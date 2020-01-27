ASML: My Top Semiconductor Processing Equipment Company Pick

With the reduction in processing steps with EUV, deposition and etch companies Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, and Lam Research will be negatively impacted.

ASML (ASML) is the dominant leader in the semiconductor lithography sector, with Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) and Canon (CAJ) its chief competitors, and the only manufacturer of EUV lithography. I encourage readers to refer to several of my Seeking Alpha articles on ASML. My January 23, 2018, article entitled “ASML's Dominance Of The Semiconductor Lithography Sector Has Far-Reaching Implications,” is an earlier article but provides an extensive analysis of the sector.

A Bifurcated Company

ASML primarily sells lithography systems, plus a metrology/inspection line that resulted from its acquisition with Hermes Microsystems. You can learn more about this segment in my March 5, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Is More Than Lithography With Its Advanced Metrology/Inspection Systems.”

But what I mean about calling this section title “A Bifurcated Company” is that the company has become a “Deep UV/Visible Light”company and an “Extended UV”company. Again, I refer the reader to my deep-dive into lithography article mentioned above for technical and performance issues. Ever since ASML shipped its first EUV to the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) of the University at Albany, New York in 2006, more and more emphasis has been placed on EUV by the company.

I expect that in 2020, revenues for EUV will represent nearly 50% of total lithography revenues, now that many of the ecosystem problems surrounding have been somewhat resolved at 7nm and none appear to be showstoppers at 5nm. But it is because of these that EUV has taken so long (since 2006) to get to a point where companies are using EUV on production chips.

EUV Vs. Immersion DUV Financial Deep Dive

ASML is the only EUV supplier, so it has a 100% share of the market. With Immersion DUV, ASML competes with Nikon. Chart 1 shows that in 2018, ASML held a 94.5% share of the Immersion DUV market based on unit shipments based on a total market of 91 units, according to our report entitled “Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues.” Since Canon does not participate in this segment, ASML is almost as dominant in DUV as it is in EUV.

Chart 1

Nevertheless, as chip designers have moved technology nodes under 10nm, DUV purchases are decreasing while EUVs are increasing. Chart 2 shows revenues on a YoY basis from 2017-2022. I discussed in a December 24, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA: Outperforming Semiconductor Equipment Market Despite Flat 2020 Sector Growth,” that:

An estimated $4 billion in semiconductor equipment pull-ins in Q4 that were earmarked for 2020, according to my analysis. I estimate that an additional $1.6 billion of equipment went to China, $1.3 billion to Korea, and $1 billion to Taiwan.”

EUV revenues are expected to top DUV Immersion revenues in 2021. During the period 2017-2022, ASPs of EUV systems are expected to increase from €99 million to €145 million, as ASML transitions to newer generations with greater capability and throughput, thereby reducing cost per pixel.

DUV immersions ASPs, on the other hand, have been constant at €55 million each and should remain that way through 2022.

Chart 2

Benefits of DUV for ASML

In addition to providing €5 billion in revenues to ASML (Chart 2), gross profit margins are significantly lower for EUV compared to non-EUV systems. Non-EUV includes DUV immersion (80% of revenues), including revenues from i-line, KrF DUV and ArF DUV dry, which total about 20% of DUV immersion revenues.

Chart 3 shows that on a QoQ basis, Non-EUV gross margins were 50%, versus a small but increasing margin that increased to just 33% in 4Q 2019. With the increase in ASPs of the NXE:3400C as well as increased shipments, I project an increasing profit margin.

Chart 3

Where is EUV Going Now and in the Future?

Logic and Foundry

EUV has and will continue for the next five years to be primarily a tool for logic and foundry companies. And of these, only

TSMC (TSM) (27 systems),

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (13 systems) for its logic business, and

Intel (INTC) (10 systems),

GlobalFoundries received 2 systems but ended up sending them back.

are the major customers of the 60 units cumulatively shipped to date.

ASML estimated that 35 EUV systems will ship in 2020, of which 30 will be for logic/foundry and 5 for memory.

What about Memory?

EUV will not be used on NAND. Dimensions on a 3D NAND chip have been lessened from planar 2D NAND, and do not need EUV. That means just Samsung, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (MU) are viable customers for DRAM.

Samsung announced in mid-2019 it will deploy the new technology in intervals. EUV will first be applied to the BLP layer that touches the bit line. The bit line basically serves as the central data channel. By doing this, the chipmaker can reduce patterning procedures to essentially cut costs. For ensuing generation of DRAM chips, such as the 1a-nm, Samsung will apply EUV tech to four layers, then five layers for the 1b chip.

However, at its 2019 Investor Forum held at Conrad Hotel: “Compared with the multi-patterning techniques conducted with the existing ArF (Argon Fluoride) technology, EUV cuts the process complexity by up to 50%.” A graphic of this cut in complexity is shown in Chart 4.

