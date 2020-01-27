AUD/CHF Faces A Perfect Storm In The Near Term: Further Downside Likely

Especially if global risks pick up, which could not only be bearish for AUD but also bullish for safe-haven FX like CHF, the AUD/CHF pair appears vulnerable to near-term downside. However, we should reassess the possibility of upside after the first trading week of February. As the market has previously placed fair value at higher levels in 2019, the pair has the potential to rebound. The interest rate differential remains firmly in favor of AUD, and a more aggressive tone from the SNB in March could further strengthen a reversal.

There is a risk that RBA cuts rates, which could be especially bearish for AUD. However, even without a cut, it would appear that the bond market has room to move downward as we head into the next RBA meeting on February 4, 2020.

Yet the bond market remains optimistic if we take into account the one-year government bond yield which is priced above the RBA's target cash rate of +0.75%.

However, in light of the recent threats to the Australian economy (including the country's bush fires, and China's coronavirus), the chance of the RBA cutting its short-term rate is unlikely.

The AUD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of Swiss francs, has been relatively stable since the beginning of September 2019. However, the current price of around 0.6630 compares with far higher prices of the past; for instance, AUD/CHF traded at levels over 0.7270 as recently as April 2019.

The chart below, which uses daily candlesticks, illustrated the price action of this pair since November 2018; the pair initially fell alongside other "risk-on" currency pairs into the New Year of 2019, after which point AUD/CHF was able to trade in the range of roughly 0.6900 to 0.7280 (through to April 2019) before falling aggressively into the August 2019 low of about 0.6500. Subsequently, the pair's range has been relatively stable in the region of 0.6600 to 0.6900 (note that the current price of about 0.6630 is at the bottom of this range).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

A range has clearly been established over the medium term. Yet now, as the pair approaches the lower bound of this range, the question becomes whether these lows will be retested; whether the range will be broken. Using volume profile analysis, we can build a distribution of prices traded in this recent range since August 5, 2019, to find the market's assessment of fair value over this period (see the updated chart below).

The horizontal red line, set against the distribution, indicates that the level of approximately 0.6770 (in fact, just under this level) represents fair value, if we take into account the greater volumes of trade that occurred at this level.

In fairness, however, the Reserve Bank of Australia did cut its target cash rate (short-term interest rate) from +1.25% to +1.00% on July 3, 2019 (the effective date), which supported the initial drop into this range. Later, the rate was cut further to +0.75% on October 2, 2019. It would therefore perhaps be worthwhile to provide an additional volume profile analysis to begin from October 2, 2019 (see below).

The blue line in the chart above, by the change of color, is to draw attention to the second 'point of control,' per the second price-volume analysis. If we are to use prices and trading volumes as indicative of the market's view of fair value, it would appear that the market has only slightly weakened its assessment of AUD/CHF value (from about 0.6670, as noted previously, down to about 0.6760, which is a mere 10 pips).

The 0.6760 should therefore be viewed as a possible target in sight, on the upside. However, I have recently written on the possibility of further downside in the Australian dollar's value (most recently against the USD), which is probably likely to continue in light of recently negative headlines (most notably concerning Australian bushfires, and more recently the coronavirus emanating out of Wuhan, China; China being a key trade partner of Australia). The one-year Australian bond yield is currently priced (as indicated by the blue line in the chart below, set against the far-right y-axis) at about +0.84%. This compares to the RBA cash rate of +0.75%.

As interest rates tend to correlate with currency prices (as higher interest rates make currencies more attractive, generally speaking, because of the higher yield on offer), any further downside in short-term Australian yields will likely support further downside in AUD spot prices. Given that the 84 basis points priced in by the bond market is still safely above the 75 basis points as set by the RBA (as its target cash rate), further downside is likely in store.

The next monetary policy meeting of the RBA is set for February 4, 2020. The Swiss National Bank's (the SNB's) next meeting (to represent the Swiss franc, or CHF) is not to be held until March 19, 2020. Hence, all eyes will be on the RBA in the near term, and in light of recent threats to the Australian economy (bush fires, coronavirus, etc.), it is extremely unlikely that the RBA raises rates. And even if the RBA holds rates at +0.75%, the bond market is still priced optimistically, and hence it likely remains risky to hold Australian dollars against almost any other currency in the near term.

It is also important to bear in mind that if the coronavirus headlines continue to heat up, and if further deaths (or data supporting the spreading of the virus) are reported, the demand for safe-haven currencies like the CHF could build. This could be a deadly combination for AUD/CHF. However, while near-term downside beneath 0.6600 is likely for the AUD/CHF pair, this pair is also liable to reverse sharply to the upside. That is, subsequent to the RBA meeting, and provided that the RBA does not cut rates in February, and provided that the coronavirus headlines do not worsen.

In short, it appears that a perfect "near-term storm" is approaching, and the AUD/CHF pair is very much likely to find itself below 0.6600 shortly. There is also a good chance that pair trades under 0.6575. However, following the RBA meeting on February 4, 2020, we should keep our eyes on the higher level of 0.6760, which the market previously supported for many months over 2019. As the SNB maintains its comparable short-term rate in deeply negative territory at -0.75%, CHF strength is unlikely to remain unabated (in a worst-case scenario, the SNB will be forced to aggressively intervene). Even without intervention, the market should start to respect the interest rate differential.

This could, however, take time; in the near term, this author would advise against holding long AUD positions, at least until the first trading week of February is over. It would then be worth revisiting the AUD, to reassess the upside possibility (if not against USD, then against alternative FX such as CHF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.