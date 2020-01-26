V.F. Corporation: Opportunity On The Selloff

We believe that shares are attractively valued at current levels and present a solid long-term investment opportunity.

Growth is varied across VFC's portfolio of brands; The North Face and Vans continue to do well while Timberland struggles.

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are selling off sharply at the time of this writing due to weaker-than-expected fiscal Q3 2020 earnings results which were driven by weakness in its Timberland brand.

The last time we wrote an article on VFC was December 2017; in it, we argued that shares presented an attractive long-term investment opportunity due to management's track record of steady growth, a decent dividend yield, and the company's portfolio of well-known, popular brands (The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Dickies, etc.)

Shares have increased by 28.5% since then (compared to a 23.6% increase in the S&P 500). This isn't a glamorous return by any means but reflects VFC's status as a solid, profitable company with a diversified portfolio of brands across the apparel and footwear verticals.

We believe that this dip presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to acquire a position in V.F. Corporation and will explain why below.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 401.499 Share Price 85.12 Market cap 34,175.6 Debt 2,171.2 Cash and equivalents 583.59 Enterprise Value 35,763.2

Q3 2020 Earnings

The market was underwhelmed by VFC's fiscal Q3 2020 earnings results. The highlights of the report are as follows:

Sales increased by 6% in the quarter to $3.4 billion on an FX-neutral basis, and FY 2020 revenue is expected to increase by 7% on an FX-neutral basis to $11.75 billion.

Vans and The North Face continue to be VFC's growth drivers; growth in these two segments came in at 12% and 8%, respectively.

Overall international revenues increased by 8%; sales in Europe increased by 4%; sales in China increased by 30%; and U.S. sales increased by 3%.

Management expects FY 2020 earnings per share of $3.30, down from previous guidance of $3.32 to $3.37.

Sales growth was slightly below management expectations due to weakness in its Timberland brand (sales were down 4% YoY) and a "mixed holiday season in the U.S.".

We view this correction as a healthy pullback for VFC as shares had run up post-Q2 earnings to $100 despite the fact that Q2 earnings were also weaker than investors expected with just 5.3% YoY revenue growth.

While slow growth in the U.S. and a decline in the Timberland brand are not great news, VFC continues to drive top and bottom-line growth by expanding internationally and capitalizing on the strength of its North Face, Vans, and Dickies brands.

Gross margins expanded by 100 basis points in the quarter while operating income increased by 12%, a positive sign that management is prudently managing costs while growing its brands. This is refreshing to see in today's world where many retailers effectively "buy sales" through promotional activity which reduces margins and dilutes brand image.

Valuation

We see this pullback as an excellent time to initiate a position in VFC because valuation had been getting somewhat frothy at prior levels. VFC shares now trade at EV/sales, EV/EBITDA, and PE multiples of 3.04x, 21.6x, and 25.95x, respectively.

While VFC shares are not the cheapest of those in its peer group, we believe that VFC deserves to trade at a premium to other companies in the retail and sportswear space due to its 1) history of steady top and bottom-line growth, 2) strong, diversified portfolio of popular and well-known consumer brands, and 3) the international and segment-specific growth opportunities available to it.

In addition, VFC pays out a dividend of $0.48/quarter, or $1.92 annually. At the time of this writing, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.25%. Although not the highest yield around, VFC's yield is decent given that it is safe and likely to continue growing given VFC's history of steady sales and earnings growth.

Adjusted earnings per share for FY 2020 is expected at $3.30, which represents YoY growth of 18% on a currency-neutral basis. We believe that management will likely be able to growing EPS in the low/mid-teens through operating leverage as it continues to ride the popularity of TNF/Vans as well as expand overseas.

This should provide a total annual return (including dividend payouts) of 10-15% annually, barring any major secular headwinds or execution failures by management.

Focus On Consumer Brands

VFC management is looking to divest itself of its workwear brands (excluding Dickies and Timberlands Pro) in an effort to focus on its popular consumer brands (TNF, Vans).

Management chose not to provide specific details about a potential sale price on the Q3 call but did note that there is strong interest in its workwear brands and that it is optimistic about a deal.

We like this step by management as the company's consumer brands (in our view) have the greatest growth potential across the United States and internationally and the company will become a leaner, more profitable organization by divesting itself of its workwear brands, which have generally grown at a much slower pace relative to its flagship brands.

We think management's current efforts to re-tool its portfolio of brands will offer shareholders meaningful value in the long-run in the form of higher profit margins and better top-line results.

Risks

There are a number of risks to investing in VFC, which include the following:

Management's efforts to consolidate and become a more consumer-facing organization (by divesting itself of its workwear brands) could backfire if growth in Vans/TNF/Dickies slows or declines. Although these brands have historically posted strong numbers, fashion can be very fickle and consumers could flock to new or resurgent brands.

Even despite a 15% correction in recent weeks, VFC shares are still not cheap at 26x earnings and 22x EV/EBITDA. Shares are still priced for growth and have room to fall to the downside if growth continues to be anemic or if management fails to meet guidance.

North American growth has slowed to the low single digits due to what we believe are saturation (North American apparel and footwear industries are fairly mature) and intense competitive pressure. Management has been relying on international growth to maintain top-line growth but we would like to see North American growth rates improve in coming quarters.

Conclusion

In sum, we feel that VFC shares are attractively valued at current levels and present a compelling long-term investment opportunity for investors interested in a stalwart that has an excellent portfolio of brands, a history of strong top and bottom-line growth, and a steadily growing dividend payout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.