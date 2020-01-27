Sorrento Therapeutics: Growing On Its Own Terms

Investment Thesis

Multiple catalysts in 1H20 (i.e. autologous CD38 CAR-T data share, possible announcement of Scilex IPO, possible announcement of collaborations / partnerships around Sorrento’s (SRNE) CD38 business unit with upfront cash consideration, possible favorable arbitration decision by April, possible RTX assignment of breakthrough status) have the potential to greatly increase Sorrento’s market cap and share price. These catalysts are significant because if they happen, will give Sorrento preferred terms for extended financing and in relation to the CAR-T data, will provide a much needed validation of the CAR program and raise the company profile to match the long espoused claims of Sorrento’s CEO, Dr. Henry Ji. With the exception of the autologous CD38 CAR-T data share, however, these catalysts have soft timelines as they have only been mentioned or inferred in part by the company.

Therefore an investment in Sorrento at this time represents a higher than average risk given its reduced cash position. That said, I believe the risk may be worth the investment for those with a higher risk tolerance based on the pending 1H20 catalysts given that Sorrento’s extensive investments in joint ventures / subsidiaries / partnerships and assets are still collectively undervalued at this time, making the current entry price ($5/share or lower) favorable to potential returns as high as 400% based on analyst consensus price targets.

Looking back to look forward…

I last wrote about Sorrento over six months ago. At that time, Sorrento was in need of financing and had yet to announce its plans for doing so. My value proposition in favor of Sorrento was that the company may go after the non-dilutive $30M Oaktree conditional loan in November, as it had already hinted toward being able to meet the loan criteria in terms of progressing partnership talks and with the lead autologous CD38 CAR-T data share on the horizon, could easily meet the market cap requirement should it be favorable. It was a reasonable thesis, but that’s not what happened. In short, Sorrento didn’t go for the non-dilutive loan or strike a deal with a partner, but instead opted to go it alone and did two rounds of back to back financing in June and July (raising $23.1M and $23.3M respectively), diluting shareholders and plummeting the stock price to a 52-week closing low of $1.45/share, as well as moving the timeline for the CAR-T data back 1Q to 1Q20.

From those lows, however, something interesting happened. Two groups have come in with bids to buy the company. The first offer came from two unnamed biotechs offering between $3-$5/share which was hastily rejected. This was followed by a second offer from an unnamed private equity firm offering up to $7/share (the latter of which is still under review at the time of this writing). So, without lead clinical data being shared and without directly addressing the ongoing need for further financing, Sorrento’s share prices have shot up to close at high of $4.45 (~200% increase) in two months time, leaving ample tender yet to fuel the fire. What’s next? With Sorrento holding off on partnerships and rejecting low buyout offers, it’s clear Dr. Ji and the BOD believes the company is worth much more than its current valuation. How much is uncertain, but I believe Sorrento will reject the current offer, as it wants to grow yet on its own terms to maximize value from its extensive pipeline to become something much more than a simple biotech. One thing feels certain though, and that’s if the past is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be a rocky journey for investors who are along for the ride. Read on for my updated assessment of where the benefit may be for the risk-tolerant investor in the 1H20.

Background

Simply put, Sorrento is a small cap biotech with big dreams. Excluding its 2018 FDA approved ZTlido 1.8% pain patch, it's largely a clinical stage biotech that focuses on both immuno-oncology and non-opioid pain therapeutics. Its business model is complicated, but can be boiled down to this: 1) acquire key assets that can be used alone or be used in combination for improved outcomes, 2) out license early assets to JVs to reduce development costs, 3) build up subsidiaries with the goal of having them IPO, 4) create business units of likeminded assets to help facilitate partnerships and 5) vertically integrate the manufacturing process. To this end, Sorrento has laid a framework over the past 5 - 10 years that is now starting to show progress: JV’s are completing preclinical work toward IND submissions as well as advancing assets through early stage clinical trials (e.g. ImmuneOncia's development of an anti-CD47 mAb), multiple phase 1 clinical trials are at or near completion with some assets heading toward pivotal trials this year, in-house manufacturing facilities are able to support production for clinical trials (i.e. including CAR-T and DAR-T assets), Sorrento is advancing their first IPO with Scilex this year, and potentially closing deals on partnerships and collaborations for some of their IO assets.

