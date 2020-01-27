Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Gentex Corporation

We suspect that it will be difficult to maintain this level of performance, and thus want more value in the stock than shares are currently trading at.

The company has successfully innovated over the years and generated strong growth and cash flow streams. The balance sheet is also debt-free.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures specialty products for the automotive industry, as well as for fire protection and aerospace. The overwhelming majority of the business is automotive-centric.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow". We look at Gentex Corporation (GNTX), a specialty manufacturer that supplies products to automotive brands across the world. While the business has proven to be fundamentally impressive, the company's exposure to the automotive sector ultimately poses risk factors that investors need to take into account when considering Gentex Corporation.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures specialty products centered around the Automotive, Fire Protection, and Aerospace sectors. Its products include interior/exterior dimming devices, vision systems, and connectivity systems. The company's vast majority of revenues are generated in automotive, a contribution of roughly 97% of total sales. Gentex's main product category is its automotive mirrors and electronics group. These products are sold to most of the major automotive brands throughout the world.

Gentex Corporation generates more than $1.8 billion in annual revenues. The business has experienced strong growth over the course of the past decade. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 14.34%, while EBITDA has grown at a rate of 19.88%.

Fundamentals

The automotive sector that Gentex so heavily relies on is very competitive. To gain a better understanding of how these dynamics impact Gentex, as well as the company's general strengths and weaknesses, we will look at a number of key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Gentex Corporation is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

What immediately stands out is the across-the-board strong operating metrics that Gentex is posting. The metrics have also trended noticeably higher over time. When we add some context, this begins to make sense. Gentex isn't building commodity like components for automakers, but specialty products with potentially high degrees of technical sophistication. It puts a lot of money into R&D (roughly 6% of revenues) and has more than 1,300 active patents worldwide. Furthermore, the company is a dominant player in its core business with a whopping 92% of the electrochromic auto-dimming market. In a sector where having a "moat" is difficult, Gentex has been able to operate more like a technology company. As a result, the business is very FCF-efficient, converting more than $0.25 of each dollar into FCF. Management has also generated relatively stable operating margins and a high rate of return on invested capital.

When evaluating any company, the other major contributor to fundamental analysis is its balance sheet. A strong balance sheet gives a business and its management a buffer in the event that the business contracts. It also provides financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities such as a strategic acquisition.

Fortunately, Gentex Corporation is in very good financial shape. It currently carries $260 million in cash with no long-term debt on the books. Given the company's strong cash flow generation, it is poised to either continue building its cash hoard or can distribute more cash to investors in the form of a dividend or buybacks.

Dividend and Buybacks

Gentex Corporation has paid a dividend longer than the past nine years in which the payout has been raised. It was frozen during the recession a decade ago. Today, the dividend totals an annual sum of $0.46 per share and yields 1.49% on the current stock price. Yielding less than 10-year US treasuries, Gentex isn't the ideal income investment for conservative investors.

The dividend has posted solid growth however. Over the past decade, it has grown at a CAGR of 7.5%. Investors may be expecting more given the double-digit growth that revenues have seen, but this has compressed the payout ratio to just 25% of cash flow. This gives the payout added security, and mid- to high-single digit growth still outpaces inflation. Room for growth is obviously present, so future dividend growth will be up to management.

A major reason that dividend growth has been throttled back is the company's focus on buying back shares of stock. Buybacks have been turned up a notch in recent years, and the share count has contracted to 253 million from 275 million at the beginning of the decade (a reduction of 8%). This helps grow EPS, as well as FCF per share.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

While Gentex Corporation has great fundamentals, the company's growth prospects moving forward pose a few questions. Because its core business has very high market share, prolonged growth will have to come via other means versus market share expansion.

The most upfront way that growth can be generated would be product innovation. Because of Gentex's high market share, adoption rates are high across the segment when a new technology comes to market.

A recent example of this is the rolling out of "full-display mirrors". In some new models among various automakers, the traditional rear-view mirror on your windshield is being replaced by a mirror-shaped camera screen. This is spreading throughout the industry due to the "copy cat" nature of the sector. It's likely that in the next few years, this will be a standard feature in vehicles - much like back-up camera technology is now a standard feature almost across the sector. These higher-tech solutions are going to carry more dollar value than a traditional mirror.

The other major avenue that Gentex will need to explore is to penetrate other markets. The company does have a fire protection products business and does have limited exposure to the aerospace sector. However, its footprint in these markets is much smaller. There is definitely some "uphill" work to be done to really grow these segments into meaningful contributors.

There are also risks that investors need to consider in Gentex Corporation. Its wide footprint in automotive means that a contraction in automotive manufacturing/sales will directly impact the company.

The industry's global growth is now primarily driven by emerging markets, as well as China, where middle class demographics are continuing to expand. Even in a strong consumer economy, mature markets such as the US are saturated and trending flat. The industry (and Gentex, by association) is also sensitive to economic factors that could slow growth, such as a potential recession or trade issues.

Valuation

Shares of Gentex have been relatively strong over the past year. The current share price of $30 is at the top of the stock's 52-week range ($19-31).

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn full 2019 EPS of $1.64. This results in an earnings multiple of 18.80X, a 10% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 17.08X.

If we look at the stock's valuation from a measure of FCF, its current FCF yield of 5.81% is within shouting distance of five-year lows.

Our concern with Gentex is that the stock is trading for the growth it has experienced over the past decade - despite the outlook looking a little more risky in the coming years. There is certainly no guarantee that the next 10 years will be as economically strong as the decade following the recession. We would like to see a decent margin of safety here. If the stock were priced at 15X earnings, this would account for a company with strong fundamentals, but that is exposed to economic risk in what is an aging economic cycle. This would result in a target price of approximately $24-25 per share.

Wrapping Up

Gentex Corporation has done a fantastic job of strengthening its fundamentals over the past decade. It currently produces like a technology company rather than a supplier for the automotive industry. Despite this, the company's exposure to macro-economic variables and a mature competitive environment are two major flags that leave us wanting more value than the stock currently offers.

