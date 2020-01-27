A 60:40 Income Portfolio: 7% Inflation-Adjusted Income For Life

Retirement advising is primarily focused on accumulating assets to fund one's retirement. This is an effort to address sustainability in the withdrawal stage of one's investing life.

I attempt to stay true to the classic concept of 60% equity and 40% bonds while maintaining rates of returns that will support inflation-adjusted 7% withdrawals indefinitely.

While the 60:40 portfolio is not expected to keep pace with an equity benchmark over time, recent markets have seen the traditional 60:40 strategies falling well behind.

A 60:40 Income Portfolio That Delivers 7% Inflation-Adjusted Income for Life

Readers who know my work in the past will be aware that I wrote most frequently on income investing with some emphasis on portfolio construction for the income investor. A primary objective was to generate high levels of current income while sustaining, even building, the portfolios’ capital values. An example can be found in my model portfolio that was invested primarily in closed-end funds which had as its goal annual income in excess of 8% (found here with links to the rest of the series).

Those same readers may also be aware that I’ve been largely absent from these pages for some time. During that hiatus, I’ve become much more interested in developing strategies that require less time and effort to implement. Ideally, ones that can be managed almost passively. As I move deeper into my own retirement, I've come to the realization that I'd prefer to spend more time being retired and less time working at it.

It should be obvious that achieving that goal will mean moving from portfolios of individual names, and the necessary research and vigilance that entails, to ones that comprise of funds. One of my rare recent contributions (here) describes one such effort where I attempt to maximize exposure to premium factors for domestic equity. The key phase in that article’s title is “a simple approach,” which is what I’m striving for: Maximal returns for minimal effort.

While I said I’ve been largely absent from this site, it would be more accurate to say that my by-line has been missing. I’ve remained a regular reader and infrequent commenter. An article by the always-thoughtful Ploutos caught my eye today. That article’s titular “New 60/40” takes the classic 60:40 portfolio of large-cap domestic equity and aggregate bonds (SPY:AGG), replaces the large-cap equity component with low-volatility equity and increases the allocation to equity. This intrigued me because I’ve become more interested in a nearly opposite approach.

Portfolio Components

One of the things I’ve found in my portfolio-building research is that replacing aggregate bonds (AGG) with long-term treasuries (TLT) improves portfolio performance over most time frames. Not simply with increased returns, mind you, but improved performance by nearly all portfolio metrics as this table, which covers the full history from the inception of AGG, the youngest of the three funds, illustrates (from Portfoliovisualizer, as are all of the data sets in this article).

That result suggests strongly that forgoing the diversity inherent in AGG’s broad spectrum of the bond market comes with no cost, either as reduced returns or elevated risk, when it is replaced with long-term treasuries.

Ploutos takes as his premise replacing SPY with low-volatility equity for his “new 60/40.” I propose to go in a different direction here as well, substituting SPY with the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ), a more volatile, but stronger growing fund than SPY.

Using the same time frame as above:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Not only does QQQ drive enhanced returns, it does so with dampened volatility, somewhat reduced drawdowns, and improved risk-return ratios when paired with either of the bond funds.

Focusing on TLT gives us another year of historical data for the youngest ETF. This is the full comparison for the QQQ:TLT and the SPY:TLT 60:40 portfolios over the last sixteen years (January 2003 through December 2019).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The chart of 3- and 5-year rolling returns show that the outperformance of the QQQ:TLT portfolio over the SPY:TLT portfolio is consistent over this time frame with rare exceptions.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Finally, this next table shows that over the last 15 years, for any rolling period, the QQQ:TLT portfolio (shown here as Portfolio 1) turned in low double-digit average returns, handily outpacing portfolios constructed with SPY (Portfolio 2, SPY:TLT) or AGG (Portfolio 3, QQQ:AGG), or the 60:40 benchmark fund, Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral (VBIAX).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A 60:40 Income Portfolio for the Withdrawal Phase

Those double-digit average annualized returns suggest that there is plenty of room for an income investor to pull regular high-yield levels of income from this portfolio and have a very high expectation of preserving its capital base.

Let’s set 7% as the target income level for the first quarterly withdrawal, and adjust that for inflation each subsequent quarter. How would that have worked out over the last decade and a half for which there is data on all of these funds?

A $100,000 portfolio with a withdrawal of $1,750 for the first quarter (7% annualized) and adjusted for inflation in each subsequent quarter would have generated the following return metrics.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The comparison benchmarks here are the Vanguard 500 Index fund (VTI, 100% domestic equity) and the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX). I chose these because the most probable expectation from most observers would likely be that the 100% equity allocation would beat the 60:40 for return at a cost of heightened volatility, while the classic "blend" would moderate equity's volatility at the cost of long-term return. I would consider a middle ground: returns somewhat less than the equity fund with volatility somewhat higher than the blend fund.

What we see is returns from the 60:40/QQQ:TLT overwhelmingly beating both the benchmarks. Taking standard deviation as a strict measure of volatility, the model does fit between the two benchmarks, but I'd submit that maximum drawdown and worst year are more meaningful as metrics for a real-life income withdrawal situation. For both of those metrics, we again find the model takes the top spot.

The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly. This means investor input involves four events annually. Management of these events is quite straightforward. Frequently, the income will come from the dividends accumulated by the fund (quarterly payers) plus the proceeds from the fund that is sold in that quarter’s rebalance. All that remains is adding to the fund that increases for the next quarter. In some quarters, it will involve selling shares from both of the funds.

