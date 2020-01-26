A Lull At Nidec Looks Like An Opportunity

Nidec shares have been relatively flat as high expectations encounter the reality of challenging near-term conditions; fiscal third quarter operating income missed expectations by more than 20%.

There’s a reason I don’t really like investing with a “valuation doesn’t matter” philosophy, and Nidec’s (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.TO) recent performance is an example of why. While I love the long-term potential of this leading motor manufacturer, the shares weren’t exactly conventionally cheap around the time of the October earnings report and the shares have languished since, underperforming U.S. industrial stocks by about 10%.

Although Nidec isn’t as cheap as I’d like, I think it’s still priced at a level where long-term investors can earn a market-beating return from Nidec’s efforts in electric vehicles, robotics, factory automation, and efficient appliances. Double-digit long-term revenue expectations are by no means conservative, but a strong position in EV traction motors alone can drive much of that, to say nothing of opportunities in automation and energy efficiency.

A Disappointing Quarter, But Largely On Macro Challenges

Nidec is certainly suffering from a weak global macro, with weaker appliance, robotics, and heavy machinery demand hitting its revenues. Nidec missed expectations and lowered guidance as a result, but the absolute level of performance is still not bad.

Revenue missed expectations by about 6%, but still rose 11%. Sales of small precision motors rose about 1%, slightly better than expected, with motors used in hard disk drives down 6% and other small precision motors up 5%. The other major motor segment saw 24% revenue growth, with auto motor sales jumping 28% (boosted by M&A and missing by close to 15%) and appliance, commercial, and industrial motors (or ACIM) rising 22% (also boosted by M&A), missing by around 2% or so. Nidec’s other businesses weren’t as strong, with Machinery (a catch-all that includes robots, card readers and semiconductor equipment) down 3% and Electo/Optical down 24%.

Gross margin is holding up well, and operating income rose 15%, with operating margin expanding about 30bp. Even so, that’s a greater than 21% miss on the operating income line, with every segment coming in lower than expected. Margins improved in the small precision motor, ACIM, and machinery segments, but auto was down as the company continues to see high expenses as it prepares to launch EV traction motors.

Management Sounds Relatively More Confident

In response to the weaker results, management lowered expectations, but not really much beyond the shortfall seen in the third quarter – in other words, management is confident that fourth quarter results will still be pretty strong (the guidance embeds an expectation of 38% qoq growth in operating income). Management believes that orders will bottom at some point between December of 2019 and March of this year.

Nidec management is still uncertain about the U.S., highlighting both geopolitical risks and uncertainties tied to the U.S. election. I find it a little interesting that it is a Japanese manufacturing company that is among the first to highlight a risk that has been seen many times over in past election cycles (companies often pause/delay capex and expansion plans in election years).

Management also believes that China has bottomed, helped by stimulus efforts, but they expressed some caution about lingering issues with high levels of bad debt and ongoing human rights issues. That Nidec would even mention the issues in Hong Kong and with the Uighurs strikes me as unusual; China has not responded well to any external commentary on human rights issues (particularly from Japanese companies), and while I think they’re absolutely right, it’s a curious statement to make given that it offers no upside and carries some risk for the company (Chinese companies and consumers have boycotted companies for less).

Multiple Growth Opportunities On Tap

Nidec continues to see spiraling start-up costs related to its EV traction motor business, but I believe that has to be viewed in the context of spiraling order levels. Traction motor unit orders more than doubled from the October quarter, topping 10 million units – a level management wasn’t expecting to reach until the fall of 2000. Although these are early days, Nidec’s traction motors are already featured in a relatively successful launch – GAC’s new Aion has seen unit sales grow from 2,000 units a month in June of 2019 to more than 8,000 in December, and that’s in an awful Chinese car market.

Management believes this can and will become a very profitable business, with operating margin potential of 35% when the business can ship 1 million units per month (that won’t happen for a while). With Nidec having made other acquisitions in the auto space, the auto market (and hybrid/EVs in particular) is becoming a highly significant opportunity for the company, and the company brought in Jun Seki, the former #3 at Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) to lend his manufacturing expertise to the operation.

Nidec also continues to pursue expansion opportunities based on existing capabilities. The company’s small precision motors business includes a variety of small fan motors used in a range of cooling applications (including processor cooling), and management has built on that to add products like vapor chambers and heat pipes to the mix. On the robotics side, not only are Nidec’s motors used in a wide range of robots, but the company has been expanding into other robotics components.

Last and by no means least are ongoing opportunities in appliances. Inefficient electricity consumption in consumer appliances is going to be an increasing point of focus in countries like China, and Nidec’s inverters, brushless motors, compressors, and modules address that issue.

The Outlook

Although near-term results are a little weaker than expected, the auto traction motor business is scaling up faster than I’d expected. On balance, particularly when adding in opportunities like robotics, more efficient motors and drives for industrial automation, and so on, I’m more bullish about the long-term prospects for Nidec.

I don’t deny that my modeling assumptions are aggressive, but I expect Nidec to exceed JPY 2 trillion revenue in FY 2022, JPY 3 trillion in FY 2025, and JPY 4 trillion in FY 2028 or 2029. I also expect improving margins over that time as the company better leverages its manufacturing base and transitions from start-up costs to full-run production margins. Long term, I think FCF margins can reach the double-digits, with a long-term average in the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Discounted the cash flows back, I think Nidec is priced for a high single-digit annualized return. I normally shoot for double-digit returns with my bullish ideas, but I think Nidec could perhaps exceed my expectations and I use a higher discount rate than is typical with Japanese equities. I do note, though, that the shares are not cheap by conventional near-term multiple-based metrics .

I don’t know whether Nidec counts as a “story stock” or not, but I really like the growth drivers management has assembled, with strong growth opportunities in EVs, consumer appliances, factory automation, and robotics. Some of that is already in the share price, but I still see worthwhile upside from here.

