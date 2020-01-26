Dividend Increases: January 18-24, 2020

I monitor dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 32 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including five of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Founded in 1923, AIT is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, supplying customers in a range of industries with products, including bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, and general maintenance and mill supply products. AIT is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Jan 21, AIT declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

On Jan 23, APD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share.

This is an increase of 15.5% from the prior dividend of $1.16.

Payable May 11, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, CATC is the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with more than $2B in assets and 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston. CATC is one of New England’s leaders in private banking and wealth management.

On Jan 21, CATC declared a quarterly dividend of 53¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.9% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 6; ex-div: Feb 5.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. CMCSA’s NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

On Jan 23, CMCSA declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Apr 22, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

Founded in 2014, CNXM owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNXM is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

On Jan 23, CNXM declared a quarterly distribution of 41.43¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.5% from the prior distribution of 40.01¢.

Payable Feb 13, to unitholders of record on Feb 5; ex-div: Feb 4.

Dominion Energy (D)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, D produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers in Virginia and North Carolina. D also sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and wholesale electricity markets.

On Jan 24, D declared a quarterly dividend of 94¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.5% from the prior dividend of 91.75¢.

Payable Mar 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, as well as intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DKL was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

On Jan 24, DKL declared a quarterly distribution of 88.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior distribution of 88¢.

Payable Feb 12, to unitholders of record on Feb 4; ex-div: Feb 3.

Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)

EBTC operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, which provides banking products and services primarily in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as a variety of financial management services and insurance products. EBTC was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

On Jan 21, EBTC declared a quarterly dividend of 17.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.4% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

EFSC offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers in the St. Louis metropolitan area; the Kansas City metropolitan area; and the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company’s offerings include deposit accounts, loan products, and financial advisory and investment management services. EFSC was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

On Jan 20, EFSC declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.9% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

First American Financial (FAF)

Incorporated in 2008 and based in Santa Ana, California, FAF provides financial services through its subsidiaries. The company issues title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. FAF also provides property and casualty insurance, and home warranty products to homeowners and renters.

On Jan 23, FAF declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Mar 16, to shareholders of record on Mar 9; ex-div: Mar 6.

First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

FBIZ operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. FBIZ was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

On Jan 24, FBIZ declared a quarterly dividend of 16.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Feb 13, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

First Community (FCCO)

FCCO operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank, which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has operations in South Carolina Georgia. FCCO was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

On Jan 21, FCCO declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Heritage Financial (HFWA)

HFWA is a bank holding company incorporated in the State of Washington in August 1997. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank, is a full-service commercial bank providing financial solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in Washington and Oregon. Effective 1 May 2014, HFWA completed a merger with Washington Banking Company.

On Jan 22, HFWA declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 6; ex-div: Feb 5.

Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

HTBK operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, which provides various commercial and personal banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products, as well as other banking services. HTBK was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

On Jan 23, HTBK declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Feb 19, to shareholders of record on Feb 5; ex-div: Feb 4.

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP)

IBCP operates as the holding company for Independent Bank, providing various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. IBCP was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On Jan 20, IBCP declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Feb 5; ex-div: Feb 4.

Intel (INTC)

INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. INTC was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

On Jan 23, INTC declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 31.5¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 7; ex-div: Feb 6.

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

JBHT, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal, Dedicated Contract Services, Integrated Capacity Solutions, and Truckload. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight. JBHT was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

On Jan 22, JBHT declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.8% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Feb 21, to shareholders of record on Feb 7; ex-div: Feb 6.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Using advanced technologies in natural and synthetic fibers, non-wovens, and absorbency, KMB manufactures a range of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. Brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle. The company sells its products directly to retail outlets and through e-commerce. KMB was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On Jan 23, KMB declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share.

This is an increase of 3.9% from the prior dividend of $1.03.

Payable Apr 2, to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly-traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. MMP owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation’s refining capacity.

