Wells Fargo: Under The Overhang Of Previous Scandals It Remains Extremely Profitable

There are some risks, but for investors who invest at the current time, I expect that they'll be well rewarded.

The company's net income continues to remain strong, and combining that with an increase in common equity ratios allows the company to return capital to shareholders.

Wells Fargo continues to face the overhang of the scandal. The company didn't perform as well recently; however, memories fade and the company remains profitable.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is an American multinational financial services company with a market capitalization of over $200 billion. The company is the fourth-largest bank in the United States by assets. However, the company has had to deal with a major scandal, where it reportedly opened accounts for customers without their permission, something that has remained an overhang for the company these past few years.

Despite these issues, as we will see throughout this article, the bank has remained financially strong while focusing on returning capital to shareholders. In the end, this continued policy of shareholder rewards will pay off for those who invest today.

Wells Fargo Account Scandal

The story has been rehashed thousands of times in the almost four years since it first broke, but given the defining effect it continues to have on the bank today, let’s begin by discussing the Wells Fargo account scandal.

While the fines for the scandal weren’t at the same level as other major corporate scandals of recent years, such as Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Dieselgate or BP’s (NYSE:BP) Deepwater Horizon spill, there’s no debating that this scandal will go down in history as one of the largest corporate scandals. Under massive pressure from the top, Wells Fargo's employees (more than 5000 have been fired so far) opened an estimated 3.5 million accounts for users without their permission.

The scandal is massive because of the pure erosion of customer trust - who wants an account with a bank that would open other accounts in their name and then also charge them fees for those accounts on top of that. The result is clear as the above graph shows in terms of the year-over-year declines for the bank from the point the scandal was announced.

Simultaneously, the U.S. government decided it wasn’t going to sit back and let the bank go. Current fees + legal settlements officially hit more than $3.5 billion by year-end 2018 and based on the money the bank set aside in 2019 are well over $5 billion by this point. Additionally, the Federal Reserve chose to limit the company’s asset size at what it was at year-end 2017, effectively stopping the bank from continuing any growth.

Lastly, the company’s CEO resigned/was fired - depending on how much faith you have in golden parachutes and the board of directors. Either way he’s gone now. So now the question becomes - from this mess - what will emerge going forward.

Wells Fargo Recent Earnings

Wells Fargo had difficult earnings from a pure numbers point of view, however, there are a few important things worth paying attention to.

Wells Fargo's Net Income - Wells Fargo's Investor Presentation

The company’s net income of $2.9 billion was a more than 50% year-over-year decline. However, there were a number of one-time factors that are worth paying attention to. For starters, the company had $1.9 billion in operating losses including a ($0.33/share) litigation expense (knocking total expenses to more than $5 billion as discussed above). Subtracting this knocks the company to $4.8 billion in earnings.

Additionally, the company had a variety of other expenses from a variety of one-time things. Overall, these tended to balance out, and actually had a slight favorable impact on the company’s income. However, the last thing to take into account was the large drop in net interest income (~$1.4 billion YoY) due to lower interest rates. On the bright side, interest rates can’t go much lower, but it’s something worth paying attention to.

However, if we take a moment to pause - and subtract the $1.5 billion in 1 time litigation accruals - we get to $4.4 billion in net income. That annualizes at almost $18 billion - a massive amount for a company worth just over $200 billion.

Wells Fargo 4Q 2019 Results - Wells Fargo's Investor Presentation

Past these earnings, Wells Fargo did have a number of exciting highlights during the quarter that shows the company’s progress towards shareholder rewards. The company did see some recovery in customer loyalty, the number of consumer checking consumers, loan origination, and debt/credit card usage. This helps to provide some indication that consumers might be forgetting about issues.

At the same time, the company, limited from growth and with a capital reserve ratio larger than it needs to be - has started to increase shareholder rewards. The company’s quarterly dividend of $0.51/share is up a massive 19% YoY, pushing the company’s yield to more than 4%. That’s significantly larger than any of the other big banks.

