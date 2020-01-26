Genasys: Technical Picture And Catalysts Point To A Higher Stock Price

Genasys (GNSS) is the only company that offers long-range voice broadcast systems and digital mobile mass messaging through a unified platform. It's important in evaluating this stock to understand that emergency notification is a mature market. This company is attempting to update the market with a solution that no one else can match. As contracts come up for renewal, can GNSS gain and prevail over rivals?

I've been writing articles about this company since 2014. Here's a look at the stock chart since my initial coverage. Looks pretty good, doesn't it?

While the above chart demonstrates the long-term uptrend is intact, a look at a shorter term chart captures a trend break that's happening right now. The stock price has been on a decline since the third quarter report in August, but has now broken above the decline. This is an opportunity to add shares or initiate a position.

Financial Results

Genasys is a profitable, fast-growing cash machine with $18.8 million in cash as of the last report compared to $11.1 million for the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2019 was the best year in company history with reported record revenues of $37.0 million, a 41% improvement over the prior year.

Gross profit margin improved to 49.9% compared with 48.4% in the prior fiscal year. The company recorded a profit of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.12) per share, in fiscal 2018. Record bookings of $45.9 million and record backlog of $27.0 million point to an even better fiscal 2020.

Catalysts

Genasys has enjoyed success in its hardware sales where there is now virtually zero competition and it is seeking to establish itself as the leader in mass notification. I can't speak to all of the opportunities that the company is pursuing, but I know that it is gearing up in Europe to capitalize on new laws that require emergency notification systems. I do know that there are currently three major awards that the company is pursuing in California, Australia and Puerto Rico.

Genasys has enjoyed recent wins in selling emergency notification systems in California. California legislation to address wildfires on a statewide basis is pending, including a statewide emergency notification system. I believe that Genasys was the only company called on to testify at these hearings, placing the company in the lead should legislation requiring a statewide system come about. There's also more FEMA sponsored possibilities in California. One of the cities that bought a mass notification system and paid Genasys upfront costs subsequently applied for and was reimbursed by FEMA. This is an option that cash-rich cities can opt for but not available to cash-strapped cities that are pending FEMA approval, supporting the notion that a statewide system is necessary.

Last year Everbridge (EVBG) announced that it had been awarded the Australian nationwide emergency notification system. The news release is misleading. Everbridge was awarded a component of the Australian contract that was previously awarded to Ericsson (OTC:ERIAF). Genasys maintains the message sending and reporting for two of the three Australian telephone carriers in partnership with Nokia (NOK). The component that Genasys manages is now up for renewal. A Genasys win will let the world know that there is a company that offers a complete solution for emergency mass notification, and prove to be a better solution than what rival Everbridge offers.

Genasys completed the initial portion of a FEMA sponsored mass notification system for Puerto Rico worth about one million dollars and is hoping to win an island-wide contract worth in excess of ten million dollars. Delays in awarding this contract have occurred as Puerto Rico has been hit with hurricanes, fraud and an earthquake. I expect that Genasys will prevail as no other company has won a FEMA sponsored contract.

Institutional Interest

This is a stock with about a $100 million market cap. It's rare to find such a small company with as much institutional interest. 64 institutions own 51% of the shares. 20 institutions added more shares with 12 opening up new positions since August.

Conclusion

Please refer to company issued material and to my earlier articles for more information. I thought this would be an opportune time to do an update on my Genasys coverage since the short-term downtrend has been broken. It's a good time to add shares or initiate a position as the stock price resumes its steady long-term climb. Record backlog and record bookings point to record revenue for fiscal 2020. The first quarter report is scheduled for February 10th.

Genasys is the only company that the California legislature called to testify regarding a statewide wildfire notification system and it is the only mass notification company that has won a FEMA sponsored award. I expect that Genasys will win renewal in Australia which will help bring awareness to the marketplace that it is the only company that offers a unified, one platform, mass notification solution. Institutional interest validates the company's performance and expected future success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.