On Jan 21, MMP declared a quarterly distribution of $1.0275 per unit.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior distribution of $1.02.

Payable Feb 14, to unitholders of record on Feb 7; ex-div: Feb 6.

MidWestOne Financial (MOFG)

MOFG operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank, providing commercial and retail banking products and services to customers in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment services. MOFG was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

On Jan 22, MOFG declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.6% from the prior dividend of 20.25¢.

Payable Mar 16, to shareholders of record on Mar 2; ex-div: Feb 28.

MPLX (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. The company also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

On Jan 23, MPLX declared a quarterly dividend of 68.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.0% from the prior dividend of 66.75¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Feb 4; ex-div: Feb 3.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On Jan 24, NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 53.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior distribution of 51.75¢.

Payable Feb 14, to unitholders of record on Feb 6; ex-div: Feb 5.

ONE Gas (OGS)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, OGS operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company. It operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. OGS serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, and provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

On Jan 21, OGS declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Feb 21; ex-div: Feb 20.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

ORRF operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as financial and investment advisory services. ORRF was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

On Jan 21, ORRF declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.3% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Feb 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)

OVLY operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, which provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company provides various deposits and loan products, and other financial services. OVLY was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

On Jan 23, OVLY declared a semi-annual dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 13.5¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

On Jan 21, PSXP declared a quarterly distribution of 87.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 1.2% from the prior distribution of 86.5¢.

Payable Feb 13, to unitholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)

RBCAA is a financial holding company that provides banking products and services in Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Ohio. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. RBCAA was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Jan 22, RBCAA declared a quarterly dividend of 28.6¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 26.4¢.

Payable Apr 17, to shareholders of record on Mar 20; ex-div: Mar 19.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

SHLX owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in crude oil and refined product pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. SHLX founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Jan 23, SHLX declared a quarterly distribution of 46¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior distribution of 44.5¢.

Payable Feb 14, to unitholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Valero Energy (VLO)

Founded in 1955 and based in San Antonio, Texas, VLO is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company operating in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. VLO’s refineries produce conventional and premium gasoline, including gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board.

On Jan 23, VLO declared a quarterly dividend of 98¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.9% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Mar 4, to shareholders of record on Feb 12; ex-div: Feb 11.

Washington Federal (WAFD)

WAFD is a non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Washington Federal, National Association. The company attracts savings deposits from the general public and invests these funds in loans secured by first mortgage liens on single-family dwellings. WAFD was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On Jan 22, WAFD declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Feb 21, to shareholders of record on Feb 7; ex-div: Feb 6.

Western Gas Partners (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On Jan 20, WES declared a quarterly distribution of 62.2¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.3% from the prior distribution of 62¢.

Payable Feb 13, to unitholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

WTFC operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The company provides various deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as specialty finance services. WTFC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

On Jan 23, WTFC declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 6; ex-div: Feb 5.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CMCSA, INTC, and KMB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CMCSA's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in CMCSA in January 2010 would have returned 19.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

INTC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in INTC in January 2010 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