Asset development

The drug development pipeline from Sorrento’s October 2019 corporate slide deck is included in Figure 1 below. I anticipate this to be updated shortly in the coming weeks, so defer to the corporate website should a newer slide deck be released. Although there is a lot going on, and certainly more preclinical and clinical drug development than is currently listed, read on for a compilation of highlighted key assets and development events that should matter to investors in 1H20.

Anti-CD38 CAR-T (autologous program)

[1Q20, possibly 1H20] Phase 1 data read-out from one of Sorrento's lead assets, anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy, for multiple myeloma. Potential conferences for the data share are AACR Annual Conference in April or ASCO Annual Meeting at the end of May. Unfortunately, this trial has had a seemingly slow enrollment, likely due to the slow turnaround in manufacturing autologous CARs, not expanding trial sites early enough and patient competition amongst other cellular/gene/novel treatment trials in RRMM resulting in only having dosed five patients in 11 months time as of the end of 3Q19. As three trials sites were recently added in 4Q19 (total trial sites now up to five), enrollment is expected to speed up, but it’s unclear if Sorrento will make its 1Q20 target for the data share. Hence, it would not be a surprise to see this pushed back again, this time to 2Q20, so investors should keep an extended timeline in play for this event and plan accordingly.

Anti-CD38 DAR-T (allogeneic program)

[overdue] Announcement that the CD38 DAR-T IND was accepted by the FDA and that the drug is cleared for clinical trials. This program should be moving forward as preclinical data demonstrating proof of concept was presented at the ASH Annual Meeting this past December and GMP manufacturing of the CD38 DAR-T cells has already begun. This will be the first allogeneic AKA off-the-shelf program for Sorrento and is expected to be completed much quicker than the autologous trial mentioned above. This asset should ultimately replace the autologous CD38 CAR-T program and is expected to also start its first trial in the RRMM setting this year.

Resiniferatoxin (RTX):

[overdue] Completion of the phase 1b dose finding study in osteoarthritis (NYSE:OA) with final data share.

[1H20] Initiation of a phase 3 pivotal trial in OA. I’m expecting there shouldn’t be a problem with enrollment given that the prevalence of people afflicted by OA is high. Expect the second pivotal trial to run in parallel with the first, but start later in the year once funding has been reconciled.

[1H20 possible] Fast track status update for knee replacement deferment

Other areas of interest: IND acceptance for residual limb pain, Parkinsonism and post-surgical pain

Monoclonal antibodies (various mAbs)

[possibly 2Q20-2Q22] In 2015, Sorrento licensed four biobetter/biosimilar antibodies from Mabtech (now Mabpharm) in China for further development and commercialization in the US, Europe and Japanese markets. All but forgotten, three of these assets have recently been highlighted again by Sorrento as their 2nd Phase 3 trials are at or nearing completion: Anti-EGFR mAb (metastatic colorectal cancer), Anti-TNFα mAb (rheumatoid arthritis), anti-IGE mAb (asthma). The first to market will likely be the Anti-TNFα mAb which has completed its pivotal trials in 2019 and for which Mabpharm has recently filed for approval with the NMPA in China. It’s expected that Sorrento will follow suit here and file with the FDA later this year. As the pivotal trials for these drugs have been completed abroad, however, it is unclear if any additional work will need to be done prior to the BLA submissions. Although the potential market has been reduced with the introduction of biosimilars for Remicade (i.e. Inflectra, Renflexis), there are currently no biobetters/biosimilars for Erbitux or Xolair on the market, creating a significant opportunity yet for Sorrento (collectively the three branded products bring in multibillion dollar revenues) should it snag the FDA approvals.

