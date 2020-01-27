RIB Software: Slower Q4 Should Come As No Surprise, 2020 Guidance Upgrade In Sight

Adj. EBITDA should decline given lack of a large contract and rising SaaS share - in line with the mid-term strategy.

Following an extraordinarily strong Q3, iMTWO growth should come down in line with expectations.

Q4 sales should climb by 45.4%, with full-year settling at the mid-point of the guidance.

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY, ETR:RIB) is scheduled to release its preliminary Q4/FY19 financial figures on January 13 (full set on March 31). Following the press release end of December with a new 2020 financial guidance, the stock performance lost around 23%, as RIB was guiding for a lower margin than expected by the market (however, in line with the overall strategy). This strong price reaction is, in our view, overdone and presents a buying opportunity as we see a strong finish to a year as well as guidance upgrade, similar to the previous years. In addition, with the recent press releases, RIB demonstrates a willingness to address its weak corporate governance, strengthening the composition of its management board as well as working with a Big 4 accounting firm as it expands its global footprint.

Q4 sales should pick up by 45.4% and translate into 55% full-year growth

We expect to see a strong set of results with sales climbing by 45.4%, which are heavily M&A driven or flattish organic sales following extraordinarily strong organic growth of 24.5% in Q3 after closing the Phase III contract.

Overall, for the full year we see sales growth of 55% and reaching €212 million largely driven by 1) M&A-related sales of c. €62 million; 2) Phase III contract of c. €10 million and 3) organic growth of c. 9.3%. This places us at the mid-point of the guided range of €210-225 million (53.3-64.2%).

According to one of its recent press releases, which pushed the stock down by c. 23%, RIB expects sales of between €260 million and €300 million, translating into 21-40% growth, stating that it’s rather “conservative”. The growth guidance is below its mid-term target of 30-60%, which was also confirmed and is largely explained by the switch to SaaS.

We expect the company to raise its guidance sometime in H1 '20, as was the case last year, where it started off with conservative guidance, which was subsequently lifted two times in a row. In addition, in its most recent press release, RIB cited “strong demand for MTWO and iTWO in recent weeks”. Taking into account the company's past track record, we expect 2020 sales of €307 million, translating into 45% all-in growth or 7.5% organic (including sales cannibalisation of the SaaS switch). Our estimates are way ahead of consensus, which expects only €269 million, or +25% sales growth, indicating positive revision once RIB upgrades its guidance.

Chart 1: M&A-driven double-digit growth is set to continue

(Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software)

iMTWO - Q4 should bring full-year sales to the mid-point

The newly introduced iMTWO segment with its lion's sales share of more than 95% is the key driver going forward. This segment consists of 1) RIB's classic iTWO 4.0 segment with its license-based products (i.e., Phase I-III projects/contracts) and 2) partnership with Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud-based platform MTWO, which is primarily M&A-driven, as RIB expands its customer reach.

Following strong Q3 results, which got an extra boost from a Phase III contract, resulting in an estimated 25.6% organic growth (86.2% all-in), Q4 won’t enjoy the same (extra) high-growth levels. In fact, we expect to see overall sales to pick up to 48.8%, which is M&A-driven with flattish organic growth.

Q4 results should translate into full-year growth of 58.8%, or 9.6% organic, which is in line with the group’s expectations (no official guidance is provided, only during conference calls this was mentioned multiple times) and accounting for growing share of SaaS revenues. In fact, according to RIB Software, around half of the revenues are impacted by this shift, implying adjusted c. 20% organic growth if accounted for this effect.

In order to track this shift, RIB has introduced (at the beginning of the last year) two revenues measures. In fact, the company splits its revenues into 1) software annual recurring revenue or ("ARR"), which includes SaaS/cloud and maintenance, and 2) software non-recurring revenue or ("NRR"), which only includes licenses. In 9M '19, the ("ARR") portion accounted for more than 50% of the total revenue - an increase of 95%, which is largely M&A related and in line with RIB's strategy.

Chart 2: Q4 should be slower on q/q basis given lack of Phase III contract

(Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software)

xYTWO segment - Uninspiring growth profile - in line

Th xYTWO segment consists of e-commerce activities and RIB's failed joint venture ("JV") with Flex, which RIB tries to revive with other partners (e.g., Saint Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF, ETR: SGO, etc.). As of today, the revenues are solely generated by e-commerce, which accounts for c. 5% of the total group's revenue.

Given its rather limited impact on RIB's financials and less focus on the segment, we refrained from any rigorous analyses. Overall, we expect to see sales declining by c. 4% in Q4 following the dynamics of Q3 (-6.4%) as well as competing with tough comparables (+19% in Q4 ’18) as the company focuses on driving its MTWO platform. Our Q4 estimate translates into 2% full-year growth, which is closely in line with RIB's 2019 guidance for this segment, with "revenues only slightly higher than in the previous year".

Chart 3 Unspectacular growth profile - in line with guidance

(Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software)

Profitability decline is in line with the strategy

In terms of profitability, we expect adj. EBITDA margin (excl. IFRS impact) to decline to 20.5% from 24.1% last year - the dynamics largely expected and guided by the company. On a sequential basis, margin should decline by roughly 140bps, explained by the Phase III contract, which contributed around €5 million to EBITDA.

For the full year, we see margin at 20.8%, which is at the high-end of the guided margin range (the company guides reported EBITDA of €46-52 million, which we adjust for c. €4 million positive IFRS impact).

In one of its recent press releases, RIB shared with the market its 2020 EBITDA guidance, ranging between €52 million and €60 million, with the margin mid-point at 20% (18.6% on an adjusted basis). This suggests an annual decline of c. 220bps (vs. 2019) and is explained by two pivotal factors 1) switch from license to the subscription-based business model and 2) revenue mix, with M&A sales ("MSPs") having on average a much lower margin profile (10-20%) vs. RIB’s group average of 30%. This guidance, according to RIB, is conservative, and we see a high chance of an upgrade. In the mid-term, the company has reiterated EBITDA margin of 30%. We maintain our positive view on the margin profile and expect 22.5% (reported) and ahead of RIB’s mid-point of 20%. We have also compared our estimates with the market, which expects c. 23% EBITDA margin - way more bullish than we are.

Chart 3: Lack of large Phase III contract and rising SaaS share puts some pressure on the margin - in line

(Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software)

Conclusion

For the full year, we expect strong top line growth, largely supported by ongoing M&A activities and solid organic growth, in spite of the ongoing shift to SaaS. Profitability should be at the upper end of the group's full-year guidance, but well below its historical average, as RIB continues to execute on its M&A strategy. We see the current 2020 guidance as rather conservative and reckon RIB will upgrade it in H1 '20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.