KMB's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in KMB in January 2010 would have returned 11.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 26-February 8, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (24.Jan) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 28 January (Ex-Div Date 01/28) AptarGroup (ATR) 1.23% $117.12 26 5.4% 0.36 02/19 Citizens Financial (CFG) 3.99% $39.13 6 68.5% 0.39 02/12 Clorox (CLX) 2.68% $158.28 42 6.9% 1.06 02/14 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) 1.60% $113.87 10 10.4% 0.455 02/14 Wednesday, 29 January (Ex-Div Date 01/29) American Campus Communities (ACC) 4.01% $46.90 7 4.5% 0.47 02/14 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2.85% $28.04 7 16.8% 0.2 02/13 First Republic Bank (FRC) 0.67% $113.75 8 6.8% 0.19 02/13 HP Fuller (FUL) 1.32% $48.35 50 6.7% 0.16 02/13 Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) 10.68% $16.48 6 57.2% 0.44 02/14 Thursday, 30 January (Ex-Div Date 01/30) AES (AES) 2.81% $20.38 9 22.2% 0.1433 02/14 AO Smith (AOS) 2.11% $45.43 26 24.6% 0.24 02/18 Ames National (ATLO) 3.54% $27.10 9 6.3% 0.24 02/14 Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) 2.63% $39.55 9 6.6% 0.26 03/01 First Community (FCCO) 2.32% $20.70 7 12.9% 0.12 02/14 Green Plains Partners (GPP) 12.93% $14.70 5 N/A 0.475 02/07 Hasbro (HAS) 2.60% $104.68 16 9.6% 0.68 02/18 Alliant Energy (LNT) 2.58% $58.93 16 6.8% 0.38 02/18 Morgan Stanley (MS) 2.57% $54.55 6 30.0% 0.35 02/14 Friday, 31 January (Ex-Div Date 01/31) Aon (AON) 0.82% $213.42 8 13.2% 0.44 02/14 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 2.26% $33.24 8 11.8% 0.1875 02/18 Citigroup (C) 2.60% $78.42 5 116.9% 0.51 02/28 Casey's General Stores (CASY) 0.77% $165.60 20 9.9% 0.32 02/17 First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) 2.52% $26.16 7 7.4% 0.165 02/13 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) 4.51% $14.20 7 23.8% 0.16 03/02 Holly Energy Partners (HEP) 11.19% $24.03 15 5.6% 0.6725 02/13 Matthews International (MATW) 2.21% $37.95 25 12.0% 0.21 02/17 Monday, 3 February (Ex-Div Date 02/03) Metlife (MET) 3.43% $51.27 7 8.1% 0.44 03/13 MPLX (MPLX) 11.19% $24.57 7 14.6% 0.6875 02/14 Tuesday, 4 February (Ex-Div Date 02/04) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 2.51% $49.32 10 18.9% 0.31 02/19 Brown & Brown (BRO) 0.81% $41.83 26 9.7% 0.085 02/19 CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) 10.80% $15.34 5 N/A 0.4143 02/13 Columbia Banking System (COLB) 2.79% $40.10 9 15.7% 0.28 02/19 Heritage Commerce (HTBK) 4.37% $11.91 7 21.7% 0.13 02/19 Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) 3.62% $22.09 6 32.0% 0.2 02/14 Idacorp (IDA) 2.39% $112.04 8 7.8% 0.67 02/28 Wednesday, 5 February (Ex-Div Date 02/05) Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2.85% $74.40 21 4.0% 0.53 02/20 Heritage Financial (HFWA) 2.98% $26.84 9 16.8% 0.2 02/20 Matson (MATX) 2.24% $39.20 8 5.4% 0.22 03/05 NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) 3.83% $55.92 6 60.0% 0.535 02/14 Thursday, 6 February (Ex-Div Date 02/06) Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2.56% $39.01 27 3.0% 0.2496 02/21 American Water Works (AWK) 1.47% $135.78 12 10.1% 0.5 03/04 CMS Energy (CMS) 2.42% $67.49 13 7.2% 0.4075 02/28 Costco Wholesale (COST) 0.84% $310.51 16 12.9% 0.65 02/21 Hope Bancorp (HOPE) 3.90% $14.35 8 9.9% 0.14 02/21 Intel (INTC) 1.93% $68.47 5 7.0% 0.33 03/01 JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) 0.93% $115.71 16 5.4% 0.27 02/21 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 6.43% $63.94 19 10.0% 1.0275 02/14 Friday, 7 February (Ex-Div Date 02/07) American Electric Power (AEP) 2.74% $102.16 10 5.9% 0.7 03/10 Helmerich & Payne (HP) 6.73% $42.23 47 1.6% 0.71 03/02

Thanks for reading and happy investing! If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD, CMCSA, D, INTC, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.