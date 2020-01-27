Paycom Software: Time To Take More Profits

It's been an exceptional start to 2020 for Paycom Software (PAYC), with the company up over 20% with a few days left to go in January, massively outperforming the major averages (SPY). While the company continues to be a market leader in terms of growth and technical strength, the valuation has gone from expensive to insane, with the stock now trading just at a revenue multiple of 26.6. Valuation alone is not typically enough reason to sell a stock. Still, Paycom Software is currently more than 40% above its 200-day moving average, and the most extended it's been since June of last year, just a month before it endured a 20% correction. Given the fact that valuation is stretched and the stock is hitting severely overbought levels above $319.00, I see this as an opportune spot for traders to book more profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Last year was an exciting time for investors in the software space as the industry group finished ranked 4th in performance among the 26 industry groups I track. While the iShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF (IGV) managed to outperform the S&P 500 by more than 400 basis points, Paycom Software was the clear leader in the group, gaining 116%, more than quadrupling the total return of the S&P 500. The massive outperformance has been tied to the company's stable revenue growth rates and explosive earnings per share [EPS] growth - with annual EPS growth expected to jump 25% year over year in FY-2020 to $4.27. This exceptional earnings growth rate places Paycom Software in a league of only a few among large-cap growth stocks, but there is one issue as we head into 2020. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the table below, Paycom Software has enjoyed revenue growth rates of 29% to 32% over the past two years. However, this is expected to change for the worse in FY-2020. Based on revenue estimates for Q4 2019 of $190.8 million, Paycom Software will see a new 2-year low in quarterly revenue growth rates at 27%. Not only would this mark a sequential slowdown of 400 basis points from the 31% growth rate in Q3 2019, but it would also mark a new 2-year low for the two-quarter average revenue growth, which has been holding the line at 30% or higher for the past several quarters.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

While a single quarter of deceleration should not alarm investors too much, a new trend of deceleration is a bit of an issue. If we look out further to Q1 2020 revenue estimates, they are currently pegged at $248.6 million, representing only 24% growth year over year. Therefore, it is highly likely that Paycom Software is going to see two quarters in a row of sequential deceleration, and a nasty turn lower in the company's two-quarter average revenue growth rate. Assuming the company cannot beat these current estimates, the company will see the two-quarter average revenue growth rate drop nearly 600 basis points from 31% in Q3 2019 to 25.5% in Q1 2020. This translates to a significant slowdown and is the first real deceleration in sales growth rates since the company's powerful rally began in 2016.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As I've mentioned in previous articles, I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of a meaningful slowdown. The two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) is likely to turn down significantly next year, and the trend expected to roll over further into the first half of 2020. Based on the recently updated Q2 2020 revenue forecast of $210.5 million, the 30% sales growth that investors have come to expect from Paycom Software looks like a thing of the past. This is because if we compare the $210.5 million forecast vs. last year's Q2 revenue of $169.3 million, we should see yet another quarter of only 24% year-over-year growth.

Analysts' forecasts are not set in stone, and it's certainly possible that Paycom could beat these revenue estimates. However, to maintain a 30% revenue growth rate and avoid more than 200 basis points of sequential deceleration, Paycom Software will need to report $195.4 million in Q4 2019 revenues, which is $6 million above the midpoint of its guidance. For Q1 2020, this becomes even more challenging, with $259.2 million in revenue required to maintain its current growth rate, a more than $11 million beat on the high-end of estimates. Therefore, while anything is possible and Paycom Software could achieve this, the company certainly has its work cut out for it.

(Source: YCharts.com)

It's important to note that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a 25% revenue growth rate for a large-cap tech company. Having said that, it makes little sense to pay up more than 20x sales for growth of this caliber, and therefore, Paycom Software is getting quite expensive at 26.6x sales. Typically, these types of valuation issues resolve themselves through time, or through a correction in price. Based on this, I believe Paycom Software will have a difficult time staying above the $340.00 level if it gets there before April. This limited upside of 6% represents a poor reward-to-risk ratio for traders, given that the stock is now beginning to get extended at $320.00, and is susceptible to a 10% or larger correction.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While deceleration and valuation headwinds alone are a cause for a minor concern, the other issue is how overbought Paycom Software is getting here. As we can see in the chart above, Paycom Software is now more than 40% above its 200-day moving average, which is currently sitting at $228.00. The stock has only got this extended two times in the past two years, and both instances led to limited upside and double-digit draw-downs over the next three months.

In the August 2018 example, Paycom Software traded 12% higher before peaking and then fell more than 34%. This represented a 27% draw-down from the signal date, and a 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio over the next three months. In the June 2019 example, Paycom Software moved up another 9%, before plunging 27% over the next two months. This measured up to a 14% draw-down from the signal date, and a 1.2:2 reward to risk over the next three months. Therefore, I would argue that since we see a similar signal currently with Paycom Software 40% above its 200-day moving average, booking some profits here is likely wise for traders.

(Source: Paycom.com)

I continue to view Paycom Software as one of the most attractive growth stocks in the market, but every stock has its price. I have never found that it has paid off to buy growth stocks indiscriminately, regardless of valuation, and valuation has finally become an issue for Paycom Software here. This overvaluation combined with overbought readings does not mean the stock has to fall apart or that it has topped long term, but it does suggest that the stock has a poor reward-to-risk ratio where we sit currently above $319.00 per share. Therefore, for traders that have benefited from this move, taking more profits above the $320.00 level seems like a wise move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.