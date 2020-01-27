Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 1/24/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/24/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Opko Health (OPK),

Grow Capital (OTCPK:GRWC), and

Fastenal (FAST).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL),

Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc (ICMB),

ShockWave Medical (SWAV),

Palomar (PLMR),

PetiIQ (PETQ),

Outfront Media (OUT),

Lennar Corp. (LEN),

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU),

eHealth (EHTH),

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD),

Capital One Finl (COF), and

Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinity Industries (TRN), and;

Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Boze Brandon B DIR,BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $5,747,825 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,757,749 3 Jackson Darren R DIR Fastenal FAST B $640,231 4 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $226,674 5 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $102,465 6 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $81,500 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $64,029 8 Hall Trevor Keegan CFO,TR Grow Capital GRWC JB* $50,000 9 Olson James John CB,DIR Grow Capital GRWC JB* $50,000 10 Investcorp Bdc Holdings BO Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc ICMB B $27,953

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Flanders Scott N CEO,DIR eHealth EHTH AS $13,302,802 2 Smith Patrick W CEO,DIR Axon Enterprise AAXN AS $3,953,125 3 Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr BO ShockWave Medical SWAV AS $2,412,758 4 Male Jeremy J CB,CEO Outfront Media OUT AS $1,805,400 5 Sanjiv Yajnik PR,FO Capital One Finl COF AS $1,490,114 6 Collins David M CT Lennar Corp. LEN JS* $1,344,400 7 Hockema Jack A CEO,DIR Kaiser Aluminum KALU AS $1,264,240 8 Santana Will VP,DIR PetiIQ PETQ AS $1,060,675 9 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $798,419 10 Armstrong Mac CEO,DIR Palomar PLMR AS $648,551

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.