This is a critical issue, which will be detailed in a subsequent section below, not only for DRAMs but logic as well.

Chart 4

Table 1 shows that Micron moved quickly from the 1y nm node in 1Q 2019 to the 1z nm node in 3Q 2019 after five quarters of production at the 1x nm node starting in 3Q 2017. Both Samsung and SK Hynix will start production at the 1z nm node in 2020.

As Micron upgrades its individual DRAM fabs, its experience at the 1z nm node is enabling the company to skip the 1y nm node at its Taiwan Fab 16 (Rexchip) and move directly to 1z nm.

According to our report - "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips," Micron will transition from 1x nm (70% in 2019 to 43% in 2020), 1y nm (15% to 27%), and 1z nm (6% to 28%). I also forecast 1α nm, which increases to 2%.

Impact of EUV on Capital Equipment Sector

As I said above, ASML is bifurcating into a “Deep UV/Visible Light” company and an “Extended UV” company. The rationale for the company is clear, as shown in Chart 2. EUV unit shipments for 2017-2022 is growing strongly while DUV shipments are dropping for two reasons:

Technology Nodes are decreasing and TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, leaders in technology node transitions, have financial resources to purchase EUV systems priced at $125 million versus $65 million for a DUV system.

ASML is the sole company manufacturing EUV systems, whereas the company competes against Nikon for DUV sales (if you call a 94.5% share competing – Chart 1)

One of the benefits of EUV is reduced chip processing steps, as shown in Chart 5, which is a different but similar chart to Chart 4 above. Clearly, according to ASML, replacement of ArF immersion by EUV will dramatically reduce deposition, etch, and metrology steps. Who are the leading suppliers of deposition, etch, and metrology? Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), and KLA (KLAC) (in addition to Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELF)), according to our report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts.”

Chart 5

If we look at Chart 6 below, using immersion DUV (ArF-1) at the 20nm node there are 13 mask layers, each of which uses multiple dep-etch steps. If we move across the top of the chart, at 10nm there are 18 mask layers, an increase of 50% in the use of deposition-etch steps.

Multiple patterning at the 7nm node, as shown in the bottom left of the chart, requires 27 mask layers. However, by switching to EUV (bottom right) at 7nm, only 14 mask layers are required, similar to the 20nm node with DUV.

As for the terminology, switching from DUV to EUV, the double litho, double etch (LELE) process will be eliminated while ArF-I would continue to be used for the self-aligned double patterning (SADP) and self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP) processes. Most importantly, half the processing steps will be eliminated.

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

Table 2 shows revenue breakout for Applied Materials, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron, the top companies in the deposition and etch sectors.

In the near term, Applied Materials has the greatest revenue exposure to EUV at 52%, followed by Tokyo Electron at 44% and Lam Research 36% based on revenues generated for logic and foundry. These revenues are based on the previous four quarters and are for equipment only, not service or spare parts.

It is important for the reader to realize, exposure as defined in the above paragraph is the amount of revenues for equipment that will be impacted if and/or when DUV is replaced by EUV. This is a moving value, dependent on equipment purchases in a given quarter. Clearly, DRAM and NAND exposure is down over the past four quarters because equipment sales to these sectors were cut due to inventory overhang, reduced ASPs, and low profit margins.

Far-term exposure to EUV will increase as DRAM companies Samsung and SK Hynix move to EUV and as capex spend increases from a cyclical low. NAND revenues will not have near- or far-term EUV exposure.

It is well recognized that the 7nm technology node was the “sweet spot” when EUV will be a viable alternative to DUV immersion because of the intrinsic capabilities of the EUV over DUV. At 65nm, a single mask exposure was sufficient utilizing DUV immersion. Intel used a second mask for the line-cutting at the 45nm node, and TSMC at 28nm node. Later double patterning became ubiquitous at 20 nm node. Multiple patterning processes were utilized at the 14 nm node.

EUV at 7nm can be done using one mask, thereby reducing processing time and ancillary equipment, notably deposition and etch, which are shown in Charts 4 and 5.

There are only four companies manufacturing at 7nm at this time, and as I said above, GlobalFoundries has cancelled its EUV program. Add to these companies DRAM manufacturers Samsung, SK Hynix, and ultimately Micron.

One may say that these represent only six or seven companies. However, these companies are among the largest capex spenders. According to my analysis, these companies represent the top 5 of the top 10 capex spenders. Not only that, their capex spend is significantly higher than the bottom 5 companies.

As with any technology transition, there are winners and losers.

The winners:

ASML

Semiconductor logic and foundry companies TSMC, Samsung, and Intel

The losers:

Deposition and Etch companies GlobalFoundries, Applied Materials and Lam Research

