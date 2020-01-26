Disability Reform And The Labor Force

Some of the 2015 Disability program reforms will not be totally phased in until 2022. The increase in the size of the labor force, resulting from changes in the Disability program could help the financial markets.

The labor force participation rate for males in the prime working age category, ages 25-54, is still far below the rates of the 1990s, but has shown some improvement.

In November 2019 the Trump administration proposed a series of new regulations relating to the administration of the Social Security Disability program. These rules would have the effect of reducing the number of people collecting disability payments by conducting more frequent reviews of whether a person’s medical condition improved sufficiently to allow substantial gainful activity. The rule would involve creating a new category, Medical Improvement Likely, where reviews would occur biannually.

This rule can be viewed as another in a series of reforms that have been introduced in an effort to curb abuses in the disability program over the past decade. As might be expected there were protests by beneficiary groups and members of congress regarding proposed changes. A letter and press release in December asserted that the proposed rule would have a very significant and potentially harmful impact on Social Security and SSI disability beneficiaries. The letter urged that the comment period for the proposed new regulations be extended by 45 days beyond the mid- January 2020 cutoff date. The request was denied by the Office of Disability Policy.

In support of the proposed rule change the Office of Disability Policy cited advances in medical technology and the results obtained by research from the National Bureau of Economic Research regarding a group of beneficiaries and recipients whose benefits terminated due to a 1997 statutory change. The research effort examined the effect of a loss of benefit eligibility on work activity during the year of benefit termination and the subsequent eleven years (1997 – 2008). Overall, about 22 percent returned to work at a substantial gainful activity level during the first three years following benefit termination.

In July 2015 we published a report titled Disability's Destabilizing Impact on the Labor Market. We noted that labor force participation historically has behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In the most recent business cycle, up to 2015, however, the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, but it kept falling during the recovery. Since then, there has been an improvement in labor force participation and the important participation rate for males in the prime working age category, ages 25-54, as shown on the attached Chart I. Nonetheless, the participation rate for prime aged men is still far below the rates of the 1990s.

The outsized rise in disability payments in the past recession essentially bankrupted the system and forced a congressional bailout in 2015. In our March 2018 report titled Disability and Participation we noted that as part of the 2015 bailout legislation various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims. Another reform excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been previously penalized for submission of false evidence. At the time we felt that some of these reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls that began to occur in 2016.Indeed, even though the total population has increased, the numbers applying for and receiving disability payments has declined since 2015.

Most Social Security disability claims are processed through a network of local Social Security Administration field offices and state agencies. As shown on Chart II, applications at both the field offices and state agencies have declined to below pre-recession levels. The same is true of the numbers receiving benefit awards. There is considerable volatility in the monthly data but a twelve-month moving average of the data more clearly shows a clear downward trend.

The actual number receiving disability payments is shown on Chart III attached and here again it appears the trend began to reverse in 2015-216. Upon peaking at just about 9 million there are currently about 8.4 million receiving benefits. Coincidentally or not, labor force participation has been improving in jagged fashion since 2016. Some of the reforms introduced by the 2015 bailout legislation were immediately enacted; some are being phased in; and some will not take effect until 2022. Presumably, reforms under the new proposed rule would begin to be implemented in 2020.

Abuse of the disability system is not the only cause of the downward trend in labor participation that has been in effect since the 1990s. No doubt the opioid crisis and increased substance abuse has had an adverse effect on both society generally and work force participation. Other factors are undoubtedly at work as well but at least there are specific efforts being made to curb flagrant abuse of the disability system. Indeed, with the overall unemployment rate hovering around post World War II lows of 3.5% labor markets are tight yet inflationary wage increases remain notably absent. Currently the participation rate for prime aged males is at 89.2 percent versus the absolute 2014 low of 87.9 percent. Maintaining this upward trajectory would go a long way to reinforcing the economy’s growth record. Given normal labor force growth of about 1% per year, were the participation of prime aged males to merely get back to the roughly 91% level that prevailed before the great recession, new workers would be generated to the tune of about 1.2 million yearly, providing further support to income growth, overall economic growth, and hopefully more social stability.

Chart I. Participation rate for males, prime working age category, 25-54

source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Chart II. Applications and awards for disability benefits (Thousands)

Chart III. Number receiving disability payments (thousands)

source: Selected Data From Social Security's Disability Program

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.