[1H20] Announcement of the launch of two Phase 2 clinical trials with ImmuneOncia's anti-pdL1 mAb. As the lead checkpoint inhibitors Keytruda and Opdivo continue to add labeled indications, ImmuneOncia is looking for untapped opportunities that include the neoadjuvant use (i.e. upfront use before surgery) of its anti-pdL1 therapy in patients with resectable gastric, esophageal or liver cancer. Although revenues in this area will be mediocre relative to its lead counterparts, a success here will be significant in moving the checkpoint inhibitors out of the realm of advanced/metastatic disease and into earlier treatment regimens. If successful, this strategy may garner over $175M annually for the company (calculation basis: SEER database data of approximately 50,000 patients collectively diagnosed with early stage gastric, esophageal and liver cancer annually, treatment schedule of 2 doses, assumption that one-quarter of patients qualify for the protocol, and discount of ~15% to current pricing for lead checkpoint inhibitors). The second study will look at the use the anti-pdL1 in patients with PTCL, DLBCL, biliary tract cancer, and extranodal, nasal-type ENKTL. As the lead checkpoint inhibitors have already started testing in this space, it’s unclear where the value proposition is here at this time.

[1H20] Announcement of the launch of Sorrento’s 1st clinical trial with the Sofusa nano-structured microneedle platform it acquired in 2018. For this phase 1 study in RR CTCL, Sorrento has chosen to work with Merck (MRK) and employ their blockbuster anti-pd1 mAb Keytruda in conjunction with the Sofusa system. Now although we don’t know the terms between Sorrento and Merck yet for the trial, it is worth noting that this is Sorrento’s first joint effort with Big Pharma and should this trial show ease of use of the device, have no increased or even decreased safety signals with this localized lymphatic delivery system, as well as show a signal toward efficacy, look for Merck to take a bigger role in the utilization of this technology. It’s also worth noting that this tech lends itself beyond anti-pdL1 drugs, opening up the door to many different licensing agreements.

Other areas of interest: [2H20] Announcement of IND acceptance of CD38/CD3 BsAb and CD38 ADC

SP-102

[2H20] Although the SP-102 data share isn’t due until 2H20, it’s important to highlight it briefly as it represents one of the largest data shares for Sorrento this year. SP-102 is Scilex’s crown jewel and its clinical trial is on track, set to dose its final patients in the Phase 3 CLEAR study in 1H20. As Scilex may IPO before the phase 3 readout, it’s not clear how much of Sorrento’s ownership position will change and what the net benefit to investors will be although given the blockbuster potential of the drug, significant upside is still expected.

Figure 1: Sorrento Therapeutics projected clinical development timelines. Source: Sorrento Therapeutics website, October 24th, 2019 Corporate Slidedeck

JV/Subsidiary/Partnership Developments

Sorrento has formed a handful of subsidiaries, joint ventures and entered into a few partnerships over the past 5 years. Although progress has been slow, there is a lot going on - read on for a compilation of highlighted key assets and development events that should matter to investors in 1H20.

Celularity

Sorrento owns an approximate 25% stake in Celularity, which is set for a busy year with the anticipated launch of multiple clinical trials: moving their lead PNK programs in AML and MM into phase 2 trials, starting phase 1 trials for their PNK CD38 CAR in RRMM and NHL, phase 1 trial for their PNK CD19 CAR in NHL, phase 1 trial for their GM-NK CD16VP against NHL, phase 1 trial for CYNK-001 in GBM and will aim to refresh their drug line up by swapping out the existing PNK assets for the more advanced GM-NK cell lines. It’s also worth mentioning that Celularity shared preclinical data at SITC this past fall that focused on the enhanced killing of PNK cells with Celgene’s HDAC inhibitor ACY-241. This is Celularity’s first joint effort with big Pharma and given their origins as a spinout from Celgene (now BMY), may be the start of many more to come. As for the long awaited IPO, after recently bringing on David Beers CFA as their new CFO, an asset manager for Goldman Sachs with no IPO experience and with no official word on the matter, it's unlikely this will be moving forward any time soon. Other new additions to the team include two new Board members, Dr. Robin Smith, MBA and the billionaire Kok-Thay Lim who is also investing in Celularity through the Genting Berhad group.

