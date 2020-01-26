Healthcare Services Group: A Cheap Valuation Comes At Cost Of Volatility

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) is a company that provides day to day living services to nursing and retirement homes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals throughout the United States. The company's stock has been beaten down to near 52-week lows due to a number of disruptions to the business in the past couple of years. While some of these disruptions are not a reflection of the company's operating model, they do illustrate the risks inherent in the company's business model. As such, the stock's valuation fails to offer adequate margin of safety against these potential disruptions.

For those unfamiliar with Healthcare Services Group, the company's services are broken up into two segments, roughly equal in size by revenue generated. The Housekeeping & Laundry segment deals with sanitation, cleaning, and laundry services. Meanwhile, the Dietary segment procures and prepares food/meals for customer facilities. The group services more than 3,300 facilities and generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue. This industry has been lucrative - HCSG has grown its top line at a CAGR of 11.04% over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have grown at an 8.24% rate.

Source: Healthcare Services Group

A Steady Downfall Of Share Price

The stock has taken multiple hits from a myriad of negative events in recent years. Shares have made their way lower and now trade near 52-week lows at just over $26 per share.

Source: Ycharts

The company's share price troubles started in March of 2018 when the company disclosed that its 2018 annual report would be filed late due to a pending investigation by the SEC that had been ongoing since November of 2017. The investigation was centered around the company's alleged "strategic rounding" of key financial figures to manipulate reported figures.

The stock's downward pressures have continued on, however. The company has taken multiple hits on earnings that have negatively surprised investors. This has been largely driven by fallout stemming from the bankruptcy of some of the facilities that Healthcare Services Group worked with.

How Are Shares Valued Near Lows?

At just over $26 per share, the stock is now trading at 22.91X the $1.15 EPS expected by analysts for the full 2019 fiscal year. This is a 37% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 35.57X.

Source: Ycharts

If we look at valuation as a function of cash flow, we draw a similar conclusion that the stock is undervalued against historical norms. The current FCF yield of 4.14% is just off of decade highs. Dividend investors would also appreciate that the company's dividend is yielding 20% more than its 10-year median yield and has increased that payout for each of the past 17 years.

Given the stock's steep downturn in recent times, it obviously makes sense that the stock would be now trading lower than normal multiples. But does the outlook of the company mesh with what has traditionally been a premium paid by the market for this stock?

Business Outlook Includes Volatility Ahead

The stock being at such a discount to its traditional multiples/yields may entice some value focused investors, or those looking to build a long-term position at a low valuation. There certainly is at least some merit to this. The company's operating model deals in what is a lucrative US healthcare system. There is vast room for expansion in this US market, and the continued growth of long-term care costs could result in the market's dollar value doubling by 2047.

While this means that tailwinds are present for companies such as Healthcare Services Group to continue growing, there are numerous variables present that could make the ride "bumpy" for investors.

SEC Trouble: The company's SEC situation may take some time to play out. The company's alleged practices span multiple years and fallout for this could include anything from fines, to departure of key executives, to litigation from shareholders for losses. This whole topic is highly speculative, but because it is speculative - the future impact on both the company and the stock price are impossible to predict.

Customer Reliability: The company's massive plunge in earnings in fiscal 2019 stems from the company's decision to leave facilities controlled by a New York operating group that was going through Chapter 11 restructuring. While future occurrences may not impact the company to this magnitude, the risk is always present. Care of the sick and elderly at the facilities serviced by Healthcare Services Group is extremely costly. Therefore, the entire business model is exposed to large amounts of credit being issued. If there is a financial breakdown of customers' ability to pay for their care, it could pose a credit risk that would trickle down to HCSG. The company can't be paid if the healthcare facility doesn't get paid.

This Is Complicated By Welfare Programs: The other aspect of this is the large exposure that HCSG has to government welfare programs such as Medicaid. Often times these programs are reimbursing care facilities rather than patients paying privately/out of pocket.

Source: Center On Budget And Policy Priorities

With the federal budget deficit at more than $1 trillion, and many states experiencing revenue shortfalls, the increasing burden of welfare programs may result in cuts to reimbursement rates. These are the rates at which welfare programs pay to facilities on behalf of patients enrolled in Medicare, etc.

Wrapping Up

Investors may look at HCSG and see an opportunity to acquire a company with double-digit revenue growth at a significantly discounted earnings multiple. While there is certainly upside in that, we are more cautious of the stock's near-term outlook. The business outlook is rife with potential volatility stemming from a trifecta of SEC concerns, potentially unstable customer financials and regulation risks. Some say that it's worth buying when there is "blood in the streets", and there certainly is right now. However, investors need to be aware of factors that could fundamentally change the outlook of the company with relatively little warning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.