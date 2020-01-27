Weekly Economic Vital Signs: Thinking About The Debt

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Existing Home Sales

Existing homes surged 3.6% in December to an annual rate of 5.54 million, which puts sales up 10.8% over the past year. This is clearly the strongest segment, albeit small, of the US economy. The decline in mortgage rates is the prime driver.

The median sale prices have now risen 7.8% over the past year to $274,500, which will start to become an impediment to further improvement unless mortgage rates continue to decline. The inventory for homes has fallen 8.5% over the past year to just 1.4 million, which is just a three-month supply. That is half the normal supply on the market.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit’s Composite PMI continues to inch higher, led by the services sector. The index rose to 53.1 in mid-January from last month’s 52.7, which is the best number since last March. Still, this is indicative of sub-2% GDP growth. The service sector rose to 53.2 from 52.8, but the manufacturing sector slipped from to 52.4 to 51.7.

New orders for both services and manufacturing weakened last month, and export orders slipped into contraction, so while the uptick in business activity is good, future activity doesn’t look as strong. Yet hiring picked up to meet the uptick in business activity to date. Most of the strength is coming from the service sector. Manufacturing continues to struggle. It is also notable the input cost inflation rose to a seven-month high, but those higher costs are not yet being passed on to customers.

Conclusion

This week I listened to Trump administration officials talk about more fiscal stimulus in the form another income tax cut for middle-class Americans. That’s funny, because I thought the last tax cut was for middle-class Americans. There was no acknowledgement or concern about the current budget deficit, which is running at $1 trillion annually. This is stunning coming from the party of fiscal conservatives. The chart below is hard to believe, but the 2018 tax reduced corporate tax revenue to levels not seen since the depths of the last two recessions. Understand that the economy has been growing for a decade and corporations are earning record profits, but they are paying the same amount of tax as they did in 2000. Again, mind-boggling.

Some suggest that the reason we have $1 trillion deficits is not because of the 2018 tax cut, which substantially reduced tax revenues, but because we spend too much. Spending is half the equation, but revenue is the other half. You can’t ignore one side of the equation and blame the deficit entirely on the other. That is simply illogical.

What concerns me about this revenue side of the equation is that when the next recession comes these revenues will fall even further, and our spending will have to rise in the form of fiscal stimulus to dig our way out. Yet we will be extremely limited in ammunition because we have used it all to prolong the current expansion.

This is supposedly the greatest economy ever, but if it is judged along the lines of the debt we are incurring to grow it, it isn’t that great at all. We are simply borrowing from future demand to make today look a whole lot better than it really is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.