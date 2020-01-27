High 5 For The Dividend Growth 50: Income Up 8.9% - Part 2

General Electric and Kraft Heinz had huge dividend cuts, but a portfolio as strong as the DG50 easily overcame their woes.

Kinder Morgan had the portfolio's biggest income gain for the second consecutive year, with income streams from the likes of Baxter, Wells Fargo and ConocoPhillips also surging.

Five years in, the Dividend Growth 50 is creating the exact kind of income stream I had envisioned when I launched the project on December 16, 2014.

In the last three years alone, the income produced by this real-money, real-time portfolio grew almost 30%, from $844 at the end of 2016 to $1,093 this past December 31.

The 8.9% income growth for 2019 represented the DG50's second-best year-over-year showing so far, trailing only the 9.9% of 2018.

And it came even though General Electric (GE) just about eliminated its dividend and Kraft Heinz (KHC) significantly reduced its payout - demonstrating how a well-constructed Dividend Growth Investing portfolio can continue to do its thing despite unkind cuts by a couple of companies.

This income-related performance happened right alongside outstanding price appreciation, helping the DG50 achieve its best year-over-year total return ever: 22.8%.

I detailed total return thoroughly in Part 1, and I had hoped to get this income-based follow-up done a little earlier in January. Sometimes, though, life interferes. I've been a busy boy, coaching basketball, working, and being a grandpa to 5-month-old twins Logan and Jack.

I mean, I can't let my wife Roberta have all the fun with "LoJack," can I?

My previous article also looked back at the origin of this project, and how I came to invest more than $25,000 of my own money in this collection of stocks that had been selected in 2014 by 10 fellow Seeking Alpha contributors.

This piece is all about income production and expansion - which is the DG50's true calling, anyway. Here is a position-by-position look at the portfolio's income growth from 2018 to 2019, listed in order of performance:

TABLE NOTES:

PY INC GWTH (the last column) is how much each position's income grew the previous year (2017 to 2018). It is presented so readers can see whether the trend is up or down. For example, the DG50's Deere (DE) position saw 20.1% income growth in 2019 - more than double that of the previous year; the 15.3% income growth of the Starbucks (SBUX) position is nice, but it pales in comparison to the 2018 output.

** Last year, HCP was renamed Healthpeak Properties (PEAK).

++ Takeda (TAK) became part of the DG50 in 2019 when it merged with Shire, which had acquired Baxalta, which had spun off from Baxter. Based in Tokyo, Takeda is the only DG50 company that gets foreign taxes and fees withheld from each dividend payment. TAK actually produced $4.44 in income in 2019, but $1.22 was deducted. Takeda also is the portfolio's 51st holding.

Important: Income Growth vs. Dividend Growth

In accordance with portfolio rules, all dividends were reinvested into the same stocks - a process informally known as "dripping." This makes income growth for the DG50 different from the general concept of dividend growth.

For example, the DG50 held 5.606 shares of NextEra Energy (NEE) on December 31, 2018; a year later, the share total was 5.739, thanks to dividend reinvestment. So, even though the company raised its payment to shareholders by 12.6%, the combination of that hike and the dripping of four quarterly dividends increased the actual cash that NEE delivered into the portfolio's income stream by 15.6% year over year. Sweet!

Notes and Observations

Kinder Morgan took the top income-producing spot for the second consecutive year, as it continues to aggressively grow its dividend after the 75% cut in 2016 stunned and saddened shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Even after this two-year surge, KMI's dividend is still well below what it was at its peak in 2015. The company expects to grow the dividend by 25% in 2020, so I wouldn't be surprised to see KMI at or near the top of the chart again a year from now.

Nineteen positions experienced better income growth in 2019 than in 2018. The leader in that category was Wells Fargo (WFC), which had growth 11.6 points higher, followed closely by Deere at 10.5 and Caterpillar (CAT) at 9.7.

Among the positions with slowing income growth, Aflac (AFL) went from 22.2% in 2018 - when it had two dividend hikes - to 6.2% in 2019, a 16-point difference. Starbucks (13 points) and KMI (12.6) were next on the slowing income growth list, although it's hard to quibble with either of their performances.

Naturally, the above doesn't count GE and KHC, which had the opposite of income growth. Both stocks have had lousy total return, too.

Data by YCharts

The following table presents more dividend-related information for each DG50 holding: the most recent dividend increase; the raise prior to that (again, to illustrate the trend); and Simply Safe Dividends' "dividend safety" score.

The Simply Safe Dividends score is done on a 1-100 scale, with 81-100 considered "very safe," 61-80 "safe," 41-60 "borderline safe" and 40 and below "unsafe."

Here is SSD's breakdown of our portfolio's dividend safety:

Simply Safe Dividends also calculates that the DG50 has an overall yield of 2.63%. That might not be high enough for many retired DGI practitioners - and that's OK, because this project was never intended as a recommendation that any investor, retired or not, replicate the portfolio.

As for recent dividend hikes of DG50 companies, the trend was somewhat lower. That isn't all that surprising given that big increases were plentiful in 2018 - the year right after major tax cut legislation had been passed. Among those bucking that trend was ConocoPhillips (COP), which gave shareholders a 37.7% raise that was a significant jump from 7.7% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, some consumer staples had much smaller increases in 2019 than the previous year. Altria (MO) went from 21% to 5%, PepsiCo (PEP) from 15% to 3%, and Walgreens Boots (WBA) from 10% to 4%.

In addition, utility Dominion Energy (D) followed through on its plan to tamp down dividend growth for a few years until its payout ratio comes down. Its most recent raise was 2.5%, after years of aggressive increases.

Six DG50 holdings announced no dividend increases in 2019. However, it should be noted that one of those - Deere - had two raises totaling nearly 27% in 2018; its divvy also is considered "very safe" by SSD.

Conclusion

As the following chart from Macrotrends shows, the S&P 500 Index followed a down year in 2018 with its second-best showing of the millennium.

The market will always will have its ups and downs, its corrections and its rallies. We don't know going into any year whether its performance will turn out to be positive or negative.

Nevertheless, there is one thing of which we can be reasonably certain: Income production will move ever higher in well-built DGI portfolios. Yes, it's possible that a couple of companies will cut their dividends, and another few might enact year-over-year freezes. Portfolio-wide, though, the income almost surely will move in only one direction: up.

So it has been for the Dividend Growth 50 through 5 great years, and I expect the same for the next 5 years - and for decades beyond that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL DG50 COMPANIES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.