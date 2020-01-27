Agile: Recent AdCom Decisions Further Support Twirla Approval

After this article was published, I dug into recent votes of the same FDA Advisory Committee and looked at what ultimately happened with FDA decision outcomes.

In a recent piece, I reviewed what I see as fundamentally undervalued equity shares of Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and the Twirla patch's strong chances of approval in the context of the product's February 16 PDUFA date.

After this article was published, I dug into recent votes of the same FDA Advisory Committee and looked at what ultimately happened with FDA decision outcomes of the drug products reviewed. The discussion herein is meant to stimulate additional discussion around the BRUDAC's decisions; while all such regulatory cases are quite different, I believe this analysis offers additional evidence in favor of the Twirla patch's chances of approval.

A Look at Recent BRUDAC Decisions

Take a look at these six BRUDAC decisions over the last few years involving votes on products submitted by pharmaceutical sponsors. While we are still awaiting the agency's final word on the products reviewed last October, in the other four cases all decisions were in favor of the drug. One of these decisions, involving privately held Clarus Therapeutics's Jatenzo, was an ultimately favorable decision in favor of the drug despite a BRUDAC vote against the product itself.

In the other three cases of the above in which the FDA has reached a final decision, the BRUDAC recommendation ultimately led to the FDA agreeing with the Advisory Committee. Beneficiaries of this trend were Serenity Pharmaceuticals and Amgen (AMGN), while Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) ultimately saw its product rejected in accordance with BRUDAC's recommendation. We are still awaiting the decision on AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (AMAG) MAKENA product (the AdCom was the day before Agile's last October).

I believe the FDA has generally become more permissive in recent years, and that this increased permissiveness may be favorable to the biotechnology industry broadly and, in this case, to AGRX specifically. Ultimately, this broad analysis supports my view that AGRX's Twirla patch is likely to be approved within the next month. I am eagerly awaiting the FDA's decision on Twirla and look forward to sharing in equity value creation with fellow shareholders.

Risks

Traders and investors should be aware that the analysis of the BRUDAC votes presented herein is incomplete and does not include all BRUDAC meetings where votes were held - only those involving specific risk/benefit analysis of individual drug products. Also, past outcomes involving drug products reviewed by BRUDAC should not be considered necessarily indicative of future results. Moreover, the analysis is not comparable to today's situation involving the Twirla patch, as the other drug products were not contraceptive therapies.

In addition, FDA is by no means obligated to follow the recommendation of its Advisory Committees, though generally the AdCom votes do correlate with the FDA's ultimate decision:

While the advisory committees’ recommendations are not binding, the FDA typically follows those endorsements when it comes to final approval of a new drug. A recent study conducted by the Milbank Quarterly found that the FDA followed the guidelines of the scientific advisory committees 78% of the time. To come to that conclusion, researchers examined public documents from FDA advisory committee meetings and medical product databases for all FDA advisory committee meetings from 2008 through 2015.



Over the course of the years examined by the researchers, there were 376 voting meetings that were held by advisory committees. During that time, the researcher found evidence that showed the FDA only deviated from the recommendation of the advisory committee 22% of the time. Of those decisions that were discordant, the researchers said 75% resulted in the FDA approving a drug with more restrictive decisions following favorable committee recommendations. The other 25% resulted in the agency making less restrictive decisions after unfavorable committee recommendations.

Conclusion

AGRX's equity shares are undervalued, and this analysis of recent BRUDAC votes on drug products correlated with FDA decision outcomes supports the long investment thesis for AGRX. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.