At the same time, the company rebought $9 billion worth of shares - up from $8.8 billion a year ago. The company’s continued significant share repurchases have resulted in shares outstanding down 10% YoY.

Wells Fargo Overall Results

Now that we’ve seen what the company has done over the quarter, let’s take a deeper look at how the company has performed overall for the year.

Wells Fargo Overall Results - Wells Fargo's Investor Presentation

The company’s revenue went down slightly, due to lower interest rates, and its noninterest expenses went up significantly. These two things combined to see the large profit drop that we noticed above. The company’s period-end loans and deposits both increased significantly, reaching $962 billion and $1.3 trillion, respectively. Fundamentally, deposits are what allow a bank to grow loans and income.

Additionally, the company’s net charge-offs have remained low at just under $2.8 billion - effectively exactly in line with 2018. The last thing to pay attention to is the company’s period-end common shares outstanding - which we discussed above and we’ll discuss in more detail in the future. Not only has the company saved itself almost $1 billion in annual dividends, but overall growth combined with outstanding share reductions will mean much higher EPS.

Wells Fargo Charge-offs - Wells Fargo's Investor Presentation

Another important aspect of the company’s overall results to pay attention to are its credit and non-performing assets along with charge offs. Obviously, it’s not a perfect world, but in a perfect world with no net charge-offs, the company’s annual profits could increase by more than 10%. Conversely, a charge-off rate of just a few % could knock profits to 0.

Reference consumer and industrial loans, which had a 3Q 2019 overall charge-off of 0.41%, had a peak 4Q 2009 charge-off at 2.65%. We’ll discuss this in more detail in our risks but it’s worth paying attention to the potential downsides.

Wells Fargo Shareholder Returns

Let’s discuss the potential shareholder returns for Wells Fargo going forward.

Wells Fargo Common Equity Ratio - Wells Fargo's Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, which has decreased from a peak of 12% to 11.1%. This is still a substantial amount above leeway (2.1% above regulatory requirements and 1.1% above the current internal target). That provides the company with significant leeway to continue to return capital to shareholders above its income.

And the company does have significant room here. As we saw previously, without special provisions the company’s annual income was close to $18 billion annually. The company’s dividend costs it just under $9 billion annually, leaving it with almost $10 billion annually. Past this, the company has been aggressively repurchasing shares (using more than the $10 billion annually).

For reference in 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019, Wells Fargo earned roughly $7.5 billion in net income. The company paid out just over $4 billion in dividends, we’ll call it $4.5 billion to make our math easier. That leaves us with $3 billion. The company had roughly $7 billion in share repurchases each quarter - meaning a net negative $11 billion. This decreased the common equity tier 1 ratio by 0.9%.

This means to get back down to 10% (the company’s goal) spend another $13.5 billion on share repurchases past what it earns. The company’s recent 2019 capital plan included up to $23.1 billion in share repurchases from 3Q 2019-2Q 2020. The company has spent $14 billion of this so far showing its desire to front load these repurchases. It can repurchase $9.1 billion more.

The company does seem interested in repurchasing shares as quickly as possible. Assuming no more one-time major losses, but interest rates remain low ($18 billion in annual income), in 1Q and 2Q 2020 the company will earn $9 billion, spend $9.1 billion on share repurchases and $4 billion in dividends. This would utilize $4.1 billion of its $13.5 billion allocation - leaving $9.4 billion.

I expect the company to utilize this full $9.4 billion through 3Q and 4Q 2020 for share repurchases on top of the additional $5 billion left (after $4 billion in dividends using income). After that, I expect the company to continue its share repurchases with potential dividend raises to keep its dividend expenses at $4 billion and increasing yield for shareholders.

Wells Fargo's Risks

However, Wells Fargo isn’t a risk-free company. The company has 4 primary risks - interest rates, consumer sentiment, high-yield savings account competition, and a market crash.

The first risk is interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its interest rates by 0.75% over the past year to its current rate of 1.75%. That put strong negative pressure on the company’s net interest income. Of course, the company can cut how much it pays depositors, but with depositors already getting paid bottom of the barrel rates there are limits to this.