ImmuneOncia

Sorrento owns an approximate 35% stake in its joint venture with Yuhan, ImmuneOncia, which has made significant progress this past year in completing its first phase 1 trial with its anti-PDL1 mAb, IMC-001. While moving IMC-001 into Phase 2 trials this year (see highlights above under Asset Development - Monoclonal Antibodies), ImmuneOncia is on the verge of completing the preclinical work with its second asset, IMC-002, an anti-CD47 mAb. It’s unclear how IMC-002 or its targeted indications will differ from the likes of Forty-Seven’s magrolimab at this time, but given the recent hype around this target, may yet prove to be a significant asset.

Scilex

Sorrento owns an approximate 58% stake in Scilex which is all but set to become Sorrento’s first subsidiary that will be IPO’d. Following the initial draft filing with the SEC last September, the IPO status is overdue for an update. With the IPO market predicted by some to be busy in 1H20 to avoid the political uncertainty that the US presidential election will bring in 2H20, it would not be a surprise to see the Scilex IPO move forward in short order. In addition to the possible IPO, the phase 3 data share from SP-102 (see highlights above under Asset Development - SP-102) is set for 2H20 and the initiation of ZTlido 5.4% trials are set for 1H20.

Litigation

There is materially relevant, ongoing litigation that involves Sorrento suing Patrick Soon-Shiong (NYSE:PSS), Charles Kim and NantCell over the handling of the asset Cynviloq. In short, Sorrento sold Cynviloq, a potential Abraxane biosimilar, in 2015 to PSS et al, with the agreement that Cynviloq would continued to be developed and ultimately commercialized should the bioequivalence data satisfy the FDA. Fast-forward to 2019 and with no clear development done and patents expiring on the drug, Sorrento filed a lawsuit accusing PSS et al, of a “catch and kill” scheme.

Since the initial complaint filing by Sorrento on 4/3/19, the case has become ever more complicated with countersuits and attempts to thwart arbitration and doesn’t appear much closer to an end than when it started some seven months ago. This timeline doesn’t appear to help Sorrento in the short-term with its cash crunch and will likely certainly worsen it as court costs accumulate. That said, some progress has been made, with the judge making an initial ruling in favor of Sorrento in October by denying PSS et al request to dismiss the arbitration, compelling the counterclaims to arbitration and allowing the arbitration to proceed in full. Since then, the arbitration is presumed to be underway, the initial complaint by Sorrento and counter claim by PSS et al have been aligned to improve efficiencies in moving the case through the courts and in a twist, a new judge will be assigned to hear the court cases after accepting Sorrento’s concern of bias.

Although there is no clear timeline around the arbitration, a minute order by Judge Green on 10/31/19 scheduled a “post arbitration hearing for April 22, 2020.” This is the first shared timeline on the arbitration and while its convenient for investors to have a date, it’s unknown if this is truly when the arbitration will be done or simply a six month best guess that will be extended as needed. As for the outcome of the cases, there is likely to be little downside to Sorrento outside of court fees and distractions, since Cynviloq has already seemingly been lost, with significant upside should the arbitrator and/or judge rule in their favor.

Finances

Sorrento needs cash and a lot of it. This is not a unique position to be in for a development stage biotech, however, Sorrento is an outlier in that it has acquired numerous assets (e.g. Sofusa, Sephrevir, ZTlido) over the years at significant expense that it doesn’t have the capital to fully develop right now. To be fair, Sorrento was counting on a fair deal from PSS for Cynviloq and likely planning on continued financing from the $1.2B in development / milestone / sales payments that were coming their way, so there is more to the equation. Since that hasn’t happened, Sorrento has felt the cash crunch and done multiple rounds of financing, mostly dilutive, with no clear plans for breaking the cycle with new revenue streams, partnerships or selling assets to offset the loss.

Looking at the numbers

At of the end of the 3Q19, Sorrento reported having $34.6M COH, 141.9M shares outstanding and was burning approximately $15M/month across its two operating segments. It padded its bottom line with a direct offering at the beginning of the 4th quarter, raising an additional $23.1M and bringing the effective COH to $57.9M. The outstanding shares rose to 167.8M by EOY19, after convertible note conversions, and a 3.3M bump that was likely use of the ATM. So that said, assuming the burn rate stayed stable, that leaves Sorrento out of cash by the end of the January. As we are yet to hear definitive financing plans from Sorrento this month, I believe they have likely accessed the ATM (e.g. the additional 3.3M shares added EOY19, likely already added ~$10M to the company) while simultaneously cutting back on operating costs by delaying new trial starts to extend their runway to finalize a potential partnership.

