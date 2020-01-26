EUR/JPY: Downside Still In Favor

That is, even against the yen, whose comparable short-term rate is also negative but nevertheless materially higher at -0.10%. Longer term, this author is of the opinion that the EUR/JPY pair will struggle to achieve prices above 123.00 throughout 2020 (although this view is subject to future reassessments, should inflationary dynamics begin to change). Regardless of whether risk sentiment drops or remains steady, any short-term rallies in euro crosses are likely to be short-lived.

Yet as euro crosses remain mostly "underwater" from the perspective of short-term interest rate differentials, and as euro zone inflation remains subdued in alignment with expansionary ECB monetary policy (which is providing direct euro liquidity of approximately 20 billion euros per month), rates are likely to remain low and the euro is likely to continue to find downside pressure.

This has meant that the market can now view the euro as both a riskier currency and a funding currency; an odd combination, if viewed from a more conventional perspective.

However, the euro has in recent times acquired a negative carrying value against almost all major currencies (the Swiss franc being a notable exception).

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of Japanese yen, is a traditionally recognized barometer of risk sentiment in global markets. For similar reasons to the USD/JPY pair, changes in EUR/JPY spot prices tend to correlate positively with risk-on activity (i.e., if EUR/JPY falls, it is likely that risk assets such as U.S. equities will find pressure).

The chart below shows the recent relationship between EUR/JPY (the green line, set against the far-right y-axis, illustrates the moves in EUR/JPY spot prices) and S&P 500 futures (the current-month contract, as illustrated by the daily candlesticks).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The chart below is the same as above, but uses candlesticks that represent four-hourly periods (i.e., nearer-term price action, which shows a clear relationship between EUR/JPY spot prices and S&P 500 futures).

A relationship is evident; however, the relationship has broken down somewhat. The relationship between yen currency crosses and risk assets (like U.S. equities) has traditionally been negative, as the Japanese yen (or JPY) is viewed as a safe-haven currency (by virtue of the country's political stability and positive current account surpluses, which provide the currency with a natural source of support). However, while the USD/JPY pair may be just as relevant as before, the EUR/JPY pair has in recent times acquired slightly different characteristics.

While the EUR/JPY pair used to be viewed (without much disagreement) as a risk-on currency pair (as the euro was seen as a riskier currency to hold, relative to yen), this dynamic has changed slightly. It is not that the euro has become less risky, especially in light of the political headlines surrounding Brexit and negative interest rates which have dampened European banking profitability. Rather, the euro has become attractive as a funding currency, because of its cheapness (by virtue of negative interest rates, as set by the European Central Bank).

Yet the Japanese yen has also been viewed historically as a funding currency; its own short-term central bank rate remains in negative territory at -0.10%. Still, as the European Central Bank (or ECB) has its comparable rate set at -0.50% (the deposit facility rate), more aggressive traders are liable to fund purchases of higher-yielding currencies and assets in terms of euros rather than yen. The attractiveness of the euro as a funding currency certainly muddles the conventional perspectives of FX markets, as the euro is both risky from one perspective and yet has acquired safe-haven-like characteristics on the other.

At present, the euro is climbing, as shown in the table below. Also in the chart below, we can see the one-year interest rate spread between German bunds and Japanese bonds (a proxy for the short-term carrying value of the pair). Remembering that the central bank rates of -0.50% and -0.10% (for the ECB and Bank of Japan, or BOJ, respectively) remain steady, the overall spread would be expected to be in the region of the difference, i.e. -0.40% (which is -0.50% minus -0.10%, for EUR/JPY). The chart below uses daily candlesticks.

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting is to be held on March 19, 2020. Until then, any changes in the one-year interest rate spread is effectively based on bond market speculation. The chart above indicates that the bond market is pricing a one-year spread of approximately -0.46% (at the time of writing); we could describe this as either neutral, or modestly pessimistic.

What we can say, however, that while there is no (significant) divergence here (leaving no obvious trading opportunity), it is interesting to see that the significant (and albeit short-lived) break-out in the one-year yield differential between September 2019 and October 2019 merely resulted in repeated failures of the EUR/JPY pair to break 123.00 (in December 2019 and January 2019). The pair has remained under 123.00 since the beginning of July 2019.

EUR/JPY is a fundamentally negative-carry pair, and hence while both the ECB and the BOJ maintain expansionary monetary policies (i.e., both are generating high levels of liquidity, for EUR and JPY respectively), the pair should find natural downside pressure due to this negative spread. The spread is not quite wide enough to support aggressive carry trades in favor of downside, yet we can at least argue that upside is discernibly not in favor.

Also, we can see in the chart below (created by the author via Trading Economics) the expansion of the balance sheets of both the ECB and the BOJ (side by side; the BOJ asset base is set against the y-axis on the right-hand side).

As neither of these central banks have indicated true willingness to suspend their current quantitative easing and/or negative rates policies, the two countries' monetary policies are likely to remain largely aligned. However, while both currencies might appear (on the surface) to function like safe havens in times of market stress, overall it makes more logical sense for the Japanese yen (the more traditional safe haven) to rally if a bearish trend across risk assets were to take hold. This is because there is greater political stability in Japan (versus Europe), and the rates are materially less negative.

EUR/JPY price action may appear disjointed in the short term. For example, if stocks fall suddenly, any small (upside) spikes in euro crosses would indicate an unwinding of carry trades. Nevertheless, following any short-term upside, the euro is likely to struggle to rally against safer currencies like USD and JPY in times of market distress (especially if prolonged, such as in the case of a bear market).

If stocks continue to rally, the EUR/JPY pair may find some support. However, this author remains bearish on the longer-term prospects of EUR/JPY; any rallies are likely to be sold off (as we have seen recently, in spite of the pair finding short-term upside as yield differentials improved). The water appears too deep for the EUR/JPY pair to find support above 123.00; that is to say, the ECB would need to raise rates by 40 basis points simply to match the BOJ's short-term rate of -0.10%, which is almost two lots of 25 basis points (the extent of a typical hike at a monetary policy meeting).

While euro zone inflation is showing signs of improvement, it is still only running at 1.3% per annum (per the December 2019 result), versus the ECB's target rate of 2.0%. As euro zone inflation was running at an annual rate of less than 1.0% as recently as September and October of 2019, it is unlikely that the ECB would even consider tightening its monetary policy until inflation is closer to 2.0%. And we must not forget that the ECB only in September 2019 decided to re-introduce QE at a rate of 20 billion euros per month.

Whether risk assets fall into a bear market, or whether stocks continue to generally float upward, the euro is not an attractive currency to hold, and therefore one should think twice about holding 'long EUR/JPY' positions beyond the immediate and/or short term (tactical trades only).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.