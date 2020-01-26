LDC: Time To Step In

Against this backdrop, our Q1-20 target for LDC is at $46 per share, an increase of roughly 10% from its current level.

We now think it is a time to step in and assert upside exposure in Q1, a view reinforced by the recent stabilization in LME lead prices.

LDC is an exchange-traded note tracking the price of lead. In line with our expectations, LDC came under further pressure into the end of last year, suggesting that it was wise to be patient before stepping it.

Investment Thesis

In our last article on lead (LDC: We Are Cautious, November 19, 2019), we warned our readers that the sell-off could continue into year-end and as such, investors should be patient before asserting upside exposure to LDC.

In line with our expectations, LDC moved further lower after our publication before stabilizing in the second half of December 2019. We now think it is a time to step in and assert upside exposure in Q1. In addition to its friendly seasonal patterns, lead is the only base metal for which refined market conditions are tighter since the start of 2020, suggesting that the recovery in LDC will continue for longer.

Our Q1-20 target for LDC is at $46 per share, marking a roughly 10% increase from its current level

Source: Bloomberg (w/ Orchid edits)

About LDC

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (LDC) seeks to track the Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return (the "Lead Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on lead, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.70% per annum, which is reasonable considering that LDC is the only ETN available to get exposure to this base metal.

However, liquidity conditions are very thin, with an average daily volume of $23,000. As a result, investors who want to assert exposure to LDC should be long-term rather than short-term oriented.

Sell-off into year-end

After a significant sell-off of 10% in November 2019, LDC fell further by a little bit more than 1% in December. LDC began to stabilize in the second half of December.

The LME lead price experienced a significant drawdown of 18%, moving from a high of $2,263 per tonne on October 29 to a low of $1,866 per tonne on December 9.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Despite its underperformance in November, lead prices are just a little lower from a year ago and only copper and nickel have performed realtively stronger over the past year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Expect a recovery in LDC in Q1-20

While a stabilization in LDC has occurred since the start of the year, we believe that the recovery will continue in the months ahead, at least until the end of Q1-20. Four main factors underpin our near-term bullish view: macro, micro, seasonality, spec positioning. As we discussed the positive macro backdrop for industrial metals in a recent article, which you can see here, we will focus on the micro, the seasonality, and the spec positioning.

Micro

To gauge the level of tightness in the refined lead market, we track many real-time indicators. One of our favourite indicators is the fluctuations in exchange stocks in the world (including both LME and SHFE stocks). Global stocks tend to rise when demand conditions are weaker and to decrease when demand conditions are firmer.

Usually, global exchange inventories tend to rise in January because demand dynamics tend to slow ahead of the New Year holidays in China (around the end of January/early in February; this year: January 24-31). This is mainly because downstream buyers are not inclined to restock ahead of the holidays. If they do so, it means that they are very optimistic about their outlook.

Interestingly, lead is the only base metal for which global exchange inventories have decreased so far this year, with outflows driven primarily from China (SHFE). This could, therefore, suggest that downstream buyers have already started to restock, feeling confident about their industry outlook.

Stronger-than-expected demand for refined lead at the start of 2020 is bullish for lead prices and, therefore, LDC.

Seasonality

Like all commodities, lead is subject to seasonal patterns. Usually, for base metals, the first quarter of the year tends to be the most positive for price returns, which is most likely due to the surge in restocking activity in China post-New Year. For lead, the first quarter is positive, but its best quarter tends to be Q3. Here is a visual of LME lead’s seasonal patterns:

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As can be seen above, the LME lead averaged a price return of a little bit more than 4% in Q1, compared with a loss of 2% in Q2, a gain of 8% in Q3 (its best quarter), and a gain of 1.5% in Q4.

The seasonality plays in favour of lead prices in the first quarter, which should bode well for LDC.

Spec positioning

In addition to the positive real-time micro indicators and the favourable seasonality, it is worth noting that LME lead’s spec positioning is no longer stretched on the long side as it was in Q4-19.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The net spec length is at around 1% of annual physical consumption, suggesting that the speculative community has sufficient dry powder to deploy on the long side, which should push the LME lead price higher, which, in turn, should increase the value of LDC.

Closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, LDC came under further pressure into the end of last year, suggesting that it was wise to wait before stepping it.

We now believe that it is the right time to reassert upside exposure to LDC, a view comforted by the recent stabilization in LDC. In addition to the positive macro-economic backdrop for industrial metals, we believe that LDC will benefit from tighter refined market conditions (evident in the unusual fall in global exchange inventories so far this year), a friendly seasonality, and a healthy spec positioning.

Against this backdrop, our Q1-20 target for LDC is at $46 per share, marking a roughly 10% increase from its current level

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.