We profile six of the most popular high-yield REIT ETFs. We look at each ETF's property sector exposure and the source of the excess yield.

"Give me yield or give me death." In a world of perpetually low interest rates, investors have piled into yield-oriented equity sectors to quench their vivacious appetite for income.

Real Estate ETF Spotlight

Real Estate ETFs are an excellent option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to real estate. With nearly six dozen real estate ETFs to choose from, there's something for nearly every investor at every life stage and level of risk tolerance. In our ETF Spotlight series, we take a look under the hood of some of the most popular real estate ETFs and highlight the strengths and idiosyncrasies of these funds.

High-Yield Real Estate ETF Overview

"Give me yield or give me death" has been the mantra for many investors in the world of perpetually low interest rates throughout the post-recession period. With long-term government bonds offering near-zero inflation-adjusted yield, investors have piled into alternative investments including real estate over the past decade to quench this insatiable thirst for income. High-yield real estate ETFs have been especially popular, which offer juicy dividend yields of 5-9% compared to their broad-based "core" real estate ETF counterparts like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) yielding below 4%.

On Wall Street, however, there's certainly no free lunch. High-yield REITs typically include a collection of misfits, outcasts, small-caps, and recent underachievers. In our recent report, The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts. While higher-yielding "diamonds in the rough" certainly do exist, the evidence suggests that systematically overweighting these highly-levered and "inexpensive" names may be a losing strategy over the long term.

That said, we understand that some investors simply need the immediate dividend income to balance their budgets and will find that 5-9% yield one way or another. Diversification is especially critical when "yield-chasing" to minimize elevated idiosyncratic risks, making real estate ETFs an efficient and low-cost option that offers instant diversification. Analyzing exactly how and where each of these ETFs derives the excess yield is critical information for investors seeking to understand how each of these ETFs fits into a broader asset allocation and to help to minimize the "factor headwinds" that would normally encumber a higher-yielding real estate portfolio.

The Six High Yield REIT ETFs

We introduce and analyze six high-yield REIT ETFs that offer dividend yields ranging from 4% to 9% that have gathered a combined $2.5 billion in assets under management. We note that these ETFs range from pure-equity REIT ETFs to pure-mortgage REIT ETFs with several funds that blend the two categories. Below, we also note the source of their excess yield and offer our commentary on what investors should be looking for in high-yield REIT portfolios.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) tracks a dividend yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. One of two pure-equity REIT ETFs of the group, KBWY invests in a committee-selected basket of roughly 30 mostly small-cap equity REITs which are fairly evenly spread across property types, but is relatively overweight on hotels, retail, healthcare, and prison REITs. Notably, KBWY invests in some of the most highly-levered and most out-of-favor equity REITs.

The ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) is the newest ETF of the group, applying the popular "Dogs of the Dow" strategy to the REIT sector, selecting the five highest-yielding US REITs within nine REIT segments. A pure-equity REIT ETF, RDOG invests in roughly 45 REITs, primarily in higher-yielding property sectors. Among these High Yield REIT ETFs, RDOG has the largest average market cap and the lowest dividend yield of the group.

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small-Cap ETF (ROOF) tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap equity and mortgage REITs. While not necessarily intended to be a "yield-oriented" product, the high-yielding basket of roughly 75 small and micro-cap names is distributed fairly evenly across property types with roughly 20% exposure to the mortgage REIT sector. Notably, among these six ETFs, ROOF invests in the highest "quality" basket as measured by the constituent average debt ratio and FFO payout ratio.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) tracks an equal-weighted index primarily composed of US mortgage REITs and non-US retail real estate operators. With an index universe that spans across the US and international developed markets, the basket is selected by choosing the 30 highest-yielding REITs. The net result is that only about a half-dozen of the 30 companies in SRET are US equity REITs, with the balance being mortgage REITs and international real estate operators.

The iShares Mortgage REIT Real Estate (REM) tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. More like a bank than a real estate company, mortgage REITs profit from the spread between interest earned on real estate-backed mortgage debt and their short-term borrowing costs and often employ significant leverage to achieve high-single-digit or low-double-digit dividend yields.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) tracks a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. A very similar product compared to REM, MORT invests in roughly 10 fewer names and is slightly less top-heavy. MORT has a slightly lower expense ratio, but still has fewer assets than the massive $1.4B in AUM held by REM. Both REM and MORT pay quarterly distributions.

Source of Yield for High-Yield Real Estate ETFs

Again, there is no free lunch on Wall Street, and understanding the source of the yield premium is critical to understanding where these ETFs fit into a broader portfolio and can help to minimize the chance of "swimming upstream" against the outperforming factors. The sources of the yield premium on these ETFs can generally be categorized into four buckets:

Income-Focused Property Type: Portfolios tilted towards property sectors with naturally higher payout ratios and/or lower long-term growth prospects. Small Market Cap: Portfolios tilted towards REITs with smaller average market capitalization, which tend to be among the higher-yielding REITs. Use of Leverage: Portfolios tilted towards REITs that use a higher degree of leverage, including mortgage REITs which typically use higher leverage than equity REITs. Company-Risk: Portfolios tilted towards REITs that have elevated idiosyncratic risks such as corporate governance or tenant quality issues.

