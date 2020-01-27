Tech 'Valuation Bubble' Cries Get Louder With Heavyweights Set To Report

And nobody knows better than me that it's hard to stop a liquidity-driven rally.

Some worry that even if there's never a truly "bad" time to buy the best companies in the world, there are surely better times than right now.

Big-cap tech now trades at 23X on a forward multiple, and on one measure, the S&P Info Tech index has only been this overbought four other times.

As of last week, SocGen’s Albert Edwards was off to Jamaica, where he goes every year to “absorb large quantities of sunlight” and hang out with the ghosts of Marilyn Monroe and Winston Churchill (based on some colorful anecdotes from his past notes).

But before he set off on that “annual imperative” which helps “head off the creeping Seasonal Affective Disorder that results from living under the grey skies of London during the winter months,” he spent some time explaining how, according to a new working paper from the Bank of England, some version of his celebrated (or maligned, depending on whether you're predisposed to liking a deflation narrative or not) “Ice Age” dynamic has been at work not just since 1996, but in fact for the last 800 years.

You can read that paper for yourself, or if not, there’s a small chance I'll get around to writing something about it later this month. More germane (maybe, although his “Ice Age” theory was about as “germane” as “germane” gets during the August bond rally) is Albert’s discussion of profits and valuations.

We're headed into a week that features earnings reports from the tech heavyweights, and as you may or may not be aware, the dynamic that persisted in 2019 whereby stocks surged even as earnings growth flatlined and eventually turned negative, was even more pronounced in tech. Have a look:

(Heisenberg)

As regular readers know, I'm neither bullish nor bearish – I fancy myself neutral for our purposes here, a stance that drives some folks crazy, but which allows me to weigh in objectively and thereby makes it far easier to write from sunup to sundown. It’s easier to describe the world as it is (or at least appears to be) than it is to bend reality to fit a narrative and otherwise beat the facts into submission.

And yet, over the past month, it’s been difficult to avoid adopting a bearish-sounding tone given the relentless run-up in equities, and especially tech, which is trading on a 23X forward multiple. This month’s under-the-hood action has made it even more difficult given what’s in the driver’s seat. “As equity markets make new highs every day/week, there is a defensive undertone," Morgan Stanley said two Mondays ago. Suffice to say that undertone has not changed since then. In fact, 10-year yields hit YTD lows on Friday.

January has been characterized by bouts of renewed bull flattening in the curve and equities action that suggests investors are no longer as confident in the reflation story as they were just three weeks ago. At the same time, the push to fresh highs on benchmarks has the broad market looking stretched and multiples suggesting too much optimism is baked in, especially at a time when earnings growth has flatlined and indeed gone negative.

Headed into earnings, tech has hit what feels (and looks) like escape velocity, having outperformed the broader market in seven of the last eight months, and 10 of the last 12.

(Heisenberg)

A quick snapshot of the 14-week RSI for the S5INFT betrayed a nosebleed reading in excess of 80 last week.

That’s only happened four other times in the past 30 years, and each time it marked “an almost immediate peak,” Canaccord remarked in a recent note, adding that “Info Tech has led the market to a position that is excessive and has generated temporary pullbacks in the past." The bank is broadly bullish, but sees scope for a tech correction if for no other reason that that the space has simply run too far, too fast.

Some of the surge is doubtlessly due to Fed liquidity, although it's impossible to say how much.

Edwards touched on all of this in his latest note.

“The equity market may have rallied on the back of ‘not-QE4’ as the surge in the Fed’s balance sheet is commonly described, but irrespective of whether the equity market’s surge is due to Fed liquidity or not, [stocks] are in effect discounting a surge in the real economic data and in corporate profits,” he wrote.

(SocGen)

It’s possible, Albert admits, that “the Fed’s balance sheet expansion can sustain equity market gains well in excess of any potential profits rebound.”

But that’s not the point. Rather, the point is that “for certain, investors have bet that weak economic and profits data is a mid-cycle pause.”

The following is, admittedly, something of a "chart crime," but it sure is amusing, and while correlation isn't causation, there's something to it:

(Heisenberg)

This is a liquidity-driven market, and it makes sense that the most liquid large-caps would benefit the most. Hence the surge in tech amid rate cuts and balance sheet expansion.

What comes next from Edwards is highly interesting and, frankly, cries out for an explanation, not because it doesn't make sense intuitively, but simply because the visuals are so stark.

Albert has previously noted a parallel with the tech bubble, specifically as it relates to long-term earnings expectations. That parallel broke down recently, or at least according to the color and charts he provides.

“Analysts in the late 1990s were simply driving up LT eps forecasts to reverse engineer their discounted cash flow models so as to justify maintaining their Buy recommendations for Tech, Media and Telecom stocks already on ridiculously high PE multiples,” he reminds you. Once the bubble burst, those forecasts collapsed because “there was no need to pretend anymore."

(SocGen)

In the right-pane, you can see what looks like a wholly anomalous explosion in the ratio of the forward multiple and long-term EPS growth expectations. Here’s Albert:

The recent swing in analysts’ long-term eps forecasts was most curious. Increasingly high PE valuations (17x+) had taken the ratio of the 12m forward PE relative to analysts' LT eps growth expectations (the PEG ratio) to a new record high of 1.7 at the start of 2016 (right-hand chart above). Analysts therefore raised their LT eps projections from the start of 2016 onwards, bringing the PEG ratio back down, until it collapsed below 1.0 when the market slumped 20% at the back end of 2018. Curiously since then a slump in the LT eps series through 2019 has combined with a surge in the equity market to send the PEG ratio to a new record high of 1.8!

Yes, “!” indeed.

To reiterate, that right-hand chart “has some ‘splainin’ to do,” (to quote Ricky Ricardo) because if it’s to be taken at face value, then here’s what it might mean (from Edwards):

Does the record PEG ratio and the continued fall in LT eps estimates mean that analysts have just given up justifying historically high PEs? Does it mean that analysts have given up reverse engineering their justifications for their Buy recommendations? Is there instead a plethora of Sell recommendations on these extremely expensive stocks?

Edwards says that’s a rhetorical question, but even if you’re inclined to say there’s a good explanation that doesn’t involve a valuation bubble bursting (or a “valuation accident,” to quote Albert), then it’s incumbent upon you to provide that explanation.

“Those with long memories will remember that none other than Alan Greenspan justified the surge in the late-1990s equity market’s PE by the rise in this very LT expectations series," Edwards went on to write. “Greenspan actually believed that all those analysts making these high and higher LT eps forecasts independently couldn’t be wrong. He was mistaken."

He sure was. And as I wrote on Saturday morning, if we’re right back here next weekend with the Nasdaq 100 sitting at new record highs, it won’t mean that anyone necessarily made a “good’ decision to buy tech stocks that have recently gone parabolic. It’ll just mean that sometimes, bad decisions are rewarded. Just ask any Bitcoin millionaire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.