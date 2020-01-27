Wallbridge Mining: Digging Into The Valuation After The Drop

Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) was one of the top 10 performing junior miners last year but has started off the year in the bottom ten performers of 150 names for 2020, down 15% year to date. This unsavory change of character has come after the stock completed a parabolic rise of 220% in three months to finish 2019, with incessant insider selling as the stock ran higher. While the 20% correction from the highs has done minimal damage to the monthly chart, the bears are now in control of intermediate-term momentum, with a new strong resistance level built overhead. Based on the fact that we saw massive distribution and insider selling in this area, there is a good chance the bulls will be able to play successful defense here on any bounces. Therefore, I would consider any sharp rallies that cannot get through the C$0.94 level to be oversold bounces and noise.

The junior mining sector (GDXJ) had its share of euphoric rallies last year, but Wallbridge Mining's 550% year-to-date return certainly took the cake. At the height of the mania, the stock was valued at a market capitalization of over US$450 million based on 605 million shares fully diluted, at US$0.75 per share. Based on my estimate that the company will prove up no more than 2.6 million ounces by March 2021, this gave it an enterprise value per gold ounce of $161.38/oz, well above the industry average. This is especially true given that this was a forward estimate on a potential resource versus the industry average that is based on NI-43-101 stamped ounces in the ground. The recent fall from grace should not be surprising in the slightest, as manias don't last forever, and smart money generally recognizes a superb exit price when they see one. Since the December avarice, the stock has tumbled just over 20%, but this drop has weighted on intermediate-term momentum. In short, the bears are now in control of the intermediate-term trend as long as they can play defense at C$0.94. Before digging into the technicals, however, let's take a look at the valuation versus peers.

As we can see in the table above, we have seen six acquisitions in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions since 2015 of gold producers that were producing at a rate of over 70,000 ounces per year. The average producer had a resource size of over 6.6 million ounces and was acquired for US$151.31/oz. The problem with valuing Wallbridge in this group is that it's not currently a producer, and it doesn't currently have any substantial resource to speak of, with only 39,000 ounces as of the most recent resource estimate. Therefore, based on the current resource estimate that's NI-43-101 compliant, Wallbridge Mining has less than 1% of the resource of these comparisons above.

However, it is essential to note that the company has come a long way since this resource estimate was completed, with the discovery of Area 51 and nearly 100,000 meters of drilling completed since then. Based on the drilling completed since this resource estimate, I believe the company should be able to prove up to 2.2-2.6 million ounces in the resource estimated scheduled for Q1 2021, and this certainly changes things. However, if we use the conservative low-end of this projection and a 2.2 million ounce resource assumption, we are going to need to apply a significant discount as these ounces. This is because they are not currently in a NI-43-101 report, are projected into the future, and Wallbridge Mining is not in production. We can see what this comparison looks like below. For calculation purposes, I am using US$35 million in cash, as cash is depleting given the aggressive drill program, 605 million shares fully diluted, and a share price of $0.62, which provides an enterprise value of Wallbridge of US$340 million (605 x $0.62 [-] $35 M).

As we can see from the above table, Wallbridge Mining is currently trading at an enterprise value per ounce of $154.54/oz, 2% above the average paid for tier-1 gold producers in a takeover scenario. This is based on the assumption that the company can prove up at least 2.2 million ounces by Q1 2021 in its updated resource estimate. However, we should apply at least a 20% discount on this valuation, as Wallbridge will not be a 70,000 ounce per annum producer within the next 15 months. Therefore, it should be discounted versus the peers above, which were 70,000 ounce-plus producers. In addition, all of the above producers were bought out with either reserves of resources of 2.2-15.4 million ounces, with a median of 5.4 million ounces. Therefore, if we are going to project a 2.2 million ounce resource into the future based on drilling success, it needs to be discounted, as it's unlikely we will see an acquisition until these ounces are in an NI-43-101 report. Based on this, I believe a 15% additional discount is suitable.