What about the buyout offers?

Sorrento has reported receiving two separate buyout offers: the first being from two unnamed pharmaceutical companies to acquire all outstanding shares for between $3-$5/share, which it promptly rejected, and the second from an unnamed private equity fund to acquire all outstanding shares for up to $7/share which is currently under consideration. I feel the latter deal still undervalues the company (~$1.2B valuation based on the 167.8M outstanding shares) and will be rejected soon. What is more likely in the near-term, however, is a partnership around Sorrento’s CD38 business unit (with a focus on the ADC, BsAb and DAR-T constructs). The CD38 assets, which have shown to be effective in daratumumab resistant MM cells, represent a step forward in advancing therapeutic options for sequential therapy in this largely incurable disease.

Debt: What’s due and when

Sorrento has taken on multiple long-term debt obligations over the past few years to finance both of its main operating segments in addition to agreeing to milestone payments for some of their in-licensed assets. These deals have created mounting debt that needs to be strategically addressed given the companies current cash position.

Oaktree Capital Management (funded Sorrento operating segment)

Early delayed draw loan due on 5/3/20: $20M + 1.25% exit fee = $20.25M

Initial term loan due 11/7/23: $100M + 1.25% exit fee = $101.25M

Scilex notes (funded the Scilex operating segment)

Term loan due 8/15/26: $224M

Mabpharm (in-licensing of four biobetters/biosimilars)

Exclusive license agreement date due TBD after tech transfer: $125M

It's worth mentioning that Sorrento has started getting serious about tackling its debt. In 4Q19, it reduced the conversion price of its $37.8M convertible notes from the March 18 SPA to entice the purchasers to convert in full to extinguish the debt. The plan worked and $37.8M was removed from the books. This also removed contract provisions that capped financing increases at $50M/year and opened up $56.8M to add to long-term debt (i.e. current contracts do not allow them to exceed $375M long-term debt) should they need it.

The Risks

No investment is without risk and this certainly goes for clinical stage biotech companies. At this time, Sorrento represents a larger than average risk in this category based on:

Reduced cash flow with no clear financing plan and risk of further dilution

Possible conversion of warrants to purchase up to 58.6M additional shares of stock

Increased cash burn rate with the ongoing arbitration/litigation

Concern for delayed trial starts until financing secured

Possibility that clinical trial data does not meet primary and/or secondary endpoints

Possibility for competition to develop products that reduce or eliminate Sorrento’s assets potential future market share

Final Thoughts

The 1H20 will be a transformative time for Sorrento in that it will have to strategically tackle its ongoing financial cash deficit with measures that extend beyond simple dilutive financing (based on contract restrictions) to secure significant cash reserves to meet its upcoming debt obligations and timelines for asset development. I believe Sorrento will push through this with the help of the two new Board members, Dr. Robin Smith MBA and Edgar Lee (Oaktree), whom will be an integral part in maintaining focus and in exploring and executing strategic financing options.

The handful of catalysts, both planned and possible in 1H20, will help Sorrento improve their financing terms should they be favorable. Notably, a positive data share from Sorrento's lead autologous CD38 CAR-T program in 1Q20 will markedly help to prime the financing terms and give Sorrento the lead position in CD38 CAR-T development in the US. This should garner significant attention from Big Pharma as treatment in MM is largely sequential and will put Sorrento in play for partnerships on improved terms.

Given the near term data share and pending catalysts, I don't see a buyout as a serious option at this time unless the offers start to exceed $2.5B. Rather, I see a series of dilutive and non-dilutive financing events likely as a bridge until a significant partnership around its lead IO assets can be finalized and until the Scilex IPO is launched, removing further debt off the balance sheet.

So, is Sorrento in play for bullish investors in 1H20? I believe so with the caveat that until its financial uncertainty is resolved - should be seen as a reserved play for those with a higher risk tolerance looking for significant upside in potential profits.

