $13.6 trillion during the month, 4.4% higher than a year earlier.

The monthly number is a pretty high jump so it's the annual one which is our best guide.

(Household credit from Equifax/Moody's Analytics)

What we want to know here is whether this is sustainable. Can households afford it, obviously enough, but also is it so high as to likely trigger an interest rate rise to close it all down?

The answer being nope, that's just fine. For don't forget this is a nominal number, it is not adjusted for inflation. When we convert it to real numbers - subtract 1.5 to 2% (whether core PCE or just CPI) inflation - and we've got credit rising at about the same rate as real incomes. This is a process that can go on forever for it means that household credit is expanding, but not rising as a percentage of the incomes necessary to finance it.

We're fine that is. Sure, credit is rising but households can afford this just as much as they could in the past, plus the Fed's not going to look at this as some boom that needs to be choked off.

Other indicators

We have the mortgage applications numbers - nope, no unsustainable boom there. House purchase prices are showing much the same thing. These various different ways of looking at credit seem to be expanding at about the rate of population and real incomes. As long as those two continue to rise, then we've no problems with the rises in the amount of credit. It's only when credit becomes divorced from those fundamentals that we've got to worry.

My view

As above, I think it unlikely that anyone's going to allow a credit boom to roar out of control. If only on the point that we've only just recovered from the pain of the last one of those. That in itself, though, does mean that the Federal Reserve is going to be swift off the mark in closing down even a nascent such credit boom. Thus, this idea that we should at least occasionally monitor levels of credit to see whether we should expect any Fed action.

Credit seems to be growing, after inflation, at about the same sort of speed as real incomes. This isn't a boom nor a bubble - therefore no Fed action.

The investor view

Currently, the market prediction is no change in Fed interest rates until the summer, if even then. Further, the next move is likely to be up. That seems reasonable enough.

Here the numbers we've got for credit expansion tell us much the same story. There's nothing happening which would change that prediction. No Federal Reserve action on interest rates until the summer at the earliest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.