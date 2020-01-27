A Look At Sirius XM's Connected Vehicle Services Revenue

When the management of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) held its earnings conference call for the third quarter, it was once again silent on its Connected Vehicle Services (CVS) business, and the analysts chose not to waste one of their questions on the topic. That should come as no surprise to those that have been listening to their conference calls where management has never cited any results for the business. For those less familiar with this aspect of the company, what follows is a brief history of this business of Sirius.

Acquisition From Agero

In the middle of 2013, Sirius reported it was purchasing the connected vehicle business from Agero for a purchase price of $530 million. They would subsequently close on that sale in November, and in early 2014 CEO Jim Meyer projected that the business would generate:

... close to $100 million of revenue this year [2014], and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years.

Management subsequently added that the business would operate at break-even EBITDA in 2014, that the revenue would be expected to double within three years, and then continue to grow at strong double-digit rates for many years to come. CEO Jim Meyer would also refer to this business as a march, not a sprint, or refer to it as a marathon, trying to rein in expectations.

Unfortunately, the company then chose not to disclose the actual revenue, nor has it chosen to discuss whether the business has generated positive EPS. And, it wasn’t until early 2017 that Meyer finally acknowledged that:

… we're executing slower than what our business plan was. And we probably had to invest more in the business than we originally anticipated. That said, I can tell you we were having all kinds of conversations with the OEMs about wanting to have a position in the connected vehicle space four years ago. Once we owned the connected vehicle business, those conversations became real really, really quick. And so, the acquisition to me alone was worth it for the credibility and the skill set it gave us in that business for what we needed to be able to drive that business forward. Today, I'm really pleased with where that business is. It's taken longer than I would have liked, but a lot of that reason it's taken longer is we're now - and we've announced them all on our earnings curve, we're now so deeply built into many, many, many of the product development cycles of the OEMs for the connected vehicle, it just takes time. And we can now see it. We can't predict what auto sales will be in 2019, but we do know what percent of the vehicles will be with our connected vehicle services, and we really like our position.

Calculating The CVS Revenue

Despite the fact that the company had steadfastly refused to report the revenue, there were certain operating metrics that the company reported that allow us to determine a portion of the progress made by the CVS subscription revenue, which began to show some traction and steadier growth this year. In the past, we could determine the CVS subscriber revenue by looking at the company's total subscription revenue and comparing that to the subscriber revenue used to calculate the company's Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. That difference is the subscriber revenue from CVS, and could be calculated from the data provided in the company's Form 10-Q.

This was the methodology used to construct the historical data, and beginning with Q1 of 2019, the company made two changes. First, it began reporting most of its data in millions of dollars, rather than thousands. It's why readers will notice the round numbers in the table shown below. Second, the company began doing the calculations for us by including the data in footnotes to the ARPU calculation.

CVS Subscriber Revenue

Looking at the table below, we can see that the revenue has increased each quarter since Q4 of 2017, although it wasn't until Q2 of 2018 that the total exceeded the earlier peak set in Q4 of 2015. More importantly, we can see that the revenue had a significant jump in Q1 of this year, when the figure exceeded $36 million, an increase of 20% over the prior quarter. That was followed by another ~5.6% increase to $38 million in Q2. So, what occurred in Q3?

Looking at the footnote referenced above, we see that:

4) ARPU for Sirius XM excludes subscriber revenue from our connected vehicle services of $41 and $30 for the three months and $116 and $81 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(Note that the $81 million for 2018 Q3 YTD also matches the number that I had previously calculated. This can be seen in the table shown below, and confirms that the exercise had been historically correct.)

The CVS subscription revenue grew to $41 million in Q3, an increase of nearly 8%. It also shows that the YTD revenue grew to $116 million, higher than the revenue for all of 2018! However, it is also clear that the revenue will continue to trail the objectives set when the acquisition first closed.

Below is a chart showing the CVS subscriber revenue since the business was purchased from Agero in late 2013:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000s) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 $30,181 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 $111,421 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 $36,000 $38,000 $41,000 YTD 2019 $75,000 $116,000 Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly filings Note that the total for Q1 and Q2 figures in the chart is greater than the sum of the two quarterly figures. The reason is obviously due to rounding. Also note that in 2019 Sirius ceased reporting most monetary data in thousands of dollars and began reporting in millions (exceptions include per share data and operating metrics like ARPU and SAC).

How large is the shortfall?

We won't know precisely how large the shortfall is until the year-end results are reported on February 4th, although we can do some rough calculations. The number was expected to get to $200 million by 2016, and then continue to grow at strong double-digit rates. Even low double-digit growth rates - 10% - would have meant the revenue reported in 2019 should be more $266 million. Using a 15% annual growth rate from the 2016 $200 million target would place that figure at more than $300 million for 2019. If either of these figures were going to be close to the 2019 actual results, we can be sure that management would have had something to say on the Q3 conference call.

Summary

CVS revenue now appears to be on a sustained growth path, even though it has taken much longer than expected. Unfortunately, while that path may be sustainable, it remains far below the strong double-digit growth rate originally projected. We can also speculate that management is now more confident about the CVS growth, choosing to clearly identify the CVS subscription revenue, even if it now only appears in a footnote.