Based on these discounts, Wallbridge Mining's ounces are being valued at $208.62/oz, more than 37% above the peer average in takeover scenarios. Therefore, by bringing this to a more apples to apples comparison, Wallbridge Mining is still 37% overvalued compared to its peers despite a 20% correction. This does not mean that the stock has to fall 37% from current levels, as the market does not trade on fair valuations; it trades on supply and demand. However, from a valuation standpoint, there are many more attractive names out there that can be bought for US$150/oz or less and are already generating free cash flow. Given this fact, the only way to fix this overvaluation will be significant new discoveries, a proven resource well above 2.2 million ounces in Q1 2021, or lower prices for the stock.

If we move over to the technical picture, the market seems to agree, with the stock down 20% from its highs from the US$450 million market capitalization mania. Unfortunately, for the bulls, Wallbridge Mining has closed below its acceleration band on a weekly close, and this has confirmed that it was a real correction in the past three instances. As we can see, the November double-digit correction found strong support at this acceleration band (red line), and therefore, it was not a reason to panic or sell out. In fact, all of the rallies have respected this line. As long as the bulls were defending this level on a weekly close, it was suitable to hold. However, this is not the case as highlighted above, and we now have an abnormal correction, which suggests lower prices before the lows are in finally.

As we can also see from the chart above, the median correction when this acceleration band was broken was 37%, with the average correction being 44%. Currently, this correction stands at 22% off the highs, suggesting there's a high probability we have further to go. This is not a certainty, and no technical analysis is; all that technical analysis does is weighs probabilities and attempts to find the path of least resistance. One thing worth pointing out, however, is that this is the first time the stock has broken this acceleration band after hitting a euphoria-driven and bloated valuation.

If we zoom into the daily chart above, there's also some bad news for the bulls, with a new strong resistance level in place at C$0.94. As we can see, Wallbridge Mining printed four separate distribution days in less than ten days near this level. It does not help that insiders were also dumping shares at this level. Based on this plethora of distribution days, the C$0.94 level has the potential to act as a brick wall on any rallies. This means that Wallbridge Mining does get oversold and begin a 10-15% rally, which would be completely healthy; these rallies should be discounted unless they can get through C$0.94 on a weekly closing basis.

As we can see in the zoomed-in chart below, the last time we got a significant cluster of distribution days was in April 2019, and this put a lid on the stock for over seven months. While price did rally in a violent way back to this level on two occasions over the next two months, sellers showed up in droves, and we saw massive bearish reversals in this area that led to lower prices. Therefore, while these sharp up days had investors thinking the worst was over, they were breathing sighs of relief in the midst of a bull trap. It was not until the price could commit and get through this zone with ease like in late 2019 that this resistance level was finally chewed through.

So, where's the next support level?

As we can see, we have a pivotal support level at C$0.62 for Wallbridge Mining, about 20% below current levels. This does not mean we have to head to these levels before we bounce, but this is the next clear area where we have seen buying pressure. We had two separate accumulation days in this zone just over four months ago, and the bulls should have a good shot at playing defense here. However, as we sit currently, we're sandwiched between support 20% lower, resistance 20% higher, and a pretty mediocre reward-to-risk for traders and investors. As noted, there is a possibility we could see a bounce, but I would consider sharp rallies to be noise unless it can get through C$0.94 on a weekly close.

Wallbridge Mining was arguably one of the most exciting stories in the junior sector in 2019, but reality has settled in finally with the stock off 20% from its highs. Unfortunately, this correction has muddled the technical picture and hasn't done a ton for valuation either. Given the fact that the stock is trading at a valuation more than 30% above its peers and 20% above support, I am not confident that the lows are in just yet. This does not preclude bounces, which are entirely possible, but I would argue we have a good shot at lower lows ahead before this correction is over. Therefore, I see more attractive setups elsewhere in the mining sector currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.