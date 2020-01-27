STMicroelectronics Delivers A Beat-And-Raise Quarter, With Long-Term Upside Still In Play

I’ve liked STMicroelectronics (STM) (“STMicro”) for a while now, based on the company’s leverage to multiple higher-value growth opportunities, including power management in auto and industrial markets, MCUs in auto, industrial, and IoT markets, and 3D sensing and MEMS across a range of markets, as well as margin leverage from improved utilization, higher-value business, and internal efforts like 300mm wafer use. Thus far, that’s worked out alright, with the shares up another third or so since my last update.

Although I’m worried that the chip sector (analog in particular) has come too far too fast in this rally, I’m less concerned about that with STMicro. The reason for that is that I see the company having comparatively better revenue growth opportunities as it enters new growth markets and gains share, as well as better margin leverage opportunities. My margin-driven EV/revenue model still shows upside into the low-to-mid $30s, but I wouldn’t be too surprised to see the sector cool off at some point in the near future.

Management Continuing To Build Credibility With A Beat-And-Raise Quarter

STMicro doesn’t have the best history with respect to hitting growth and margin targets, but management is doing a good job of building credibility in the “new STMicro” story. Not enough semi companies have reported yet to provide good comps, but STMicro’s performance and guidance was strong relative to Texas Instruments’ (TXN) report and Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) positive pre-announcement.

Revenue rose 4% yoy and 8% qoq, with management delivering on the stronger second half that they had modeled earlier in 2019. Overall revenue beat expectations by about 2%, while operating income beat by 14%, with a 160bp beat on the operating margin line.

The Auto and Discrete Group (or ADG) reported a 4% yoy revenue contraction but 3% qoq revenue growth, beating by 3%. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs (or MDG) saw better performance (up 8% yoy and qoq), but expectations were higher and this segment missed by 1%. Analog, MEMS, & Sensors (or AMS) grew 10% yoy and 12% qoq, beating expectations by 6% with very good underlying growth in sensors (likely boosted by business with Apple (AAPL), a driver that seemed to help TI as well this quarter).

Gross margin declined 70bp yoy but rebounded 140bp qoq and beat expectations by 110bp. On a segment basis, ADG and AMS both posted large beats relative to sell-side segment earnings expectations (30%-plus beats in each case), while MDG missed by about 9%. Every segment saw a qoq margin improvement, with only AMS improving year over year. AMS also happens to be far and away the most profitable business, with segment margins of almost 26%.

Persistently high inventory levels have been one of my issues/concerns with companies like Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor (ON), but STMicro reported a 10-day quarter-over-quarter decline in inventory (to 90 days), and with demand rebounding, I’m more confident about the prospects for improved capacity utilization to drive better gross margins.

Strong Guidance To Start The Year

Few chip companies ever offer much guidance beyond the next quarter or occasionally multiyear outlooks at investor days and the like. Even so, STMicro’s outlook for the first quarter of 2020 was positive, with management’s revenue target about 5% above the prior sell-side average.

Management also guided that it was pulling capex plans forward to deal with, presumably, faster-developing customer demand in categories like BCD, IGBT, and SiC. I take that as a positive sign regarding what STMicro management is hearing/seeing in the market - these capex investments were already in the plans, but are being accelerated to accommodate expected order flow. Along those lines, management noted that it had added another 11 SiC customer programs (bringing the total to 51) with 26 customers. STMicro is seeing expanding interest in SiC among auto and industrial customers, but Tesla (TSLA) is almost certainly still going to account for a significant portion of the company’s SiC revenue in 2020.

A Growth Story With Legs

As I said in the open, one of the reasons that I’m more bullish on STMicro than other chip companies is that I see a differentiated revenue growth and margin leverage opportunity here. Auto electrification creates significant new content opportunities for STMicro’s power management business, and the company has been gaining share in auto MCUs (partly at the expense of Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY). The auto market also offers growth opportunities for sensor and MCU products in areas like ADAS, with STMicro showing off some 3D sensing products at CES that will be used in in-vehicle cameras for driver monitoring.

Outside of auto, there are a host of opportunities in power management and sensing in industrial and consumer products (automation/robotics and 3D sensing for smartphones, especially), and management has been getting more inquiries on SiC from industrial customers. While STMicro doesn’t have an especially large amount of leverage to 5G infrastructure, the launch of 5G will likely catalyze growth/expansion of IoT (particularly industrial IoT), which likewise can drive the MCU and sensor operations.

Outlook

In short, I like STMicro because the company is entering multiple growing addressable markets and has share growth potential within those markets. Of course, STMicro will have to “share” with companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and ON Semiconductor, but that’s hardly a new or incremental development. On top of that, many of the products STMicro will be introducing carry higher gross margins, and management is looking to both enhance capacity utilization and add capacity in 300mm, which offers higher gross margins.

With STMicro exiting a trough period, my model estimates now work out to a long-term revenue growth rate close to 7%. That’s high relative to both the company’s history and the norms of the chip industry, but I believe those growth opportunities in power, sensing, MEMS, MCUs, and so on can deliver that level of growth. I’m also bullish on the margin and FCF leverage opportunities over time; I see a good chance of STMicro going from 12.6% operating margin in 2019 to the mid-to-high 14%'s in 2020 and 18% or above in 2022.

Discounting my estimated cash flows back, I believe the shares are priced for a high-single digit return - not as much as I’d like to see (I prefer double-digit return potential for my bullish/buy calls), but not bad at all for the sector today. My margin-driven EV/revenue approach is more bullish (as is typically the case), with a 14.5% operating margin supporting a 2.85x forward revenue multiple, while 15% would drive a multiple close to 3x.

Bottom Line

When possible, I like to buy below DCF-based fair value and ride chip stocks until they look pricey on that margin-driven EV/revenue basis. STMicro is more in the middle now, though I do still see worthwhile upside on that EV/revenue basis. I’m concerned about the chip sector as a whole getting overheated in this rebound, but given STMicro’s specific drivers, this is still a stock I like and would definitely look to buy on a pullback/correction.

