Non-OPEC Production Growth Is Struggling

Below are a number of oil (C + C ) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to September 2019. Information from other sources such as the IEA and OPEC is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction.

Non-OPEC production decreased by 22 kb/d from 50,512 kb/d in August to 50,490 kb/d in September. This is another output reduction month in 2019. In 2019, there have been 5 months of decline and 4 months of increases. For comparison purposes, in 2018, there were 9 monthly increases and 3 decreases. This is just another indicator of the increasing difficulty Non-OPEC countries will have boosting output going forward, now that US production growth has started to slow.

September production is just 287 kb/d short of the previous high of 50,777 kb/d reached in December 2018. Will new output from Norway and Brazil, along with small but increasing US output coming in the next few months raise Non-OPEC output beyond the previous December 2018 high?

Above are listed the world's 14th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 87% of the Non-OPEC output in September. What stands out in this table is the overall output drop of 22 kb/d due to drops from Russia, Canada, Kazakhstan along with unexpected drops in Brazil and Norway. Offsetting these losses, were gains from the UK and the US.

Brazil had an unexpected output drop of 62 kb/d in September to 2,927 kb/d from 2,989 kb/d in August after reporting a significant output increase of 214 kb/d last month from its deep pre-salt layer. The red dot showing December production at 3,100 kb/d was reported in January here. In early November, Brazil held an auction for foreign and domestic oil companies to bid on four offshore blocks encompassing the pre-salt layer. Unfortunately the consensus was that the auction was a bust according to this source because analysts felt that a high signing bonus scared away bidders.

According to the EIA, Canada experienced a small output drop of 34 kb/d in September. However this is a much lower drop than the 121 kb/d reported by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). Output from Alberta continues to be limited by the curtailment rules imposed by the government. In September, rail shipments of crude to the US dropped to 270,070 b/d from 319,594 b/d in August.

According to Bloomberg: "Canadian heavy crude's discount to U.S. benchmark oil hit the widest since Alberta introduced a plan to limit the province's production more than a year ago, threatening more adversity for the beleaguered industry."

Western Canadian Select's discount to West Texas Intermediate reached $24.05 a barrel on Friday (January 10, 2020), the biggest gap since Nov. 30, 2018, the last trading day before Alberta announced that it would order producers to cut about 8.7% of the province's daily production to help clear a glut of crude that had hammered prices.

The widening differentials suggest that Canadian oil is at high risk of a "blowout," Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta said in a report this week. If the differential widens beyond $25 a barrel, the "Alberta government might be forced to step back in and raise the volumes on mandated cuts to control bloating inventory situation," he said."

On a different note, Dennis and I compared information from the EIA and the CER and have concluded that the EIA reduces the reported condensate numbers from the CER by a certain percentage. For most of the latest months, the gap has been close to 256 kb/d, except for September.

China's production was essentially flat in September at 3,806 kb/d. It is expected to maintain this level of production into 2020 and no significant growth is expected.

Kazakhstan output declined by 34 kb/d in September due to field maintenance. It is expected that their production will rebound to the 1,900 kb/d level in October according to the IEA.

Mexican output has shown a small increase for each of the last four months. Output has increased from a low of 1,647 kb/d in January to 1,733 kb/d in September.

According to the IEA, "Since the start of the year, annual declines have eased from a peak of nearly 330 kb/d in January to 90 kb/d in September. The biggest improvement has come from the shallow water Xanab field that saw its production fall precipitously last year. Since hitting a low of 26 kb/d in May, 110 kb/ d below a year earlier, production from Xanab recovered to 58 kb/d by September. Steady increases have also come from Ek-Balam, Onel and the heavy Ayatsil field, which rose by a combined 32 kb/d since January. Pemex drilled 146 wells between January and August 2019; an increase of 28% compared with the same period a year earlier and the highest level since 2015."

Norway's C + C output for September was down by 71 kb/d due to maintenance. However, this is going to change in October when the Johan Sverdrup field output is first reported by the EIA. In December, the JS field was producing at a rate of 350 kb/d according to Reuters.

Oil production data for Norway is published monthly by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which reported output of 1,786 kb/d in December, has been added to the chart and is shown in red.

Russian production decreased by 40 kb/d from August to September to 10,860 kb/d according to the EIA. Also shown in red is a modified version of the oil output as reported by the Russian Ministry of Energy. The Russian oil output information is reported in tonnes/month. It was first converted to tonnes/day and then to barrels/day using the factor 7.33. The Russian data is higher than the EIA data because it includes condensate from NGPLs.

A comparison of the data provided by the EIA and Russia over the last two years showed a consistent difference of between 403 kb/d and 404 kb/d. Sounds like an arbitrary number by the EIA. The Russia data shown is Russia data minus 350 kb/d to better show how the EIA data tracks the Russian data by a constant number of kb/d. If the Russian data is not revised, it means Russian production will drop by 24 kb/d in the next EIA report and will add 22 kb/d by December, but will still be 42 kb/d lower than August.

While the UK output chart shows a rebound in production of 137 kb/d to 1,007 kb/d in September, it is a major revision from the August chart. The 1,007 kb/d September output shown is actually 37 kb/d lower than what was reported in August at 1044 kb/d. The dip to 870 kb/d was originally reported to be 1,044 kb/d.