Using our REIT database and data from NAREIT, we are able to aggregate each ETF's underlying holdings and analyze the characteristics as it relates to these four sources of excess yield. Below, we show the average market capitalization, average debt ratios, and average payout ratios of each of the six high-yield REIT ETFs and note the "primary sources" of yield for each of these funds.

Readers of our research know that we put heavy emphasis on property sector analysis, recognizing that sector allocations are the single largest determinant of relative real estate portfolio performance. Real estate property sectors have vastly different growth outlooks and risk/return profiles, particularly when you throw mortgage REITs into the mix. Differences in property sector distribution will far outweigh any other "factor-effect" such as small-cap vs. large-cap over any reasonable time frame, so we believe that any portfolio analysis must begin with a sector breakdown.

KBWY: As one of two pure-equity REIT ETFs of the group, KBWY must derive its hearty 3% yield premium from somewhere besides mortgage REITs. KBWY uses a mix of property-type, small-cap, and company-risk tilts to achieve its nearly 7% yield, assembling a collection of some of the biggest outcasts in the REIT space. Its top-five holdings include two prison REITs, two mall REITs, and an infrastructure REIT whose primary tenant is currently in bankruptcy.

RDOG: Applying the popular "Dogs of the Dow" theory to the REIT world and including "quality" constraints, RDOG is relatively more conservative with a yield premium of only around 1% compared to the broad-based averages. As the only other pure-equity REIT ETF of the group, RDOG uses property-type and company-risk tilts to achieve its premium yield, mostly foregoing the small-cap tilt. You'll find a mix of blue-chips and true "dogs" in this ETF.

ROOF: An "unintentional" high-yield REIT ETF, the small-cap-focused ROOF dabbles a bit into mortgage REITs, but sources most of its 2% yield premium through its market cap tilt. ROOF's diversified portfolio of small-cap REITs has a distribution of property types that is not too far out of line from the benchmark REIT index and has the highest "quality" portfolio of the group, as measured by average debt ratios and the lowest payout ratio.

SRET: SRET derives much of the 4% yield premium by investing more than 60% of the portfolio in mortgage REITs. A point that seems to be overlooked by many investors, SRET is essentially a mortgage REIT ETF that happens to include a handful of international and domestic equity REITs. There's nothing inherently wrong with that approach, investors should be aware of the elevated risks of heavy mREIT and international real estate exposure.

REM and MORT: When the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) broke equity REITs into a separate industry sector in 2016, mortgage REITs stayed behind in the financial sector. These pure-mortgage REIT ETFs derive their juicy dividend yields by investing in REITs that invest in real estate mortgage debt, and magnify returns by using debt ratios averaging 80%. In the context of a diversified real estate portfolio, we view mortgage REITs like "salt and sugar:" a little bit tastes great, but too much will kill you.

Historical Performance of High Yield REIT ETFs

Last year, all six high-yield real estate ETFs underperformed the more growth-oriented VNQ on a total return basis. Consistent with the findings of our factor analysis study, over the past five years, the ETFs like KBWY and ROOF that systematically overweight higher-yielding equity REITs have underperformed the broad-based "core" REIT portfolios. However, ROOF, which has a higher-quality focus return has roughly doubled that of KBWY over that time, but has still underperformed VNQ by over 10% over the past five years. Strong mortgage REIT performance over the past five years, however, has resulted in solid outperformance for SRET, REM, and MORT after poor returns in the immediate post-recession period.

We should also note that our factor study identified a "sweet spot" of market capitalization that is associated with outperformance, suggesting that exclusively utilizing market capitalization-weighted indexes like VNQ which overweight large-cap stocks or the ROOF which exclusively overweights the smallest-cap stocks may systematically underperform, suggesting that the ideal strategy - based on historically factor data - may not currently be available in a single high-yield REIT ETF.

Our Conclusions: Avoid The Extremes, Focus on Quality

While the allure of high yield REITs can be tempting, we stress that there are no shortcuts in REIT investing and our research shows that focusing instead on total return and long-term dividend growth can indeed "tilt the playing field" in one's favor. For investors who absolutely need the income, however, diversification is absolutely critical to minimize elevated idiosyncratic risks, making real estate ETFs an efficient and low-cost option that offers instant diversification.

We like ROOF's strategy (however unintentional) of diversified property-level exposure while sticking with "mid-quality-tier" equity REITs with a mid/small-cap tilt and achieving a premium yield by "sprinkling" in some mortgage REIT exposure. We prefer this approach to picking from the "bottom of the barrel" in the equity REIT sector alone or going to the extremes with heavy mortgage REIT exposure which leaves investors exposed to REITs with potentially high leverage, and/or serious corporate governance issues, and/or serious tenant and property quality issues.

We emphasize that investors evaluating ETFs, particularly funds that track more specialized or custom indexes like these high-yield REIT ETFs, should focus primarily on the fund's holdings and underlying strategy rather than marginal differences in expense ratios, AUM levels, or measures secondary market liquidity like Average Daily Volume. We find that many investors "step over dollars to pick up dimes" by choosing only the ETF with the absolute lowest expense ratio, highest dividend yields, or highest AUM levels, overlooking ETFs that may offer more optimal long-term risk/reward profiles that generate superior total returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.