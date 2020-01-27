Carlyle Readies 3 Large IPOs In 2020
- 1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM) is first up: The fast-growing medical clinic operator aims to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion diluted market cap in the final week of January. Founded in 2007, One Medical is rapidly expanding its US footprint as it tackles consumer dissatisfaction with healthcare providers; the company grew sales by about 34% in the 4Q19 to $78 million, but with an operating loss of $19 million.
In addition to Carlyle (23% post-IPO stake), backers include Benchmark (11%), Oak Investment Partners (10%), DAG Ventures (7%), GV (5%), and JP Morgan (5%).
- PPD (PPD), f.k.a. Pharmaceutical Product Development, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. LBO'd by Hellman & Friedman and Carlyle in 2011 for $3.9 billion, the contract research organization (CRO) served each of the world's top 50 biopharmaceutical companies in 2018, as ranked by R&D spend, and was involved in 66 drug approvals. With nearly $4 billion in LTM revenue, the company has a stable business with strong free cash flow, which it will need to pay down its massive debt burden.
In addition to Hellman & Friedman (57% pre-IPO stake) and Carlyle (24%), backers include Procific (9%) and GIC Private Limited (9%).
- Atotech (ATC) looks like another potential billion-dollar deal in the IPO pipeline. Carved out of Total (NYSE:TOT) and acquired by Carlyle in 2016 for $3.2 billion, the German chemicals group is large, profitable, and has a greater market share than competitors in its target markets, electroplating and general metal finishing. Atotech boasts a 32% adj. EBITDA margin, though its revenue grew just 2% in 2018, and turned negative in the first nine months of 2019.
Carlyle is the sole PE sponsor listed in Atotech's prospectus.
|Upcoming Carlyle-backed IPOs
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Carlyle's
Position
|1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
|$263M
|Health Care
|#1 (23% post-IPO)
|Operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand.
|PPD (PPD)
|$1,000M*
|Health Care
|#2 (24% pre-IPO)
|LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
|Atotech (ATC)
|$1,000M*
|Materials
|#1 (% not given)
|Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total.
*Deal size is RC estimate.
Beyond the public IPO pipeline, other Carlyle-backed companies on Renaissance Capital's radar include:
• Addison Lee: The London-based Uber (NYSE:UBER) rival was acquired in 2013 for £300 million ($390 million), and recent reports have indicated that Carlyle is exploring a sale, or a US listing via SPAC acquisition.
• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: Acquired in 2014 for an estimated $4 billion, Carlyle had reportedly selected banks for an IPO of the in-vitro diagnostics company in late 2017. Since then, the company has shuffled management twice, most recently appointing former Cochlear CEO Chris Smith as its chief executive.