Equinor's Mariner project started in August and will add close to 55 kb/d when it reaches its plateau next year and could rise temporarily to 70,000 kb/d at peak production.

U.S. oil output continued to increase in October 2019. Production reached a new high of 12,655 kb/d, an increase 171 kb/d over September and 55 kb/d higher than estimated by the December Monthly Energy Review (MER). The red points are projected output from the January 2020 Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

This chart shows the number of rigs operating in the Permian and is updated to Jan 24, 2020. The Permian is the basin that has been adding the most to monthly output growth in the US. From January 2019 to November 2019, oil production grew every month and over that period added 731 kb/d. In addition, from September to November, it added 100 kb/d each month, according to the EIA LTO report. In the meantime, the number of rigs in the Permian peaked in November 2018 at 493 and dropped steadily thereafter with no decrease in output. The question many are asking is "When will the declining rig count show up in declining Permian output?"

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1000 kb/d. All five are in overall decline. Their combined September production is 3,632 kb/d, up by 32 kb/d from August but down 185 kb/d from September 2018. However, Columbia started to increase its production in July 2018 but that has slowed now due to riots. In August, Indonesia's output dropped by 87 kb/d but recovered by 41 kb/d in September to 700 kb/d.

This chart shows Non-OPEC production without the US and is one of the more critical charts that bears watching in the future. It is providing an early indication that Non-OPEC oil-producing countries, excluding the US, could currently be on a plateau. The current September gap of 712 kb/d with December 2018 increased by 88 kb/d since the August report.

This year will be critical since Brazil and Norway have brought new fields online with new production capacity. From the charts above, Norway will add 450 kb/d and Brazil will add close to 175 kb/d by year-end, provided the EIA reports output levels as shown in the charts. Adding the additional combined production of 625 kb/d from Norway and Brazil to the 38,027 kb/d in September results in an output increase to 38,652 by year-end. This would put the 2019 peak close to the December 2018 peak of 38,739 kb/d. Of course, this estimate excludes the decline that never sleeps and is discussed below.

World oil production fell by 1,585 kb/d to 80,736 kb/d in September 2019. Of the 1,585 kb/d drop, 1,350 kb/d was due to the attacks on the Saudi Arabia Abqaiq processing plant, one of the world's most important oil production facilities. The Khurais processing facilities were also attacked. According to OPEC, Saudi Arabia quickly restored 1,200 kb/d by October to return to a more normal level of 10,001 kb/d. However, November production declined by 150 kb/d.

This is a comparison of the EIA's estimate of OPEC's C+C production vs. OPEC's crude output. The EIA's estimate is roughly 2,000 kb/d higher, due to the inclusion of condensate. OPEC's big production drop in September as shown in the OPEC graph is 1,093 kb/d. However, the EIA shows a drop of 1,563 kb/d. Will OPEC's output ever get back to 34,413 kb/d of October 2018 or the previous high at 34,976 kb/d of November 2016? Something that should keep us guessing for a while.

Decline rates in Non-OPEC Countries

In the previous Non-OPEC post, this chart was presented to provide viewers with information on production decline rates in Non-OPEC oil fields. The press occasionally announces new oil field discoveries that will come online in a few years and by its nature appears to imply that it will add to the current production rate. Rarely is there mention of the decline rate that is constantly working 24/7 lowering the production in all fields.

In the discussion portion of the last post, Dennis suggested that terminal decline in oil fields is better modelled by an exponential function and provided a chart similar to the one below.

This chart shows the natural log of the total C +C production from 47 Non-OPEC countries that are experiencing declining production. The criteria for country selection was that the output in September 2019 had to be less than January 2004. A best fit linear model (red) of the data is shown and has a slope of -0.0396, which translates into an annual percentage decline rate of 3.96%. This is different than the constant monthly decline rate shown in the previous chart. Using the current output of close to 8,700 kb/d and a 4% decline rate, implies that the current decline in these fields is 348 kb/d/yr. Keep in mind that this rate will be lower next year by 4%.

In the previous post, it was noted that some analyses differentiate between natural decline (which purely reflects physical factors) from managed decline rates, which include the impact of reinvestment. The IEA estimates that the difference between natural and managed decline rates is between 2% and 3%, and has been rising over time. Based on the distinction between decline rates, the 4% estimated above would be classified as "managed decline"and accordingly, the natural decline rate of these Non-OPEC countries estimated above is closer to 6%. This higher rate would then increase the estimated decline rate above to 522 kb/d/yr.

This chart shows the decline rate in the real world, rather than in the natural log world. When the best fit analysis was done using the real world data, the percentage decline rate increased slightly to 4.11%, essentially still 4%.

To conclude the decline discussion, the decline chart for Norway is shown above. Norway is of interest since all of its fields are in deep water in the North Sea and should show the difference in decline rates between land-based and sea-based oil fields. Its average annual decline rate from January 2004 to October 2013 was 7.35% and close to the 7.1% reported in the previous post using a different method. This is significantly higher than the average decline noted above for Non-OPEC countries. Also note how the decline has reappeared in late 2016 and appears to be slightly higher than the 2004 to 2013 trend.

Mystery Chart

I am sure many of you will recognize this chart that will be discussed further in the early February post on US oil production.

