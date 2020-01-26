Signet Jewelers: The Turnaround 'Path' Is Starting To Show Its 'Brilliance'

A new dawn is on the horizon for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG). In the back half of FY 2020, the world's largest diamond jewelry retailer has heralded decent progress towards its yearslong Path to Brilliance turnaround by demonstrating meaningful increases in same store sales. Additionally, eCommerce sales have accelerated in the back half of the year led by strong performance at Signet's online retailer, James Allen. Also, expenses continue to shrink as a result of the company's cost saving program, allowing management to refocus spending to drive future sales. And while the International Segment's struggles persist, the segment's operating income remains positive providing runway for management to remedy the ailing business.

In light of these improvements, the stock has moved sharply higher, driven in part by Signet's hefty short interest. Yet market comps imply considerably more upside for Signet despite its recent jump in market value. Therefore, Signet is potentially primed to benefit from continued short covering and reversion to market averages.

Sales

Third quarter and holiday sales metrics show a much needed improvement in Signet's operating performance. For the third quarter, consolidated same store sales increased 2.1 percent over the same period a year ago; and the fourth quarter is also shaping up well with holiday season same store stores sales increasing 1.6 percent from a year ago.

*Data collected from Signet Jeweler's SEC filings.

Signet's flagship banner, Kay Jewelers, is on pace to report its second consecutive quarter of increased same store sales. In the third quarter, same store sales at Kay rose 3.8 percent and merchandise transactions increased 3.7 percent from the same period last year. Additionally, for the first 9 weeks of the current quarter, the banner reported a 20 basis point same store sales improvement from last year. See Signet's FY 2020 Holiday Season Sales Report for more information. Assuming the fourth quarter stays in the black, this will be the second sequential quarter of positive same stores sales for the banner, something that has not occurred since the first half of FY 2017.

Other banners showing strength in an otherwise mixed retail environment are Zales, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples. Zales, Signet's second largest banner by sales, demonstrated continued momentum during the holiday selling season reporting a 5.4 percent same store sales increase in the period.The banner's same stores sales have risen steadily after a sluggish start in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Piercing Pagoda's same store sales growth slowed considerably during the holiday season to 6.9 percent compared to double digit increases for the last six quarters; although the banner remains one of Signet's top performing banners. Finally, Peoples, the Canadian jeweler, shrugged off several quarters of negative same store sales comps when it reported a 4.5 percent rise over the holiday season. The banner comped negatively through the first three quarters of the year therefore the increase is a welcome reprieve.

eCommerce sales grew exceptionally well led by James Allen, Signet's fully online retailer--with the exception of one brick&mortar store location. The somewhat new acquisition (September 2017) had been struggling to comp positively even as consumer shopping trends continue to transfer sales online. Signet actually took an impairment charge in FY 2019 due to the banner's poor performance. But with James Allen reporting a 26.9 percent same store sales increase over the holiday selling season, on top of a 15.8 percent rise in the third quarter, the prospects of further lackluster performance leading to impairment has vanished - at least in the near term.

Overall, the back half of the fiscal year has outperformed expectations. As a result, management revised guidance and is now anticipating same store sales to comp positively for the full year, up from negative guidance previously.

Expenses

Management's use of the cost savings from its Path to Brilliance appear to be helping drive new sales for the company. For example, the cost savings program saved nearly $12 million in the third quarter alone from closing under performing stores, reducing headcount and corporate costs. The savings, however, are not immediately apparent on the income statement because they were partially offset by a $12 million increase in advertising spend in the quarter. Based on the holiday season sales report, it appears that the additional ad spend, at least in part, was consequential to the increase in sales.

In total, the Path to Brilliance is anticipated to yield Signet between $200-$225 million in net cost savings. Signet expects that $155-$165 million of the net cost savings to be realized through the end of FY 2020. That leaves another $35-$70 million in savings potentially realizable in FY 2021 (the program is scheduled to run from FY 2019 - FY 2020).

It is unclear whether management will continue to reallocate the savings into other expenses or let the savings fall to the bottom line. The former path is least favorable, however, because Signet has been the victim of a relentless sales slump the decision to continue offsetting savings with additional expenses is warranted so long as those expenses do not lead to trivial results.

International Segment

Signet's International Segment remains a trouble spot and if management does address the situation soon perhaps seeking strategic alternatives is in order. The segment's two banners, Ernest Jones and H. Samuel, have not reported positive same stores sales for twelve straight quarters. And for the first nine weeks of the fourth quarter same store sales were again trending down--negative 3.1 percent over last year. Presently, management attributes the segment's ongoing weakness to concerns over Brexit as well as an overall "challenging operating environment". See Signet's Third Quarter Earnings Call Transcript for more information. Despite its issues, over the preceding twelve months, the segment generated $526.8 million in sales with $16.9 million, or 3.2 percent, of operating income. However, it is doubtful the segment remains profitable given its ongoing struggles.

Therefore, perhaps it would behoove Signet to consider divesting its international business. A sale would allow management to sharpen its focus on the company's much larger North American Segment. Additionally, the proceeds could be used to reduced debt or buy back shares. In any event, management needs to get a better grasp on the issues facing the segment.

Short Squeeze

Surprisingly strong holiday sales and improved full-year guidance caused panic for many short sellers, sending Signet's stock up nearly 41 percent the day sales were released. There were nearly 17 million shares shorted, or 32 percent of float, at the end of 2019. With the 150-day SMA a penny over $17 per share the day before holiday sales were announced, it is not surprising that short covering inundated the market on the day holiday season sales were released. Shares have given some back since the pop, but now that Signet is starting to show positive operating momentum towards its turnaround, it is likely that short covering will continue, thereby providing at least some price support at least in the near term.

Market Comps

* Author's own analysis. Data collected from Seekingalpha.com

Current market comps suggest that Signet's stock is undervalued. For example, Signet is trading at 7.4x next fiscal year earnings while the median forward P/E of Signet's peer group is trading at 12.4x. This implies that Signet's stock is undervalued by a wide margin and should be trading closer to $45 per share. Price-to-book as well as price-to-sales indicate similar valuations.

There is no guarantee that Signet will realize this valuation as there remains a considerable amount of skepticism regarding the near term prospects of the firm. But with the company's recent sales trends moving in a promising direction coupled with clear signs that costs savings are benefitting store growth, and the heighten short interest in the company, the stock could move significantly higher as the stock readjusts to a price more aligned with peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.