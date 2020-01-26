Manchester United: Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent (Part 2)

The best content in the world is popular live sports which is highly sought after by both traditional media companies and over-the-top / streaming providers.

In the first part of this two-part series we explored the history and business model of Manchester United (MANU), one of the most successful and popular sports franchises in the world. In this concluding second part, we will value Manchester United as a business, consider industry demand for the club’s content and explore some of the main risk factors.

Competition for Compelling Content is Intensifying

If we consider the media landscape today, there are two main forms of participants: content generators and content buyers. Content generators are split between the studios, which make short-form and long-form content and sports franchises. On the other side are the content buyers or media companies which purchase content. The schematic below helps illustrate the eco-system.

There are a record number of traditional and streaming broadcasters and distributors with fast-growing content budgets, trying to build scale on their platforms in order to amortize their content costs across a larger base of viewers. These players are competing aggressively against each other to acquire top-tier content. Desirable content has become a valuable yet scarce resource that is almost by definition unable to grow in proportionate volume to the amount of content produced by new and existing media networks and distribution platforms. The end-result is significant price inflation, a trend that can be expected to continue as the giant technology platforms, led by Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple build out their streaming distribution and content operations.

The UEFA Champions League attracted an 18.7% premium in its most recent rights deal over the preceding one. This is greater than the NFL and MLB whilst the U.S. rights to the Premier League fetched a 12.2% uplift – equivalent to the premium received by the NBA.

As the race for eyeballs intensifies it is highly possible that coming years may see the ‘disruptors bid’ for English Premier League or UEFA Champions League broadcasting rights.

In 2013 UEFA introduced the Financial Fair Play (FFP) policy which instated a financial break-even requirement from 2013/14 accompanies with enhanced reporting for clubs with a net spend of greater than €100 million in a transfer window. Since the ruling was effectuated, the aggregate European top division clubs have reported expanding operating profits and the policy has been effective in imposing discipline on clubs acting more irrationally. The focus on profitability provides a positive backdrop for the industry as club owners move away from a ‘race to the bottom’ mentality.

Figure 10 – Aggregate European Top Division Clubs Operating Profit (€m)

Given the strength of United’s commercial income, which is unrivalled by peers, wages have averaged 49% of revenue in the last five years and for 2019 equate to £333 million. Liverpool FC’s wage bill is around 60% of revenue and other clubs incur wages at around 80-90% of revenue. As a result of its commercial strength, the club can match the wages set by its leading rivals (thereby staying competitive) yet consistently generate greater profits.

Scarcity Value Implies it is Worth Paying Up

The two methodologies we shall use to value the club are ‘comparable transaction prices’ and free cash flow yield.

Comparable Transaction Prices

A number of sports teams and franchises have been acquired in the last decade. Transaction details are provided in the table below. The EV / sales multiple for these transactions suggest Manchester United currently trades well below comparable private market transaction values, despite being a stronger sports franchise.

Free Cash Flow Yield

The first step in valuing the business is to calculate the free cash flow. Net operating cash flow is derived through a conventional bridge commencing with EBITDA and stripping out interest payments and taxation. The main form of capital expenditure for a sports team is players. In this regard, there are two main strategies a club can pursue: either develop players organically through a youth academy or acquire players in the transfer market. In reality, most clubs pursue a hybrid approach, combining both strategies, and can be measured by the number of players in the first team which originated from the youth academy or were acquired. When a player is acquired the transfer fee is capitalised and booked on the balance sheet. It is then amortized over the life of the contract. The remaining book value is then amortized over the length of the new contract when signed.

Under the Mourinho era, the club was highly acquisitive, spending £140 million in the 2016/17 season.

Figure 11 - Net Player Capital Expenditure (£ million)

Source: Investor Reports

Under Solksjaer, Manchester United has pivoted towards a youth profile with approximately one quarter of first team members hailing from the academy. With the infusion of academy players, one may expect player spend and wages, which have been elevated in recent years, to moderate going forward. Liverpool FC, Premier League leaders, bought no players during the last summer transfer window whilst Chelsea has been bringing through youth players. For the purposes of this exercise, given Solksjaer’s leaning towards youth academy players, we shall assume a net player capital investment of £80-85 million, below the five-year average of £115 million.

To calculate FCF, we commence with adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for profit on disposal of players’ registrations and exceptional operating expenses) for 2019 of £186 million. For 2020 management has guided to revenue of £560-580m and adjusted EBITDA of £155-165m. Looking ahead to FY2021 we assume matchday revenue increases by 3.5% from FY2019, broadcasting revenue by 10% (on account of an uplift in rights deals signed by the English FA and UEFA) and commercial revenue by 10% on account of new sponsorship deals. Under these assumptions, revenue would reach £683 million.

We assume an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% - an average of the previous years which implies adjusted EBITDA of £218 million. Factoring in £20 million of finance costs and an estimated £10 million of tax expenses equates to adjusted cash operating profits of £188 million. Deducting £95-100 million in capital expenditure (£85-90 million in net player investment and £10 million to maintain the stadium) implies free cash flow of £90 million. Given Manchester United’s current market capitalisation of $3.1 billion (£2.4 billion), the club trades on a forward free cash flow yield of 3.7%.

What are the Risks?

On the governance side, it is important to consider that the shares carry ten to one voting rights in favour of the Glazer family, hence one has to be confident there is a strong alignment of interest with the owners and that the Glazers will balance commercial and on-the-field success.

The debt burden, which was sizeable at the time the Glazers acquired the business, has been gradually worked off such that net debt was only £203 million as at 30 June 2019. A stronger balance sheet implies less liquidity and refinancing risk for the club.

A long period of under-performance on the pitch could be detrimental for operating performance though fans tend to remain loyal and the long-term strength of the brand should not be impacted and Manchester United is set to remain an enduring franchise.

An Enduring Sports Entertainment Franchise

Over the last twenty years there has been an extraordinary increase in value of sports franchises globally as sports content has become a ‘must have’ driving ever higher broadcasting rights. A club that can draw a live audience in excess of 100 million caries enormous strategic value. Considering the prices fetched in recent years for successful yet commercially inferior clubs and it is clear that there is incredible latent scarcity value residing in Manchester United. Moreover, whilst fan sentiment will fluctuate based on form and match results, the brand is enduring.

