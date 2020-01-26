Gold/Silver Lease Rates Still Indicate A Tight Physical Market

In this article, I focus on the inverted implied lease rate situation, signaling an ongoing deficit in physical supply almost daily, for years running, in gold and silver.

Essentially, large physical supply is getting harder and harder to find for hedge funds, banks, central banks and brokerage dealers. Performing as the base money to discount against all paper currencies for thousands of years, money center banks and brokerages buy, sell, and lend gold/silver for their accounts to hedge currency risk. They often lend out held gold and silver in the paper markets as contracts and futures, collecting a yield (rate) of return for doing so.

I have harped on this point for several years running. The pricing of futures and spot prices indicate meaningful short-term supplies of gold and silver remain difficult to find. Partly a result of central bank demand; partly caused by rising investor demand from negative sovereign interest rates and concern about what’s next for the bond market; partly caused by peak gold/silver mining production; and, partly an issue of those holding precious metal supply being “strong hand” owners not willing to sell for small profit; the gold/silver marketplaces have been characterized by a growing imbalance between demand and supply. I have argued for many years, that the long-term supply/demand setup in gold and silver could eventually lead to actual shortages in supply vs. demand.

Shortages in the palladium and rhodium markets are today real-world events. You can see on the 2-year charts below what happens to price in the precious metals when honest shortages of supply appear. Rhodium is up better than +400% and palladium +110%!

Several years ago when I talked about $2000 or higher gold on Seeking Alpha, not many investors paid attention. However, as 2019 unfolded with strong gains for the precious metals across the board, Wall Street started to take heed. If future supply/demand imbalances develop in the main precious metals of gold, silver and platinum, materially higher prices are coming soon. Are you properly prepared? Readers can review my November and December articles on the seasonal low period for gold and silver, plus the potential once-in-a-lifetime buy in platinum a month ago.

Gold Lease Rates

You can review on the charts below, short-term lease rates have been higher than long-term ones for years running. This inverted yield curve situation is similar to a U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion screaming an imbalance or shortage of short-term capital exists vs. long-term lending rate expectations. If high money rates to find capital to lend is a problem for the bond market, what does a yield curve inversion in precious metals leasing rates mean? Since gold and silver historically are used as the base currency for all fiat money, the 2018-20 inversion without doubt means physical supplies are incredibly tight. Rarely, only about 10% of the time the last 30 years have short duration rates been higher than long-term ones, and the latest 2-3 years have included most every instance of this rarity.

The red line below represents 2-month rates. Compare its fluctuations to the 12-month black line rate on the graphs over various time periods the last decade of trading. Exaggerated differences mean short-term physical supply is quite difficult to find for major dealers and banks.

Silver Lease Rates

Silver lease rates are trading in a like fashion to gold. In fact, its inversion the last 24 months is even more rare on a long-term basis, and the spike in rates overall during early 2019 was the biggest in decades. In past instances, a spike in rates, not necessarily and inversion, would occur right around major bottoms in price. The inversion in the gold/silver “yield curve” is incredibly bullish, and has coincided with rising precious metals pricing since the important September 2018 low.

What to Hold in Your Portfolio

I definitely suggest owning some physical gold and silver you can access at home, buried in your backyard, or placed in a bank safety deposit box for emergency situations. The typical citizen can easily have a thousand dollars or two in gold/silver value around the house. Tens of thousands of dollars in precious metals can be dropped off at your local bank deposit box, discretely with almost no holding cost.

At a minimum, I suggest you hold 10% of your financial assets in gold, silver and platinum assets today. Both as a standard hedge idea against financial market stress or panic, which occurs from time to time, and now a speculation on rising rates of central bank money printing, gold/silver ETFs and blue-chip mining companies should perform best for the typical small investor. Given gold/silver actually remain quite cheap relative to other asset valuations and pricing in early 2020, buying them now could be one of the best investment decisions you make this year. [Reread my past articles describing and comparing the low valuations of gold/silver/platinum since 2018.]

Using risk-pyramid thinking, my primary gold/silver investments in traditional brokerage accounts revolve around the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) products. They are the largest respective gold/silver bullion holding ETFs traded in America. GLD has $44 billion in bullion assets and a yearly expense of 0.4% for management and storage expenses. SLV has about $7 billion in bullion with an annual expense of 0.5%. You can find lower expense products, but the pair's higher liquidity and larger options derivative markets are important points to consider.

You can review below how well the two bullion ETFs mimic underlying metal performance had you invested $10,000 in each five years ago.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Pictured below, SPDR Gold Shares have seen steady accumulation trends since September of 2018. Notice on the GLD graph, the steady increase in the daily On Balance Volume [OBV] indicator highlighted with a rising green trendline. Basically, volume on up days has been larger than the down days. Also, I have circled in green the much better performance in the Negative Volume Index [NVI] the past five months. This indicator tells us plenty of buying has been taking place on low volume days. In combination, the technical picture appears quite healthy.

On the iShares Silver Trust chart, we can view the incredible burst in buy interest on heavy volume between June-September last year. The daily OBV line spike is circled in green below. In a like manner to SPDR Gold Shares, the NVI indicator for SLV is highlighting strong accumulation activity on low volume days since September, with a supportive green trendline drawn. Characteristic of bullish trading patterns, the intermediate charts look very good indeed for both bullion ETFs.

Final Thoughts

You can call me crazy if you want, but a major recession and new records in money printing could propel gold well above $2000 an ounce in coming years, even $3000 or $4000. I fully expect $50+ silver in 5-10 years and platinum above $3000. As we work through record debts in the global economy, a lack of traditional tools for the central banks of the world to combat slow growth is very worrisome. My thinking is almost guaranteed weakness in paper currencies each year going forward will encourage investors to gravitate toward greater capital allocations to gold/silver.

Not holding gold/silver may prove detrimental to your long-term financial wealth. If stocks are stagnant for a decade or decline dramatically the next couple of years, all gold/silver investors need is a flat price to "outperform" other assets. If the S&P 500 falls 50% the next few years, while gold/silver double or triple in price, you had better own some. Don’t say this situation cannot happen. It did during 1972-74 and again between 2000-2009. Stocks were cut in half while gold/silver doubled and tripled.

Good luck in your trading endeavors this year. Thanks for reading. Holding the monetary metals may be the best medicine for your portfolio if the financial markets get sick in 2020. Don’t be afraid to buy the monetary metals, regardless of what the WSJ and CNBC experts tell you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.