The Federal Reserve has announced that it’s not interested in increasing interest rates in 2020. That should help the company to keep its income steadier. However, with a potential market crash or a desire to push back a crash - interest rates could be pushed down hurting the company.

Another risk to pay attention to is customer sentiment. This has already been discussed heavily above, so I won’t spend too long on it. However, as we saw above immediately after the crash, the company across effectively all of its operating lines took some major hits. Since then, it seems to be on the path to recovery with the most recent quarter.

However, it’d be silly to argue that there’s no one left who doesn’t remember what Wells Fargo did and would never consider banking with the company again because of that. As a result, it’s a risk worth paying attention to.

The next risk I want to highlight is additional competition in the high yield savings account space. As investors have more choice and consumer banking grows, there’s a chance investors will be incentivized to move towards other banks. For example, Nerd Wallet, a big consumer proponent of picking the best accounts, rates Wells Fargo savings account as a 3.5 with a max 0.10% yield and links to other high-yield accounts.

The last risk I want to discuss is the risk of a market crash. We saw above what happened to charge-offs during the 2008 crash, they went up by a factor of almost 9. For reference, if the same thing happened to Wells Fargo today, its profits would become negative. Banking is a tight margin business where 1% or 2% can be a massive difference.

We are currently in the midst of the longest bull market in history. Of course, people always say this all the time. For every single bull market up until this one, they’ve been proven wrong. If I were a betting man I would say they’d be proven wrong this time too. Wells Fargo's low P/E ratio and strong capital ratio keep it more protected than most. However, there is a chance that a market crash is coming up and it’s worth paying attention to as a major potential risk.

Wells Fargo's Return Forecast

Putting this all together, let’s get a 5-year return forecast for Wells Fargo and the shareholders. Given that Wells Fargo’s share price hasn’t done much of anything over the past few years since the scandal, I’m going to assume that share repurchases across this 5-year plan happen at $50/share.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the company issues shares as compensation, so we’ll earmark $2 billion/year or 40 million shares/year for that, just so we have something to keep account of. Lastly, we’ll assume that dividends stay at $8 billion/year and that net income remains flat - i.e., assuming interest rates and charge offs don’t go up and don’t go down.

*starts with 4.1344 billion shares

Year Net Income Dividends Share Repurchases Shares Outstanding (year-end) 2020 $18 billion $0.51 / share ($8 billion) $23.5 billion (CEF ratio down to 10%) 3.7044 billion 2021 $18 billion $0.54 / share ($8 billion) $10 billion 3.5444 billion 2022 $18 billion $0.59 / share ($8 billion) $10 billion 3.3844 billion 2023 $18 billion $0.62 / share ($8 billion) $10 billion 3.2444 billion 2024 $18 billion $0.65 / share ($8 billion) $10 billion 3.0644 billion

The above shows the company’s potential for shareholder rewards - even after its share repurchases decrease significantly after its CEF hits target levels. After 5 years, not only will the company have eliminated more than 1 billion shares from year-end 2019, but that will enable it to grow its dividends by 30% while keeping the actual amount paid out the same.

It’s also worth noting that we accounted for significant share issuances to reward employees even in an environment where the company’s net income doesn’t change at all. We’ve also ignored that frontloading share repurchases in the quarter saves more money on dividend repayments. Lastly, because of how variable interest rates and a market crash are, we haven’t factored them in.

However, this should provide an indication of why Wells Fargo is a quality investment.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo remains under the overhang of previous scandals; however, the company remains extremely profitable. This is especially true when we look at the company trying to get its CEF ratios back to its goals. The company will be able to repurchase a significant amount of shares going forward - based on its 2019 capital plan - I could see it repurchasing more than 10% in 2020.

Assuming the company doesn’t grow at all, the company’s strong capital return plans will generate strong returns for shareholders. Wells Fargo does retain some risks, mainly from potential interest rate, customer sentiment, a potential market crash, and high yield competition. However, banking stocks are undervalued, and Wells Fargo is a quality long-term pick.

