Recent Stock Purchase January 2020

Here we go. My first purchase of 2020. I'm excited to get the ball rolling in the new year, and with a few great buying opportunities out there, the hardest part seems to be choosing which one or two stocks to add to my growing dividend-centric portfolio each month. We all know the names already that are yielding extra-high juicy yields in the telecom, staples, health, finance and tech space, as many "buy" posts I read on our fellow DGI blogs seem to be centered around the same core group of stocks. Of course, I'm no different with my own stock considerations for January, as I looked in the same pool of names. With that being said and sticking to my January stock considerations:

I have added to my ROTH account 6 shares at $80.50, for a total investment of $483.00 in Royal Bank of Canada (RY). This brings my ROTH holdings of RY to 95 shares with a market value of $7,643.69.

Coming off a strong 2019, I am excited to start my 2020 journey with RY. Looking towards next month, I believe my focus will turn towards the REIT sector. It's been a while since I bought any stocks in the space, and I have some cash sitting in my IRA from some recent sales I made towards the end of 2019 as I shuttled some REIT spin-offs I held.

What do you think about my recent pick-up? Are you looking towards Canada for any new buys? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long RY.

