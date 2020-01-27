Carlyle Readies 3 Large IPOs In 2020

Summary

1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical is first up: The fast-growing medical clinic operator aims to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion diluted market cap in the final week of January.

PPD, f.k.a. Pharmaceutical Product Development, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion.

Atotech looks like another potential billion-dollar deal in the IPO pipeline.