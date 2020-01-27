Ranking Business Development Companies From Most Undervalued To Overvalued

Main Street Capital, Newtek Business Services, and Barings BDC appear to be the most overvalued.

Equus Total Return, Apollo Investment Corporation, and Golub Capital BDC appear to be the most undervalued.

I propose a quantitative approach that allows us to rank 'best value' BDCs with the lowest risk metrics.

While high dividend returns and low PB ratios are great, one must account for various risk and profitability metrics to find great BDCs.

As high-yield credit spreads fall, it may be a good time to look to business-development-companies.

The other day I covered business development companies in "BIZD: As High-Yield Credit Spreads Fall, BDCs Will Perform Well" that explained why I believe BDCs are a solid bet over the next few months and how the ETF BIZD is a decent way to make that bet.

While I like BIZD, I believe that investors can get better returns by individually selecting BDCs for those with higher yields (given risk) which are preferably trading below book value. In a similar fashion to "Ranking The Mortgage REITs From Most Undervalued To Overvalued" I'd like to rank BDCs based on quantitative metrics to try to find the most undervalued of the bunch.

Fortunately, and similar to mortgage REITs, the core business model of all BDCs is very similar. Borrow money, make high-yield loans to small-to-medium sized businesses, and return 90% of the profits to investors via dividends. As with REITs, BDCs do not pay tax on their returns so BDCs offer great income for investors and usually deliver similar returns to the stock market. This makes them relatively easy to sort based on quantitative metrics.

The Business Development Companies

What we're looking for is not necessarily high dividend yield and/or low price-to-book. We want high expected returns (i.e., dividends and PB) given risk. In other words, we want to find the BDCs that are abnormally cheap, given their volatility and leverage levels.

Here is our list of BDCs:

Ticker Name Dividend Yield Interest/Debt Stock Beta Dividend Change (EQS) Equus Total Return Inc. 0% 0% 0.09 0% (RAND) Rand Capital Corporation 0% 4% 0.04 0% (HCAP) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 12% 5% 0.66 -9% (GECC) Great Elm Capital Corporation 12% 7% 0.76 0% (PTMN) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 13% 7% 0.70 -25% (ICMB) Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. 14% 6% 1.36 0% (GARS) Garrison Capital Inc. 15% 5% 0.56 -9% (ABDC) Alcentra Capital Corporation 8% 7% 0.59 0% (MCC) Medley Capital Corporation 11% 7% 1.32 -52% (SSSS) Sutter Rock Capital Corp. 0% 6% 1.58 0% (CPTA) Capitala Finance Corp. 11% 6% 1.17 0% (OFS) OFS Capital Corporation 12% 5% 0.65 0% (MVC) MVC Capital Inc. 6% 8% 0.72 0% (HRZN) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 9% 6% 0.67 0% (TCRD) THL Credit Inc. 15% 7% 1.04 -11% (MRCC) Monroe Capital Corporation 12% 5% 1.19 0% (OCSI) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 7% 5% 0.55 -2% (SCM) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 9% 5% 0.68 0% (OXSQ) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 14% 7% 0.49 8% (SUNS) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 8% 6% 0.58 0% (WHF) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 10% 6% 0.65 0% (SAR) Saratoga Investment Corp. 7% 6% 0.67 2% (GLAD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 8% 7% 1.11 0% (BKCC) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 14% 7% 0.77 0% (FDUS) Fidus Investment Corporation 10% 5% 1.06 0% (CSWC) Capital Southwest Corporation 7% 6% -0.50 7% (TPVG) TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. 10% 6% 1.03 0% (NEWT) Newtek Business Services Corp. 8% 5% 1.22 2% (PNNT) PennantPark Investment Corporation 11% 5% 1.14 0% (GAIN) Gladstone Investment Corporation 6% 9% 0.86 0% (PFLT) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 9% 4% 0.74 0% (BBDC) Barings BDC Inc. 4% 4% 0.66 -12% (OCSL) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 7% 6% 0.54 -5% (CGBD) TCG BDC Inc. 10% 5% 0.94 0% (TCPC) BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. 10% 5% 0.72 0% (GSBD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 9% 5% 1.01 0% (SLRC) Solar Capital Ltd. 8% 6% 0.72 0% (BCSF) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 6% 5% 1.00 50% (AINV) Apollo Investment Corporation 10% 5% 1.14 0% (NMFC) New Mountain Finance Corporation 10% 5% 0.56 0% (TSLX) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 7% 6% 0.62 0% (HTGC) Hercules Capital Inc. 9% 5% 0.87 1% (PSEC) Prospect Capital Corporation 11% 7% 0.73 -6% (GBDC) Golub Capital BDC Inc. 7% 3% 0.58 0% (MAIN) Main Street Capital Corporation 5% 5% 0.77 3% (FSK) FS KKR Capital Corp. 12% 4% 1.17 0% (ORCC) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 5% 5% 1.00 0% (ARCC) Ares Capital Corporation 8% 5% 0.61 3%

Note, possible data errors on Equus since it is a very small company.

