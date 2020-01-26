Wobbly Pricing And Uncertain Demand Weigh On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics shares already look to be trading below fair value, offering a double-digit return from here, but I think sentiment could push the price into the $20's.

Fourth quarter capacity shutdowns from ArcelorMittal and AK Steel had to have helped pricing and there will be new capacity coming online later in 2H'2020.

I haven’t been very bullish on U.S. steel companies, and I don’t feel like I’ve missed out on much, with Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) both down almost 10% over the past year. Steel Dynamics’ share price is getting more interesting again, but I’m concerned that the market will take the restocking demand we’re seeing now as a new starting point and overestimate potential volume and price growth in 2020. To that end, I think Steel Dynamics management is probably overly optimistic with respect to its demand and pricing expectations for the year.

Even though I’m concerned about where expectations are now for the sector, I do see some potential value here. I’d rather let the reset play out first, as I think Steel Dynamics shares will retest the $20s, but if and when that happens, this would be a name to reconsider.

Another Tough Quarter On Weaker Pricing

With Steel Dynamics providing mid-quarter updates, the actual earnings releases don’t tend to be quite so dramatic, and Steel Dynamics management seems to be building a track record of using those mid-quarter updates to modestly reset expectations a little below trend. In any case, it was a welcome change to see a positive update in December (not a significant cut to expectations), even if actual fourth quarter results weren’t so strong.

Revenue declined 18% yoy and 6% qoq, with weak pricing driving most of the pressure. Gross margin declined 460bp yoy and about 90bp qoq despite more accommodating scrap costs (down 29% yoy and 12% qoq). EBITDA fell 41% yoy and 14% qoq, while operating income fell 50% yoy and 20% qoq.

The core steel business saw a 19% yoy and 8% qoq decline in revenue, with external shipments down 1% yoy and a little less than 3% qoq. Within that, long products were surprisingly weak (down 11% yoy), with high-margin beams down 3% and engineered bar down 30%. Steel prices declined 19% yoy and 6% qoq, with the realized price for hot-rolled coil down 30% yoy and 3.4% qoq. While those percentage changes were worse than the underlying moves in spot prices, Steel Dynamic’s average selling price was about 8.5% higher than average HRC spot prices in the quarter. Steel EBITDA declined 45% yoy and 13%, with EBITDA per ton of external shipment down 44% yoy and 10% qoq to $115.

The downstream Fabrication business saw 2% yoy decline in revenue and flat qoq performance, as shipment growth (up 7% and 3%) offset further price pressure (down 8.5% and 3%). Fabrication EBITDA more than doubled from the year-ago period, but slipped 3% qoq. Recycling saw 11% yoy and 7% qoq declines in revenue and 11% and 7% declines in EBITDA.

Restocking Versus Underlying Demand Growth

While the steel industry was hit hard in the fall on customer destocking (U.S. hot-rolled prices bottomed around $470/ton), restocking orders have helped restore some pricing to the market. U.S. hot-rolled prices are still down more than 20% from the year-ago levels, but they’ve risen by more than 10% over the past three months and have been around $625/ton recently. Cold-rolled and galvanized coil haven’t been quite as strong (up 8% over the last three months), but then they didn’t get as weak (down about 8% over the past year).

I’m not as bullish as Steel Dynamics about the prospects for actual demand growth (as opposed to inventory replenishment). It’s still early in the reporting cycle, but early indications are that construction activity is slowing more significantly, even though the ABI and Dodge Momentum Index ended December at 52.5 and 156.2, respectively. Auto production still remains fairly weak and sectors like oil/gas and heavy machinery are not looking very healthy. The second-half rebound call has not been taken off the table, but with companies likely to slow spending on uncertainty around the election cycle, I’m just not seeing the signs of demand growth in 2020 that Steel Dynamics management seems to be seeing.

I’m also more cautious on pricing. The recent improvement in pricing has to be viewed at least partly in the context of ArcelorMittal’s (MT) closure of Indiana Harbor and AK Steel’s (AKS) closure of Ashland – moves that took about 2.6Mtpa of capacity offline. Later this year Big River is going to be starting up its Phase II expansion, adding back 1.6Mtpa, and JSW too should be expanding production. Then next year will see BlueScope new plant and Nucor’s Gallatin going online next year, as well as Steel Dynamics’ new plant. Also keep an eye on imports – recent U.S. hot-rolled prices are high enough relative to Chinese export prices (around $480) that paying the tariff starts to make sense.

The Outlook

I don’t think 2020 is shaping up as a strong year, but I also don’t believe it will be a disaster, and Steel Dynamics’ highly efficient facilities make the company very competitive even in a mediocre operating environment. I was already expecting 2020 to be a down year and I’ve lowered my expectations a little further (a little less than 1% on revenue, about 3% on EBITDA). Longer-term, as Steel Dynamics exits a trough, I believe low single-digit revenue growth is a reasonable long-term expectation, with long-term FCF margins averaging around 6%.

Discounting those cash flows back suggests a double-digit potential total annual return at today’s price, and my EV/EBITDA approach using a full-cycle EBITDA estimate gives me a fair value in the mid-$30's.

The Bottom Line

The sell-off from $35 down to below $31 leads me to believe that the market doesn’t believe the fourth quarter rally in steel prices is sustainable either, but I’m still worried about further downside to sentiment as estimates and expectations readjust. I do see value in the shares now, but given that I don’t typically regard steel stocks as long-term holdings, I’d be tempted to wait in the hopes of a buy-in price in the $20s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.