Raising My Fair Value Estimate For General Mills

Investment Thesis

Back in December 2018, I claimed that General Mills (GIS) was undervalued at its price of $38.56 per share at the time. The stock is since up more than 40%, with a total return of more than 50% thanks to a very generous 2019. I am raising my fair value estimate to $54.53 per share from $46.08 based on good operational improvements and guidance. Despite the fair value estimate raise, the strong appreciation in the stock price leaves no valuation upside at this time. Nevertheless, General Mills can still be appreciated for its operative strength and 3.6% dividend.

Margin Expansion

The company has done a good job in terms of profitability in the last few years, achieving decent margin expansions. Operating margin is up 130bps since 2016 and currently sits at 18.5%. During the same time, net margin went up by 240bps, going from 10.5% in 2016 to 12.9% for the TTM results. While margins can fluctuate due to one-time charges, they are not always comparable on a yearly basis. However, a long-term upward trend like we see here is a sign that General Mills has made operational improvements that have materialized on the bottom line.

The story is reversed for the capital efficiency of the business. The return on equity has fallen to 25.2% from its 30.4% peak in 2017. Similarly, the return on invested capital peaked at 14.5% in 2017 and currently stands at 12.2%, which is 230bps lower. While this means that new investments have achieved a lower return than existing ones, thereby bringing down the total return on capital, I do not see any reason to worry, since a double-digit return on capital is plentiful, especially since it is more than double the company’s cost of capital. A reversion most likely had to be expected given that it is likely to be tough to find such high-yielding investments, particularly in the packaged food space. We therefore might see this small downtrend continue for a while, even if operational profitability improves at the same time.

A very strong aspect of General Mills is its ability to convert revenue into free cash flow, which it does at a rather impressive rate. The company currently converts 14.4% of revenue into FCF, up 210bps from 2016. That is more than $2.4 billion in free cash flow for the trailing twelve-month period. GIS also spends only a minor portion of operating cash flow on capex. Operating cash flow for the past twelve months came in at more than $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, capex was only $442 million, leaving $2.425 billion in free cash flow. The percentage of revenue and operating cash flow that the company spends on capex has been on the decline in recent years, bolstering its free cash flow position.

Debt is Decreasing

General Mills significantly increased its leverage when it acquired pet food company Blue Buffalo in 2018. GIS paid $8 billion for the acquisition, including the assumed debt. This brought the debt-to-equity ratio of General Mills to 2.18. The company has since aggressively paid down debt, even halting share buybacks after the acquisition to save cash. Now, 2 years later, GIS is actually less leveraged than it was before the acquisition. I welcome this policy of GIS. Other companies sometimes assure investors that acquisition-related debt is only going to be temporary, but temporary can be a long time in the understanding of some managers.

Guidance Discussion

General Mills stated 2020 guidance of 1-2% organic revenue growth alongside 2-4% adjusted operating profit growth. I used the mid-points of these two predictions to model the development of revenues as well as operating income and, thereby, operating margins. With these assumptions, I estimate that GIS can hit a 20% operating margin in 5 years, where it would earn an operating income of $3.6 billion on revenues of $18 billion. This requires the company to add about 30bps to the current operating margin of 18.5% each year. Total revenue added in this scenario would be $1.3 billion. Both these guidance figures of the company as well as the assumption that General Mills can continue these incremental improvements for several years are reasonable, to my eyes.

Valuation

I valued the equity in General Mills by employing a discounted cash flow model. As inputs, I used the mid-point of the company guidance ranges for 2020 revenue and operating income growth. Furthermore, I estimated that General Mills can reach a 20% operating margin by 2024. At these assumptions of $18 billion in revenue and $3.6 billion in operating income in 2024, I get a value of about $33 billion for the equity today. This comes out to $54.53 per share, which is almost identical to the most recent trading price of $53.98.

Conclusion

General Mills is an even better company than it was a year ago. Unfortunately for investors, without the benefit of a discounted valuation. Investors should be aware of this going in, though a 3.6% dividend yield from a strong company is still valuable. Owners of the stock should be fine to continue holding onto the stock, while those waiting on the sidelines might want to wait for a better entry opportunity.

Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.