Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 1/24/20

Includes: FAST, GRWC, OPK, PHD, PPR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/24/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL),
  • Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc (ICMB),
  • ShockWave Medical (SWAV),
  • Palomar (PLMR),
  • PetiIQ (PETQ),
  • Outfront Media (OUT),
  • Lennar Corp. (LEN),
  • Kaiser Aluminum (KALU),
  • eHealth (EHTH),
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD),
  • Capital One Finl (COF), and
  • Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN), and;
  • Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Boze Brandon B

DIR,BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$5,747,825

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,757,749

3

Jackson Darren R

DIR

Fastenal

FAST

B

$640,231

4

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$226,674

5

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$102,465

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$81,500

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$64,029

8

Hall Trevor Keegan

CFO,TR

Grow Capital

GRWC

JB*

$50,000

9

Olson James John

CB,DIR

Grow Capital

GRWC

JB*

$50,000

10

Investcorp Bdc Holdings

BO

Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc

ICMB

B

$27,953

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Flanders Scott N

CEO,DIR

eHealth

EHTH

AS

$13,302,802

2

Smith Patrick W

CEO,DIR

Axon Enterprise

AAXN

AS

$3,953,125

3

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr

BO

ShockWave Medical

SWAV

AS

$2,412,758

4

Male Jeremy J

CB,CEO

Outfront Media

OUT

AS

$1,805,400

5

Sanjiv Yajnik

PR,FO

Capital One Finl

COF

AS

$1,490,114

6

Collins David M

CT

Lennar Corp.

LEN

JS*

$1,344,400

7

Hockema Jack A

CEO,DIR

Kaiser Aluminum

KALU

AS

$1,264,240

8

Santana Will

VP,DIR

PetiIQ

PETQ

AS

$1,060,675

9

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$798,419

10

Armstrong Mac

CEO,DIR

Palomar

PLMR

AS

$648,551

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.