(Data Source - Unclestock)

As you can see, the data differs quite a bit firm to firm. In general, those with higher dividend yields also have higher interest expenses (due to their higher credit risk), a higher beta to the S&P 500, and a lower dividend growth rate. Our goal is to find those with high dividend yields, low risk metrics, and high dividend growth.

By performing MLS regression analysis on the variables (Y being dividend yield and the Xs being the other three), we can find each BDC's expected dividend given its risk/dividend growth metrics.

As you can see below, the model is relatively good at predicting a BDC's dividend yield based solely on those three metrics:

(Data Source - Unclestock, Self-sourced)

Logically, the higher a BDC is from the trend line the better as those have a "higher than expected" dividend yield and may be undervalued. From this metric, Apollo (AINV), Oxford (OXSQ), and BlackRock (BKCC) are the best bets.

Factoring in Book Value

Of course, dividend yield does not tell the whole story. Some BDCs temporarily do not pay a dividend yield or are paying a higher-than-sustainable yield given their assets. To account for this, I want to repeat the process but with price-to-book and then take an aggregate measure of the two.

Importantly, I'm going to use what I call "return-to-book" which is the percent change a stock would need to meet its book value (book/price -1) as I find it more intuitive.

Here is our table of this data:

Ticker Name Return to Book 1Y Stock Price Change Cash ROA Dividend Change (EQS) Equus Total Return Inc. 1.13 -11% 3% 0% (RAND) Rand Capital Corporation 0.64 19% -7% 0% (HCAP) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.25 -21% 1% -9% (GECC) Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.11 2% -6% 0% (PTMN) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.56 -36% -10% -25% (ICMB) Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. 0.45 -1% -5% 0% (GARS) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.43 -13% -4% -9% (ABDC) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.16 42% 3% 0% (MCC) Medley Capital Corporation 0.82 -26% -16% -52% (SSSS) Sutter Rock Capital Corp. 0.37 17% 2% 0% (CPTA) Capitala Finance Corp. 0.04 11% -8% 0% (OFS) OFS Capital Corporation 0.11 3% 1% 0% (MVC) MVC Capital Inc. 0.39 5% 3% 0% (HRZN) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation -0.07 10% 5% 0% (TCRD) THL Credit Inc. 0.28 -2% -7% -11% (MRCC) Monroe Capital Corporation 0.03 2% 3% 0% (OCSI) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.16 -1% 1% -2% (SCM) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -0.01 5% 5% 0% (OXSQ) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.10 -5% -14% 8% (SUNS) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.09 10% 3% 0% (WHF) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.10 3% 5% 0% (SAR) Saratoga Investment Corp. -0.05 27% 5% 2% (GLAD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.22 23% 5% 0% (BKCC) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.04 -18% -5% 0% (FDUS) Fidus Investment Corporation 0.10 13% 6% 0% (CSWC) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.15 -1% 4% 7% (TPVG) TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. -0.03 13% 7% 0% (NEWT) Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.28 12% 5% 2% (PNNT) PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.30 -7% 1% 0% (GAIN) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.11 31% 6% 0% (PFLT) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.06 -2% 1% 0% (BBDC) Barings BDC Inc. 0.08 10% 0% -12% (OCSL) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.18 21% 8% -5% (CGBD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.15 -3% 2% 0% (TCPC) BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. -0.05 1% 2% 0% (GSBD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. -0.20 6% 2% 0% (SLRC) Solar Capital Ltd. 0.05 5% 4% 0% (BCSF) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00 8% 3% 50% (AINV) Apollo Investment Corporation 0.09 21% 5% 0% (NMFC) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.17 4% 3% 0% (TSLX) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.23 12% 7% 0% (HTGC) Hercules Capital Inc. -0.28 16% 5% 1% (PSEC) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.35 -1% 1% -6% (GBDC) Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.67 2% -1% 0% (MAIN) Main Street Capital Corporation -0.46 21% 5% 3% (FSK) FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.23 7% 11% 0% (ORCC) Owl Rock Capital Corporation -0.04 0% 5% 0% (ARCC) Ares Capital Corporation -0.10 18% 5% 3%

(Data Source - Unclestock)

I've included stock price change since I think it is generally safe to assume that a falling stock is likelier to have a "true" book value lower than that on its balance sheet. Further, return-on-assets and dividend growth give us an idea about the true profitability of a BDC's book value.

