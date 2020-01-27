International Economic Week In Review (1/20-1/24)

This week, three central banks made interest rate meetings.

The Bank of Japan voted to continue with a -0.1% rate applied to the "policy rate balances." The bank will maintain "Yield Curve Control," which means it will buy a sufficient amount of 10-year bonds to keep long-term rates at 0%. This is how it described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

Japan's economy has been on a moderate expanding trend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating, although exports, production, and business sentiment have shown some weakness, mainly affected by the slowdown in overseas economies and natural disasters. Overseas economies have been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns have continued to be observed. In this situation, exports have continued to show some weakness, and industrial production has declined recently, due partly to the effects of natural disasters. On the other hand, with corporate profits staying at high levels on the whole, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend. Private consumption has been increasing moderately, albeit with fluctuations due to such effects as of the consumption tax hike, against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation. Housing investment has been more or less flat, and public investment has increased moderately. Meanwhile, labor market conditions have remained tight.

Later in the week, Markit Economics released its latest PMI reports. The manufacturing reading is still below 50 (49.3), indicating a contraction. The service sector is expanding again, thanks to a rise in new orders and employment: its reading increased from 49.4 to 52.1. As a result, the composite reading moved sharply higher, rising from 49.6 to 51.1.

The ECB voted to maintain its current rate structure and asset purchase program. Here is how it described the EU economy (emphasis added):

Euro area real GDP increased by 0.3%, quarter on quarter, in the third quarter of 2019, following growth of 0.2% in the second quarter. This pattern of moderate growth reflects the ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of continued global uncertainties, which has particularly affected the euro area manufacturing sector and has also dampened investment growth. At the same time, the services and construction sectors remain more resilient, despite some moderation in the latter half of 2019. Incoming economic data and survey information point to some stabilisation in euro area growth dynamics, with near-term growth expected to be similar to rates observed in previous quarters.

The latest Markit numbers from the EU still show a region with an economy split between a contracting manufacturing sector and expanding service sector. The manufacturing PMI was 47.8; production, new orders, and employment all contracted. The service sector PMI was 52.2; production and employment rose while new orders dropped. The composite PMI was 50.9; overall, the region saw an increase in employment, new orders, and production.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 1.75%. Here is how it described the current state of Canada's economy (emphasis added):

Data for Canada indicate that growth in the near term will be weaker, and the output gap wider, than the Bank projected in October. The Bank now estimates growth of 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Exports fell in late 2019, and business investment appears to have weakened after a strong third quarter. Job creation has slowed and indicators of consumer confidence and spending have been unexpectedly soft. In contrast, residential investment was robust through most of 2019, moderating to a still-solid pace in the fourth quarter.

Over the last four quarters, the annualized growth rate of GDP has been 1%, 0.8%, 3.5%, and 1.3%, respectively. Unemployment has fluctuated between 5.4% and 5.9% over the last 12 months. The manufacturing PMI has been greater than 50 the last four months while retail sales on an inflation-adjusted basis have been flat for the last few years (data not cited is from tradingeconomics.com).

The general tenor of these three central bank policy statements is that they are in a wait and see mode. The global trade war has lowered corporate sentiment, which has decreased major investments and, as a result, trade. While manufacturing is weak, service sector growth remains strong. Low unemployment rates are bolstering consumer sentiment and spending.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables for the international ETFs I track: Let's start at the bottom. China was the biggest loser, dropping 6.12%. All Asia ex-Japan was down 4.01% and emerging markets declined 3.53%. This was the direct result of the coronavirus break-out in China; traders bet this would slow not only the mainland economy, but also its primary trading partners - other Asian countries and emerging market economies. Japan didn't drop nearly as much; it was only down .35%. Traders treat Japan as a safe haven; hence the minuscule drop. All other regions were lower.

Let's take a look at the 2-month charts: Overall, this week didn't do that much technical damage. There's a gap lower in the All Asia ex-Japan chart (upper left); emerging market (upper right), and China (middle row, second from right) chart. Aside from that, there's a modest trend lower over the last five trading sessions, but no overall sharp drop lower.

Finally, let's zero in on Asia: There's a clear downward trajectory over the last week in a few charts. But the general tenor is pretty good, all things considered.

Overall, the global economy appears to be stabilizing, but at a lower activity level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.