The next chart shows annual income withdrawn and annual evolution of the portfolios’ capital values. Income is the same for all three models: 7% of the initial capital for the first withdrawal increased with inflation for subsequent withdrawal. The chart demonstrates the growing income stream and the consequences of that income stream on capital preservation.

Source: Author's chart with data from Portfolio Visualizer

After income, the QQQ:TLT portfolio had a capital balance more than twice that of the large-cap domestic equity index fund, and more than four times that of the balanced index fund that is built on a 60:40 Equity:Aggregate Bond portfolio.

It's also notable that the QQQ:TLT model remained above water even through the darkest days of 2008. The equity benchmark and the QQQ:TLT model ended 2007 closely matched, but 100% equity never recovered from that deep drawdown. Notice, too, the linear growth of the QQQ:TLT portfolio in the post-recession recovery years.

Monte Carlo Analysis of Sustainability

Of course, this is a backwards look at the strategy, and one that only includes 15 or 16 years. The problematic component here is QQQ. I think we can be confident that TLT will continue to hold its negative correlation with equity, but can we confidently predict that the volatile NASDAQ index will continue to outperform the broader equity markets? Obviously, I have no answer for that, but the historical data, limited though they may be, are compelling, and the margin of safety predicted by the strong growth of portfolio capital value suggests that this income level can be sustained over extended time periods.

One predictive tool to test the sustainability of the portfolio is a Monte Carlo analysis, where the historical data are used to generate 10,000 possible outcomes. PortfolioVisualizer will perform this analysis but does not allow rebalancing of the portfolio. This shifts the return data negatively over time and the negative differential relative to a regularly rebalanced portfolio increases with time. So, the results from the PortfolioVisualizer analysis underestimate the ability of this strategy to sustain the income and capital value over extended periods. With no rebalancing, the CAGR would have been 5.33%, final balance is $247,099, and the max drawdown goes to -29.95% (-35.92%). Not bad for something that takes no effort at all, but showing there is a cost to not rebalancing.

I’m not aware of a tool that will run a Monte Carlo analysis on a portfolio that is regularly rebalanced, so I’m using this model realizing that it is will be providing highly conservative predictions, especially as the time frame increases and allocation drift becomes large.

Any performance outcome will be strongly influenced by events that occur in the first few years of the strategy’s implementation. To be highly conservative in allowing for this possibility, I’ve set the model to run with the worst two years’ results occurring in the first two years. This means all 10,000 runs go into year 3 down nearly -33%. If we assume a random distribution of annual results, this should occur only 0.064% of the time.

With these two negative constraints and limitations — no rebalancing and the extreme edge-case of two worst performing years occurring right out of the starting gate — the Monte Carlo simulation predicts a median outcome of a real-time weighted rate of return of 12.49% and a portfolio end-balance after 30 years of $211,658 from a $100,000 initial investment. The strategy succeeds in paying out the inflation-adjusted 7% income for 30 years in 76% of cases. 100% of cases succeed for at least 11 years.

Here’s what the worst cases (through the 30th percentile) look like.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The initial drop is from having set the simulation to start with the two worst performing years so all 10,000 cases are exposed to the same markets for those years. Even under this dismal — and hugely unlikely — scenario, 98% of the time the strategy will continue to pay out that inflation-adjusted 7% for more than 15 years. And 70% of the time it will do so for 33 years.

Let’s remove the constraint of those bad starting years and see how that changes things. Here again are the worst cases through the 30th percentile.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The 2nd percentile runs out of money at year 22, 7 years longer than the previous case, illustrating the importance of avoiding a poor start. Ninety-five percent of the time the portfolio sustains itself for 30 years, and 93% of all outcomes survive 40 years. Seven times out of 10 the portfolio’s capital base will have grown to over $1.5M in 40 years.

If that first simulation is a bit too bleak for your taste, or if a 2% chance of running out of money in 22 years is more than you're willing to risk, you can knock the withdrawal rate back to an inflation-adjusted 6%. In that case, the simulation with the two worst years first (something that should only occur 0.064% of the time if we assume a random distribution of annual returns) will make it to 40 years in 89% of cases and 30 years 94% of the time. Remove the worst-years-first constraint and the numbers are up to 99% in 40 years and 98% in 30.

Why Does It Work?

The key to this strategy is increasing the expected return and decreasing the correlations for both components of the classic 60:40 Equity:Bond allocation. On the equity side, QQQ has generated a CAGR of 12.58% to SPY’s 9.02% over the last 15 years. For the bonds, TLT’s CAGR is 6.57% while AGG’s is 3.99%. Clearly, we've got the increase in expected return half of the equation covered.

While AGG is uncorrelated (correlation coefficients near zero) with SPY and/or AGG, as the correlation matrix for the four funds shows, TLT is negatively correlated with the two equity funds.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A look at rolling 36-month correlation coefficients show this is a stable differential.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What I’ve tried to show here is the often derided 60:40 portfolio can, with some tweaks, still be a stable generator of growth and high income. Although limited somewhat by the relatively short lives of the ETFs I’ve used to demonstrate this strategy, I’m confident that it works and, until there are marked shifts in market behavior, will continue to work into the coming decade.