We can generally expect a company with a falling stock price, low ROA, and negative dividend growth to have a low price-to-book and not be undervalued since its assets are not delivering profits. Conversely, a BDC with a rising stock price, high ROA, and high dividend growth can have a PB of 1.1X and still be undervalued since it owns very rewarding assets. Our goal is to find a BDC with low PB (high return-to-book) and high profitability metrics.

Based on MLS regression analysis, here is a table of BDC return-to-book vs. its expected return-to-book given its stock price change, ROA, and dividend change:

(Data Source - Unclestock, Self-sourced)

As you can see, the BDCs that have abnormally high yields are not necessarily those that are undervalued based on book-value. For example, EQS, RAND, and SSSS are all younger and/or don't pay a stable dividend (so none is stated), but they also have low price-to-book ratios given their price change and profitability.

The Bottom Line

To find the "best of the best" BDCs I subtracted the actual dividend yield and return-to-book for each BDC from its expected values (higher the better). I then made them into normalized Z-scores, added the scores together and normalized, giving us a quantitative metric that lets us easily see which BDCs have high return-to-book and dividend yield given its risk, profitability, and growth metrics.

While better results are likely to be found if you include qualitative metrics like underlying sector/geographic exposure of each BDC, I believe this gives us an excellent starting point. Here is how the firms line up:

Ticker Name Yield Score Return-to-Book Score Total Value Score (EQS) Equus Total Return Inc. -0.70 3.75 2.16 (AINV) Apollo Investment Corporation 2.25 0.41 1.88 (GBDC) Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.08 2.06 1.51 (GARS) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.70 0.41 1.50 (FSK) FS KKR Capital Corp. 1.15 0.94 1.48 (ICMB) Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. 0.99 0.93 1.36 (TCRD) THL Credit Inc. 1.79 -0.07 1.22 (PSEC) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.58 0.67 0.88 (PNNT) PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.35 0.46 0.58 (BKCC) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1.88 -1.08 0.56 (ABDC) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.32 1.11 0.56 (FDUS) Fidus Investment Corporation 0.47 0.30 0.55 (HCAP) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.02 -0.27 0.52 (PTMN) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.84 -0.16 0.48 (RAND) Rand Capital Corporation -1.40 2.07 0.47 (OCSL) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation -0.23 0.80 0.40 (OXSQ) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 2.09 -1.55 0.38 (WHF) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.47 0.05 0.37 (OFS) OFS Capital Corporation 0.48 -0.07 0.29 (CGBD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.37 -0.03 0.24 (TPVG) TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. 0.39 -0.16 0.16 (MCC) Medley Capital Corporation -0.20 0.24 0.03 (MVC) MVC Capital Inc. -1.18 1.17 -0.01 (MRCC) Monroe Capital Corporation 0.25 -0.35 -0.07 (PFLT) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.20 -0.37 -0.12 (SCM) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.16 -0.35 -0.13 (ARCC) Ares Capital Corporation 0.10 -0.32 -0.16 (HRZN) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.10 -0.43 -0.23 (SLRC) Solar Capital Ltd. -0.24 -0.13 -0.26 (GECC) Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00 -0.39 -0.28 (TCPC) BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. 0.27 -0.71 -0.31 (OCSI) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -0.49 0.02 -0.33 (BCSF) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -1.49 0.81 -0.48 (SAR) Saratoga Investment Corp. -0.75 0.07 -0.48 (CPTA) Capitala Finance Corp. -0.26 -0.53 -0.56 (CSWC) Capital Southwest Corporation 0.01 -0.89 -0.62 (NMFC) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.07 -1.09 -0.82 (ORCC) Owl Rock Capital Corporation -0.75 -0.55 -0.92 (HTGC) Hercules Capital Inc. -0.17 -1.14 -0.92 (GLAD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.60 -0.77 -0.97 (SUNS) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.75 -0.65 -0.99 (SSSS) Sutter Rock Capital Corp. -2.87 1.33 -1.09 (GSBD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. -0.35 -1.21 -1.10 (TSLX) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.60 -0.98 -1.12 (GAIN) Gladstone Investment Corporation -1.54 -0.10 -1.16 (BBDC) Barings BDC Inc. -1.50 -0.33 -1.30 (NEWT) Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.75 -1.20 -1.38 (MAIN) Main Street Capital Corporation -0.78 -1.71 -1.76

(Data Source - Unclestock, Self-sourced)

To test to see if this strategy works, I purchased shares in the top 5 EQS, AINV, GBDC, GARS, and FSK in equal weight and will be comparing their performance to the BDC ETF BIZD to see if this quantitative approach makes for an outperforming strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS,AINV,GBDC,GARS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.